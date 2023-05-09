All the top performances in Dubai taking place this year
Get your diary out and slot these great shows in…
A number of great shows are taking place in Dubai over the next few months and if you can’t keep track, don’t worry as we have rounded up all the must-see performances.
May
Banksy 360. Art of the Rebel.
When: Until June 30
Where: Theatre of Digital Art
This show was supposed to be on at the Theatre of Digital Art for a limited time only, but due to its popularity, it is now running until the end of April. Street art aficionados will be able to soak in the works by one of the most important figures in the world of Art: Banksy. The street artist is known for being famously unknown. He is the mystery man behind some of the most renowned graffiti in the world including Girl with a Balloon, Flower Thrower and Mobile Lovers. If you haven’t seen his works in real life, you will be able to experience Banksy in Dubai at ToDA in its 360° art exhibition titled Banksy 360. Art of the Rebel. Tickets cost Dhs95 per adult and Dhs65 per child. There are even family packages available which you can check out here.
Banksy 360. Art of the Rebel, Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah Dubai, 10am to 10pm (30 minute shows), Tel: (0)4 277 4044. toda.ae
Jay Shetty World Tour
When: May 11, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
You may have seen Jay Shetty and his viral videos on social media and if you’re a fan, take note as the life coach is coming to Dubai in May 2023. Jay Shetty is an award-winning storyteller, podcaster, and former monk who shares videos on wellness and mental health. He is also the author of Think Like A Monk, a New York Times bestseller. His new book 8 Rules of Love – How To Find It, Keep It and Let It Go releases January 31, 2023. And on May 11, he will be bringing this same wisdom to Dubai Opera. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.
Jay Shetty World Tour, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, prices start from Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Almost, Maine
When: May 12 to 14, 2023
Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue
Journey to a remote town in Main and witness a series of interconnecting stories about the complexities of love and relationships. The performance is sure to captivate your heart with its humour, warmth, and a touch of magical realism. Ticket prices start from Dhs100 and can be purchased here.
Almost, Maine; Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, May 12 to 14, Dhs100 per person. Tel: (0)4 338 8525.
Dubai Comedy Festival
When: May 12 to 21, 2023
Where: Several locations around Dubai
We’ve got art festivals, music festivals, food festivals, dance festivals, and even camel beauty festivals. But none get our funny bone tickled quite like the Dubai Comedy Festival. The event returns to Dubai for its third edition this year for 10 side-splitting days from Friday, May 12 to 21, 2023 and it is going to be bigger and better than before. Over 90 funny men and women will perform as part of the comedy festival in Dubai guaranteeing stomach stitches and Muttley laughter. Read more here.
Dubai Comedy Festival, various venues throughout Dubai, May 12 to 21, ticket prices to be announced soon. dubaicomedyfest.ae
The Dictator
When: May 13 and 14, 2023
Where: The Courtyard (Danu Theatre)
Inspired by the original 1969 great Lebanese playwright by Issam Mahfouz, The Dictator is a 70-minute play absurdist tale. Set in a claustrophobic fictional world, the play tells the story of a tyrant with grandiose delusions as to her purpose in the world, believing herself to be the saviour to all humanity. We also meet her idiot-savant servant, Saadoun who proves to be quite the enigma. Expect comedy slapstick in the first half of the play, followed by darkness and existential angst culminating in the climactic ending. This is not a ticketed event but save yourself a spot here.
The Courtyard (Danu Theatre), Al Quoz, May 13 and 14, 8pm. Tel: (0)50 986 1760 courtyardplayhouse.com
Björn Again
When: May 23, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
Love ABBA? You’ll want to check out this internationally acclaimed show Björn Again. It’s a satiric light-hearted ABBA spoof show featuring the supergroup’s most popular songs. The show has been performed all over the world in around 72 countries a whopping 5,000 times over the past 31 years. The group has performed at Buckingham Palace for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh, and the group has also performed with the likes of Cher and Shania Twain. Book here.
Celebrating the amazing music of Motown
When: May 26 and 27, 2023
Where: Theatre by QE2
Hop aboard the QE2 and take a trip back to the 60s Detroit, Michigan with the Tops & Temps and sing along to the timeless songs from the Motown era. The harmonies from the singers are authentic and you can expect timeless classics from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Jackson 5, The Temptations, Martha and the Vandellas, The Marvelettes and more. Ticket prices start from Dhs99. Book here.
Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com
Peter Pan on Ice
When: May 26 to 28, 2023
Where: The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates
Join Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, Wendy, John, Michael and the Lost Boys on their adventures fighting off Captain Hook. Peter Pan on Ice will be arriving in Abu Dhabi at the Cultural Foundation to kick off its UAE tour and then will open in Dubai’s The Theatre at Mall of The Emirates from Friday, May 26 to 28. Ticket prices start from Dhs150.
Peter Pan on Ice, Dubai: Theatre at Mall of The Emirates, May 26 to May 28, Fri 7.30pm, Sat 11am and 4pm, Sun 11am and 3pm. @artforalluae
June
Razorlight
When: June 2, 2023
Where: Bla Bla Dubai
Buzzing nightlife spot in JBR, Bla Bla Dubai is kicking June off with noughties rock band, Razorlight. Fans were thrilled to hear when the English indie band announced their reunion after a decade-long hiatus and lucky for us, they are making a pitstop in Dubai during their world tour on June 2. Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo will take to the stage performing a number of tracks from their newest album – Razorwhat? The Best of Razorlight. Expect nothing but their finest tunes including America, In the Morning and Golden Touch. In addition, to celebrate their 10-year reunion, there are two new brilliant tracks that will be performed showcasing the best of the band’s discography. Prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here. Over 21’s only.
Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach opposite JBR, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Tel: (0)4 584 4111. blabladubai.ae
Sleeping Beauty
Where: Dubai Opera
The Moscow Ballet “La Classique” will be performing Tchaikovsky’s fantastically popular score Sleeping Beauty for two nights only at Dubai Opera. Expect ballet mastery, lavish costumes, and magnificent stage sets. Prices start from Dhs250. Book your seats here.
Tom Odell
When: June 7, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
If you didn’t know, singer-songwriter Tom Odell is now performing on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Tom Odell is travelling across the world for this tour performing in Mexico, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Austria and more. He is known for his popular hits including Another Love, Real Love, Best Day of My Life, Half as Good as You and more. Read more here and for more information, visit dubaiopera.com
Tom Odell, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, June 7, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera
Simply Red
When: June 9, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
It’s been a long 20 years, but iconic British soul and pop band, Simply Red is returning to Dubai jamming at the Coca-Cola Arena in June. The iconic British soul and pop band are performing as part of the line-up of the first-ever World Padel League running from be June 8 to 11. The award-winning band has had a number of smash hits including Holding Back the Years, Fairground, Stars, For Your Babies and more. By the end of this year, the band will have performed 73 shows in 20 countries to over 600,000 people. Ticket prices start from Dhs199 and can be purchased here.
Lewis Capaldi, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, June 9, coca-cola-arena.com
A tribute to Adele
When: June 9 and 10, 2023
Where: Theatre by QE2
Love Adele? She’s yet to perform here in Dubai (someone make this happen, please) but in the meantime, you can catch this tribute show to the talented singer. Hailed at the UK’s No. 1 Adele Tribute Show, Helen Ward-Jackson creates a truly authentic show you can sing along to. She will be with her live band performing all of Adele’s biggest hits including Hello, Set Fire to the Rain, Chasing Pavements, Rolling in the Deep, Someone Like You, Rumour Has It, Skyfall and, her latest hit, Easy On Me.
Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com
The Story of Princess Aurora
When: June 10, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
Catch an adaptation of the well-loved fairy tale “The Story of Princess Aurora” at Dubai Opera this June. It is presented by Turning Pointe Youth Ballet. The tale follows the story of a princess Aurora who, thanks to a spell cast by the evil Maleficent. A fairy uses her powers to ensure that Aurora will sleep until a True Love’s kiss awakens her. Go watch the drama and magic unfold on June 10 as Maleficent realises that Aurora is still alive. Book here.
The Story of Princess Aurora, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, June 7, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera
M83
When: June 15, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
Electronica fans, electronic legends M83 are coming to Dubai Opera on Thursday, June 15 for an epic one-night-only live performance. Your night with the Grammy-nominated icons will be jam-packed with intoxicating synth-pop/electro-rock music across their collection of new and nostalgic arrangements. The French icons are famous for hits such as Midnight City, Wait, and Reunion but have also soundtracked major films including Tom Cruise’s Oblivion and Gilles Marchand’s Black Heaven. They’ve even gone on tour with the likes of Kings of Leon, The Killers, and Depeche Mode. Ticke prices start from Dhs275 and can be purchased here.
M83, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, June 15, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera
Connected by Mind2Mind
When: June 16, 2023
Where: Theatre by QE2
The duo returns this May to blow you away. The couple, who you most likely have seen on America’s Got Talent are homegrown heroes and perform regularly at Theatre by QE2. Expect their captivating and unique form of mind-reading and yes, there will be audience participation where you will be given the ability to hear each other’s thoughts. Oooo…
Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com
October
Trevor Noah
When: October 3, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
On Tuesday, October 3, comedian Trevor Noah will bring his new stand-up show to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Noah is a regular performer in the UAE after having performed a number of times across Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. The South African funnyman is known for his Emmy award-winning show, The Daily Show, as well as his bestselling books including Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, and sell-out global shows. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.
Trevor Noah, Off The Record Tour. Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai. Tuesday, October 3, from Dhs295. livenation.me
Matilda the Musical
When: October 3 to 12, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
In the past few years, Dubai Opera has thrilled us with a number of phenomenal musicals from Mamma Mia! to Chicago, the Musical; Footloose and so much more. This year, the performing arts centre has announced that yet another highly popular musical will be gracing its stage – Matilda the Musical. The multi-award-winning performance by The Royal Shakespeare Company will be heading to Dubai Opera for ten days from Tuesday, October 3 to 12. Tickets are now on sale on dubaiopera.com and start from Dhs325. Read more here.
Matilda The Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 3 to 12, 2023. Ticket prices start from Dhs325. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Lewis Capaldi
When: October 7, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Lewis Capaldi was originally set to perform on Monday, November 28 but the concert has been postponed to October 7, 2023. A statement on Capaldi stated that he was gutted to postpone his show as he is learning to adapt following the star’s recent diagnosis of Tourette’s. If you purchased tickets for the gig at Coca-Cola Arena, your tickets will be automatically valid for the new date next year. His Dubai gig will now come after the release of his long-awaited second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which will drop on May 19, 2023. Tickets are priced from Dhs199 and can be purchased on coca-cola-arena.com.
Lewis Capaldi, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Oct 7, coca-cola-arena.com
Images: social and supplied