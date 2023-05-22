So many staycations, so little time…

There’s an exciting line-up of new properties set to open in the UAE this year and next. Among them are a seriously wow-worthy array of luxury hotels, complete with a range of exciting dining concepts, lavish pool facilities, and incredible citywide views.

From the super-luxury, to the colourful and creative, here are the best hotel openings expected soon.

Dubai

2023

SO/Uptown Dubai

One of the occupants of the 340-metre tall Uptown Tower, a standout feature of the new Uptown District behind JLT, will be the 188-key, 5-star SO/ Uptown Dubai hotel. Part of the Accor Hotels group, SO/ Hotels excel in the style stakes, with each high-fashion hotel a celebration of a different designer. SO/Bangkok is a celebration of Christian Lacroix, Kenzo Takada takes centre stage at SO/ Mauritius, and the designs of Karl Lagerfeld are found within SO/Singapore. A trio of restaurants and duo of bars include rooftop loft Celeste, an ode to haute Parisian hangouts; plus other facilities include a spa, pool and large ballroom.

all.accor.com

The Lana

Those who live or work around the Business Bay area will probably recognise the unique shape of The Lana (previously called Dorchester Dubai), perched on the waterfront of the Dubai Canal. The striking 30-storey tower will house 225 ultra-luxury guest rooms – 69 of them suites – which will ooze contemporary-chic with triple height ceilings, plush furnishings in gold, beige and olive and deep-soaking bathtubs and a large rooftop pool. The ultra-luxury property is expected to open in September 2023.

dorchestercollection.com

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

A third oceanic-themed hotel will open up alongside Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach Hotel, completing Jumeirah’s nautical hotel trilogy, in 2023. The five star hotel will boast 386 rooms and suites, four penthouses, and 83 luxury hotel apartment suites, alongside state of the art amenities. Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will be the perfect place to unwind and find your inner zen with their special wellness and leisure facilities set across a sprawling 3,500 square metre, three-storey spa. There will also be a collection of gorgeous pools that guests can take a dip in, including a large circular pool, a family infinity pool and a private VIP adult pool. The new resort will be every foodies dream with an impressive collection of 10 restaurants and bars, all of which have been designed by globally renowned restaurant designers.

jumeirah.com

Mama Shelter Dubai

Mama Shelter is bringing its affordable hospitality and edgy style to Dubai’s Business Bay in late 2023. Mama Dubai will house 197 rooms with an emphasis on comfort and contemporaneity with style and cutting-edge design elements by Mama’s Design Studio. A resort within the city with highlights including two all-day restaurants, the brick oven pizzeria as well as a speakeasy and different cocktail-bars. The outdoor terrace also boasts four pools and an outdoor cinema.

mamashelter.com

Five LUXE

Opening later this year, FIVE LUXE will occupy a prime residential plot on the JBR beachfront, nestled between the Ritz-Carlton Dubai and Rixos Premium JBR. As well as all the best bits of the Palm Jumeirah property – the iconic social pool, a firm focus on culinary excellence and a sparkling beach club – there will be some exclusive additions specifically for the new luxury address. FIVE LUXE will boast 222 luxury rooms and suites and 277 opulent residences, with some seriously plush suites for guests to splash out on including the Writer Suite, Musician Suite and regal Royal Suite. In true FIVE style, you can expect a best-in-class culinary offering, with an array of restaurants and nightlife venues all designed to wow guests. The first to be confirmed is Ibiza-born, Lio.

fiveluxe.fivehotelsandresorts.com

One&Only One Za’abeel

One&Only’s upcoming urban property, One&Only One Za’abeel is set to open in 2023. The project is highlighted by The Link at One Za’abeel, a panoramic sky concourse that will feature world-class restaurants, celebrity chef outlets, a statement swimming pool (pictured above), wellness facilities and entertainment. Designed by the internationally acclaimed Denniston Architects, the 229 rooms and suites promise to be the epitome of contemporary comfort.

oneandonlyresorts.com

Siro Dubai

Kerzner International, the parent company behind Atlantis and One&Only, is set to open the first hotel under its new Siro brand in Dubai in 2023. Siro is described as a first-of-its-kind immersive lifestyle hotel that is centered on fitness and recovery. Guests will be able to embark on tailored programs and treatments across five experience pillars: fitness, nutrition, sleep, recovery and mindfulness. It will all be backdropped by a beautiful hotel environment and stunning Dubai skyline views. Among the specialists leading Siro One Za’abeel’s programs will be two already-announced ambassadors. As part of Team Siro, British-Somali professional boxer and humanitarian, Ramla Ali and British Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, will each play an advisory role in the development of Siro, by advising on its training programs.

sirohotels.com/dubai

Vida Creek Beach

We don’t know much about the upcoming Vida Creek Beach hotel, but we do know it’s set to add to the boutique stay options at Dubai Creek Harbour later this year. It will be the second Vida Hotel to open in the area, joining, Vida Creek Harbour, which opened in 2019.

Palace Dubai Creek Harbour

The second of two new Emaar Hospitality openings coming to Dubai Creek Harbour is Palace Dubai Creek Harbour, also set to open later this year. It joins sister property, Address Grand Creek Harbour, which opened earlier in 2023.

Vida Dubai Mall

The boutique Vida Hotels & Resorts will also continue its expansion elsewhere in the city, with Vida Dubai Mall set to open in the middle of 2023. Those craving some retail therapy will enjoy direct access to one of the world’s largest shopping malls, as well as an array of social dining options on-site.

2024

Ciel Tower

Construction is on track for Ciel Tower, a mega project which, once complete, will become the world’s tallest hotel (a claim which currently belongs to Gevora Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road). The hotel will soar 365 metres into the sky and comprise of 1,209 luxury suites and serviced residences split across 82 floors. Inside, specialty dining outlets include a soon-to-be-announced signature restaurant, a Sunset Lounge on the 74th floor and Horizon Bar on the 76th floor, plus a luxury spa and health club, located on the 61st floor. It will be crowned by the Ciel Observatory & Lounge on floor 81 and a signature rooftop Sky Terrace featuring a stunning infinity pool and bar on the 82nd floor.

Mandarin Oriental, Wasl Tower

The currently-under-construction Wasl Tower will be home to a 257-room Mandarin Oriental hotel, which will occupy floors 16 to 38 of the 64-storey tower and is forecast to open in late 2024. Among the planned facilities for both residents and guests, we can look forward to a lively rooftop skybar, poolside bar and restaurant, lobby lounge and a Mandarin Oriental Cake Shop. A signature dining experience headed up by a famous face in the culinary world will complete the F&B offering.

Six Senses The Palm, Dubai

Although it will be a while until Six Senses The Palm, Dubai welcomes guests – construction began in 2022 and the first guests should be able to check-in from 2024 – when the resort does open on the Palm’s West Crescent, it will have just 60 hotel keys and 162 luxury branded residences. Expect an array of sustainably-driven restaurants and bars, plus impressive sports and leisure facilities such as a gym, squash court, pools and a dedicated private beach. At Six Senses The Palm, Dubai, there will also be a signature Six Senses Spa, plus a library, kids club and an interesting sounding longevity centre.

2025

Zuha Island

The creators of Abu Dhabi’s jaw-dropping Zaya Nurai Island are turning their attention to new shores in Dubai. We’re already mentally checking-in to Zuha Island, a dazzling new private island resort currently under construction at the World Islands. The Zuha resort will open in the summer of 2025, and features 70 resort villas perched on the ocean edge, many of which will come complete with their own private pools. Guests will benefit from treatments at a serene spa and healing centre, and will also enjoy access to a central swimming pool. To keep stomachs satisfied, an all-day dining restaurant, a ceviche bar and a chic beach club are all part of the plan for Zuha Island.

zuha-island.ae

2026

Baccarat Dubai

One of the world’s most lavish hotel brands, Baccarat New York, is making its way to Dubai for the first time in all its glitz and glamour. Set to open in 2026, Baccarat Dubai will be made up of twin tapering towers, designed by world-renowned architectural firm Studio Libeskind. The ultra-luxury hotel will feature 144 rooms and suites, 49 residences, and four restaurants accented with Baccarat crystals and offering a level of elegance and opulence reflective of its heritage. Offering uninterrupted views of the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Frame, Al Fahidi Fort, and the Dubai Creek, the hotel will celebrate the contemporary spirit, energy, and dynamism of Dubai.

Abu Dhabi

2023

Liwa Hotel, Autograph Collection, Abu Dhabi

Found within the fertile hem of Liwa’s majestic oasis, the Liwa hotel exudes secluded luxury. Autograph Collection Hotels are of course classy like that, with structural nods to the future as well as the region’s past. When it opens in 2023 (fingers crossed), this desert gem will include 66 rooms and suites (with some huge three-bedroom villas on the way too), there’ll also be three dining venues, a spa, fitness centre, swimming pool and a kids club.

2024

Al Nawras Island, LXR Hotels & Resorts

LXR Hotels & Resorts – the luxury independents arm of Hilton Hotels – is set to transform Al Nawras Island in Abu Dhabi into a breathtaking resort complete with a stunning golf course. Expected to open in 2024, Al Nawras Island, LXR Hotels & Resorts has been designed to draw inspiration from the destination, with 80 expansive villas set between the beach and flanking the waters edge. Three swimming pools, tennis and paddle courts and an elegant spa give a strong wellbeing element, while for foodies, the island will feature two signature restaurants, two bars and an exclusive beach club. A kids’ club, splash pad, and children’s pool will cater to families looking for an idyllic island escape.

Mondrian Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s luxury hotel scene is getting a sprinkling of design-led excellence, as Mondrian Hotels is set to open a stunning property in the capital. The Mondrian Abu Dhabi, officially announced I n March, will open on the canal front in Downtown Abu Dhabi. Mondrian Hotels are known for their dazzling design and local-first approach, which is exactly what you can expect from this jaw-dropping waterfront property. Although we’ll have to wait until next year to check-in to Mondrian Abu Dhabi, it’s set to be worth the wait, with a visually breathtaking collection of rooms and suites, and mouthwatering selection of restaurants. According to reports, it’ll open in 2024.

2025

Earth Mangroves

Earth Hotels is a new design-conscious, experience driven boutique hotel brand, and among its exciting pipeline of UAE properties, the brand has plans to open a jaw-dropping retreat in Abu Dhabi. Called Earth Mangroves, the property is set to open in the capital in the second quarter of 2025, and looks set to be a haven for nature-lovers. Although an exact location has not been given, we know it will be amongst one of Abu Dhabi’s dense mangrove forests. A visually stunning collection of 50 futuristic-looking bungalows will be dotted throughout the lush mangroves and perched over the waterfront, serving as a perfect bolthole for escaping the city.

earthhotels.com

The Marriott Mirfa Resort, Abu Dhabi

A beachfront property in the Al Dhafra region of the emirate, and the first Marriott Hotels and Resorts branded property in Abu Dhabi. The 114-room property is expected to be ready by 2025 and feature three restaurants, an M Club Lounge, a pool, spa, fitness center, tennis courts and a kids club.

Nammos Hotel Abu Dhabi

Nammos has become one of the biggest names on the global beach club scene. But now the Mykonos-born hotspot is expanding into hotels, with the launch of Nammos Hotels & Resorts. And best of all, there’s a stunning Nammos Hotel coming to Abu Dhabi. Although the location of Nammos’ Abu Dhabi is yet to be confirmed, we do know the hotel will open in 2025, as per its website. We’re already packing our bags. An extension of the brand’s refined, fun-loving beachside dining experience, guests checking-in to Nammos Hotel & Resorts, can expect the same style and sophistication at the resort iteration. According to the announcement, Nammos Hotels & Resorts will ‘provide an unrivalled and genuine hospitality experience that mirrors elements of the existing Nammos offerings, whilst evoking a true sense of laid-back luxury.’

nammoshotels.com/abudhabi

2026

Nobu Abu Dhabi

A Nobu restaurant, a beach club, luxurious hotel and chic branded residences will all open in Abu Dhabi in 2026. The Nobu Hospitality concepts will open in collaboration with Aldar properties on the scenic Mamsha beach on Saadiyat island, forming part of the cultural and culinary hub of Saadiyat Grove. Inside the breathtaking beachfront hotel, guests will be able to check-in to one of 165 upscale and modern guest rooms and suites, with a VIP experience awaiting guests staying in the rooftop Nobu Villa. In the hotel, guests will be able to dine on chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s acclaimed Japanese dishes at Abu Dhabi’s first Nobu restaurant, plus three more restaurants and bars, and get pampered at a next-level wellness centre and an array of swimming pools. Guests will also be able to enjoy a luxurious daytime clubbing experience at Abu Dhabi’s Nobu Beach Club.

Ras Al Khaimah

2023

Anantara Mina Al Arab

This stunning Anantara eco-resort will be located in the new Mina Al Arab district along the coast of Ras Al Khaimah. When it’s complete, it will boast 306 guest rooms, suites and overwater villas (Maldivian style). There will also be an overwater restaurant serving Thai cuisine, as well as a seafood grill, and a beach and pool bar. There’s an outdoor swimming pool, as well as mini pools in many of the rooms. Guests will be welcome to relax in their sanctuary or keep active at the health club, which includes a gym, aerobics and yoga studios, squash and tennis courts.

Sajj A Mantis Collection Mountain Lodge

From Accor’s Mantis Collection brand comes Sajj, a new mountain lodging option that will open on Jebel Jais. Comprising of 35 luxury lodges, this will be a stunning mountain retreat that allows guests to connect with nature and reconnect with the mind, body and soul. Activities on offer include creative experiences, mindful pursuits and guided treks.

Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort

French-born Sofitel is expanding into the Northern Emirates with the opening of Sofitel Al Hamrah Beach Resort this year. Offering direct access to Al Hamra Golf Club’s s championship 18-hole golf course, Al Hamra Marina and Yacht Club and Al Hamra Mall, the 300-room property will come with an array of suites and villas with views of the gardens, a private beach and six restaurants.

2024

Rove Marjan Island

A new budget friendly Rove hotel is currently being constructed in the adventure capital of Ras Al Khaimah. This new lifestyle beach resort is set on a prime beach location on Marjan Island, complete with 441 rooms. Construction is expected to be finished by the end of 2024. Rove Al Marjan Island will be the first Rove hotel in RAK, marking an important milestone for the brand. It will feature a colourful urban design and will be home to an array of artworks which reflect the serene setting of Al Marjan Island.

2025

Earth Shore

Earth Hotels will open its second UAE property, Earth Shore, on Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. This contemporary seaside property promises to offer vibrant beachfront living across 265 rooms. These will range from entry-level resort rooms up to GOAT terrace suites and one- and two-bedroom Sky Villas, all of which have been designed sustainably. Elsewhere, guests will be able to enjoy keeping cool at three swimming pools, making a splash at the beach club, and dining at the social hub and central bar.

earthhotels.com

2026

Le Meridien Marjan Island Resort & Spa

A new addition to Marjan Island’s hotel scene, the 350-room Le Meridien Marjan Island is set to open in 2026. For drinks and dining, seven restaurants and bars promise an array of global cuisines, while the recreational facilities will include a fully-equipped gym, swimming pool, spa and kids club. Of course, the prime beachfront location will also mean guests can enjoy days spent soaking up the rays on the golden sand. The French-born Le Meridien brand is all about savouring the good life, and that’s exactly what you’ll be able to do here. Signature brand spaces and programmes will be rolled out across the Ras Al Khaimah resort, starting from the moment you arrive. Welcoming guests to Le Meridien Marjan Island Resort & Spa will feature Le Meridien Hub, the brand’s modern iteration of the hotel lobby.

2027

Wynn Marjan

First announced back in January 2022, Wynn Marjan will be the brand’s first property the Middle East and will open in 2027. At the time of announcement, it was revealed that the multi-billion dollar resort – the brand’s first beachfront property – would feature more than 1,000 rooms, world-class shopping, state-of-the-art meeting and convention facility, an exclusive spa, more than 10 restaurants and lounges, extensive entertainment choices, and a licensed gaming area. More details on this licensed gaming area, a casino, have recently been revealed, with plans for the casino to be “somewhat larger” than that of the one in Las Vegas.

TBC: Nobu Marjan Island

Iconic luxury hospitality brand Nobu Hotels is headed to the adventure emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Nobu Hospitality, the brainchild of chef Nobu Matsuhisa and actor Robert De Niro; and developer Marjan, announced in January that the two brands will open an upscale hotel, branded residences and a signature Nobu restaurant on Marjan Island. Guests can look forward to Nobu Hospitality’s signature five-star service, dine on the brand’s beloved Japanese cuisine, and bask in an array of bespoke wellness facilities including a spa, gym and swimming pools.

Sharjah

2023

NOMAD by Mysk

This close-to-nature travel project was announced back in November 2021 and is located on the sandy beaches of Al Hamriyah. The experience features 20 fully-equipped trailers designed to complement their natural surroundings. Guests will have an array of exciting sports and other beach activities laid at their (sandy) feet. Nomad will soon start to welcome guests with an opening date set for later this year.

Lux Al Bridi Resort

Located in Al Dhaid, Sharjah, this 5-star resort will feature one, two and three-bedroom units plus a gym, spa, pool, restaurant and a kids club. It is situated adjacent to the Sharjah Safari project. The resort will collaborate with the safari to create unique guest interactions with the wild.

Lux Al Jabal Resort

The resort is being developed on the slopes of the Soueifa mountain and offers 45 eco-friendly bedroom units – a choice of either simple and luxury and a private royal suite complete with a swimming pool. The project will also feature a clifftop restaurant, gym, kids play zone, reception, and lobby. It will open its doors in 2023.

2024

Khorfakkan Hotel, Autograph Collection

The Khorfakkan Hotel will be constructed opposite the Khorfakkan Port and will cater to families and adventurers. It will also be home to the first waterpark on the East Coast, a yacht club, residences plus retail options including restaurants, spa and gym. The project, which will be branded as a Marriott Autograph Collection hotel, will feature 75 deluxe units including single rooms, double rooms, and suites. The hotel has been designed to allow for maximum scenic views of the beach and mountain ranges.

Kalba Hotel, Autograph Collection

Kalba Hotel will be a five-star development that spreads across a land area of approximately 60,000 sqm in Kalba on Sharjah’s eastern coast. It will be adjacent to the Kalba waterfront project and opposite Kalba flag square, and is the second of two Autograph hotels opening in Sharjah in 2024. The hotel will have 80 rooms, two restaurants, a gym, spa, swimming pool and meeting halls.