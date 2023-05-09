All the top performances in Dubai taking place this year

When: Until June 30

Where: Theatre of Digital Art

This show was supposed to be on at the Theatre of Digital Art for a limited time only, but due to its popularity, it is now running until the end of April. Street art aficionados will be able to soak in the works by one of the most important figures in the world of Art: Banksy. The street artist is known for being famously unknown. He is the mystery man behind some of the most renowned graffiti in the world including Girl with a Balloon, Flower Thrower and Mobile Lovers. If you haven’t seen his works in real life, you will be able to experience Banksy in Dubai at ToDA in its 360° art exhibition titled Banksy 360. Art of the Rebel. Tickets cost Dhs95 per adult and Dhs65 per child. There are even family packages available which you can check out here.

Banksy 360. Art of the Rebel, Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah Dubai, 10am to 10pm (30 minute shows), Tel: (0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

Jay Shetty World Tour

When: May 11, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

You may have seen Jay Shetty and his viral videos on social media and if you’re a fan, take note as the life coach is coming to Dubai in May 2023. Jay Shetty is an award-winning storyteller, podcaster, and former monk who shares videos on wellness and mental health. He is also the author of Think Like A Monk, a New York Times bestseller. His new book 8 Rules of Love – How To Find It, Keep It and Let It Go releases January 31, 2023. And on May 11, he will be bringing this same wisdom to Dubai Opera. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.

Jay Shetty World Tour, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, prices start from Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Almost, Maine

When: May 12 to 14, 2023

Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue

Journey to a remote town in Main and witness a series of interconnecting stories about the complexities of love and relationships. The performance is sure to captivate your heart with its humour, warmth, and a touch of magical realism. Ticket prices start from Dhs100 and can be purchased here.

Almost, Maine; Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, May 12 to 14, Dhs100 per person. Tel: (0)4 338 8525.

Dubai Comedy Festival

When: May 12 to 21, 2023

Where: Several locations around Dubai

We’ve got art festivals, music festivals, food festivals, dance festivals, and even camel beauty festivals. But none get our funny bone tickled quite like the Dubai Comedy Festival. The event returns to Dubai for its third edition this year for 10 side-splitting days from Friday, May 12 to 21, 2023 and it is going to be bigger and better than before. Over 90 funny men and women will perform as part of the comedy festival in Dubai guaranteeing stomach stitches and Muttley laughter. Read more here.

Dubai Comedy Festival, various venues throughout Dubai, May 12 to 21, ticket prices to be announced soon. dubaicomedyfest.ae

The Dictator

When: May 13 and 14, 2023

Where: The Courtyard (Danu Theatre)

Inspired by the original 1969 great Lebanese playwright by Issam Mahfouz, The Dictator is a 70-minute play absurdist tale. Set in a claustrophobic fictional world, the play tells the story of a tyrant with grandiose delusions as to her purpose in the world, believing herself to be the saviour to all humanity. We also meet her idiot-savant servant, Saadoun who proves to be quite the enigma. Expect comedy slapstick in the first half of the play, followed by darkness and existential angst culminating in the climactic ending. This is not a ticketed event but save yourself a spot here.

The Courtyard (Danu Theatre), Al Quoz, May 13 and 14, 8pm. Tel: (0)50 986 1760 courtyardplayhouse.com

Björn Again

When: May 23, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

Love ABBA? You’ll want to check out this internationally acclaimed show Björn Again. It’s a satiric light-hearted ABBA spoof show featuring the supergroup’s most popular songs. The show has been performed all over the world in around 72 countries a whopping 5,000 times over the past 31 years. The group has performed at Buckingham Palace for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh, and the group has also performed with the likes of Cher and Shania Twain. Book here.

440 8888. dubaiopera.com Björn Again, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, prices start from Dhs150. Tel: (0)4