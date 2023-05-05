These are our favourite things in the UAE right now…

Winding into the weekend at… Byron Bathers

In a bid to squeeze every last moment out of the alfresco season, I’ve been ticking off a few outdoor restaurants that I still haven’t visited of late. Recently, that meant an early dinner at Byron Bathers, the Aussie-inspired seaside eatery from EatX that replaced Bidi Bondi at Shoreline. It’s a lovely, relaxed spot that quickly filled up with families enjoying drinks in the final moments of sunshine, all tucking into the tasty menu of crowd-pleasing seafood. I’m going to head back soon to check out their breakfast, which I hear is also excellent. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

Travelling to the moon thanks to… Assouline

I adore my collection of Assouline books, and travelling vicariously through their pages is one of my favourite relaxed weekend activities. So, I was very excited to learn that the brand has expanded into candles for the first time, launching with a collection of six destinations. I was even more excited when one of them, Moon, landed on my desk. The rich fragrance is a a mix of black pepper and sweet notes of bamboo with woody nuances. I’m now on a mission to collect them all. Next up, Ibiza. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

Reforming my way to health at…. Posture Studio Abu Dhabi

I’m not one for yoga, but I’ve always enjoyed Pilates, especially on the reformer machine. This week I went to check out Khalifa City’s newest studio, Posture. They have barre, mat Pilates, reformer and will soon even have aerial yoga. The class was 50 minutes long, and our instructor Fiona explained every move in detail so we could get a clear understanding of which muscles we were working throughout. Definitely worth checking out if you’re in Abu Dhabi. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

Shopping for new shades at… Vision Industry

There’s a new home for eyewear in Mall of the Emirates, which can only be described as a concept store for glasses. You have all the big-name fashion brands, super-luxury brands, lesser-known niche brands and you can even create your own pair at The Design Hub. Vision Industry also has a mini museum displaying iconic pairs of sunglasses worn by celebrities including Elton John, Madonna and Elvis Presley. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

Turning up late to the Reacher hype train with… Prime Video

It’s difficult to have a conversation about streaming without mentioning Netflix, but one service that really doesn’t seem to get the props it deserves, is Amazon’s Prime Video. It’s got so much quality content on there for adults and kids, great movies and applause worthy Original series — Dead Ringers, recently recommended to be by Nadim of NadsReviews — is absolute exceptional; it has the full nine seasons of The American Office; Jack Ryan; Parks N Rec; new joiner — Citadel; The Marvellous Mrs Maisel; Wheel of Time; Goliath; FleaBag; Night Sky; The Man in High Castle; and my latest fave for downloading and watching on the treadmill, Reacher. It’s an adaption of the popular Lee Childs literary character and it’s an absolute banger. It’s Jason Bourne with sarcastic quips. Peak popcorn TV. – Miles Buckeridge, Senior Online Reporter

Single handedly saving the planet by ordering vegan food from… Taqado

Abu Dhabi recently launched the UAE’s first meat-alternative production house and to celebrate, I ordered from one of my favourite lunchtime spots, Taqado. The Cali-Mexi Latin fuego hub scores huge plant-based points for its Impossible Burrito (Dhs48). Within the warm carby embrace of the flour tortilla, you’ll find a tasty twist on the standard meat substitute, Impossible’s beef-flavoured chorizo. Ay ay ay. Alongside that, there’s vegan cheese, onion chipotle, lime rice, pinto beans and your choice of salsa. There are also burrito bowls, loaded nachos, quesadillas, salads, breakfasts and desserts that are also tailored to the animal product-free way of life. – Miles Buckeridge, Senior Online Reporter

Enjoying the sips, bites and vibes at… Salmon Guru Dubai

‘After-work drinks’ is an activity I rarely have in my calendar, but I am working on being more social and decided to meet up with colleagues and work acquaintances this week. We decided on Salmon Guru and I was quite excited as I’ve heard a lot of good things about the this cool bar. There’s a very valid reason why the original has been ranked within the World’s 50 Best Bars for several years running, so I was not disappointed. The sips were delicious and we could not stop eating. My favourite had to be the chip and dips, and the chicken lollies. There’s plenty more on the menu that I want to try, which means I definitely will return. – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

Looking forward to singing my heart out with… The Disney princesses at Coca-Cola Arena

Growing up, I absolutely adored Disney. I had the VCRs to possibly all of the favorites including The Little Mermaid, Mulan, Cinderella, and more. So when I heard the Disney princesses were flying into Dubai for a show, I was pretty excited. The performance by Broadway and West End Stars takes place on Saturday, May 6 and 7 and I am honestly looking forward to singing my heart out. – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

Getting my matcha fix at….Nette

A quality cup of matcha can be hard to come by but Nette, located in the grounds of Al Quoz’s Matcha Club, does not disappoint. There are so many wholesome green tea dishes to choose from like smoothie bowls, matcha pain perdu, matcha cold brew, and smoothies. Cravings officially satisfied. With a laid-back vibe and serene garden surroundings, it’s the ideal place to cosy up with a book, catch up with friends, or simply watch the club regulars come in and out. Order the coconut matcha latte and, for breakfast, the miso infused eggs benedict. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

Being transported to the streets of France at… Aux Merveilleux de Fred

It’s finally Friday and all your missing is a box of delectable freshly baked pastries to indulge all weekend long. And we have good news: the iconic French patisserie Aux Merveilleux de Fred has just opened its doors in Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates. Earlier this week, What’s On had a first look inside and we can confirm it’s as much a feast for the eyes as it is the perfect reason to indulge. Their specialty merveilleux are a non-negotiable (try the white chocolate), and the chocolate brioche, and the meringues, and a croissant. Run, don’t walk… – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

Singing our lungs out at… UBK

This week the team and I had a team building evening at UBK. We enjoyed some delightful nibbles downstairs on the terrace before heading upstairs for karaoke. The evening was filled with us belting our lungs out to Lady Gaga, High School Musical and just about everything else in between. I can safely say it was one for the books and what happens in the karaoke room, stays in the karaoke room. It was my first time ever doing karaoke, but I think it’s suffice to say it definitely won’t be my last. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

Breakfasting at… Risen

Risen is one of my favourite cafes, and this week we headed to the Barsha Heights branch for a breakfast business meeting. Not only are the interiors absolutely beautiful, light and airy – but the food never disappoints. I enjoyed the risen smoked salmon pancakes which can be compared to a Yorkshire pudding, stuffed with cream cheese, capers, pickled onions and smoked salmon. Topped off with rocket, it was almost as good as the company. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

Getting my sweat on at… Crank

My Tuesdays would not be complete without a 6am trip to Crank, kickstarting my day with nothing but good vibes. My trusted instructor, Nelson Sequeira, always serves the best Brazilian hits and positive energy, that has me pushing myself to new heights in the club-like spinning room. Never have I ever, not left dripping with sweat but always feeling on top of the world, ready to conquer the day ahead. – Romy Hunt, Junior Reporter

Scouting out my new local… Ria

When Breeze at Club Vista Mare closed, my family were truly heartbroken. So naturally, we had to visit it’s new inhabitant, Ria, which has already made ripples in Dubai’s gourmet scene. On a breezy Friday evening, we ventured to the beachside haven, excited for a night of delicious tipples and bites. Upon arrival, the venue had a bubbly vibe, with glowing table lights, chic interiors and funky Arabian lounge music infused with the sound of friend’s laughter. We snagged a table overlooking the beach, shimmering Arabian Gulf and twinkling Dubai skyline, before getting stuck into a few drinks. If you’re looking for your next lazy lunch, night out with friends or cocktail place, Ria serves casual sophistication that will have you coming back over and over again. – Romy Hunt, Junior Reporter

