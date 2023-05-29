We apologise to your bank balance in advance…

The UAE seems to be taking serious steps to improve its e-commerce offering for residents in the country. More and more of our favourite fashion brands now have dedicated websites that deliver to the Middle East, meaning that you don’t have to miss out on getting your fashion fix.

Here are some of our favourite fashion brands that deliver to Dubai.

Homegrown brands

Sand Dollar Dubai

For dreamy beach, swim and resortwear, few do it better than Sand Dollar Dubai. Beginning as a pop-up in 2010, this homegrown brand has become one of Dubai’s go-to destinations for fabulous, curated fashion. There are several Sand Dollar boutiques across the city, but their best selection of brands can be found online. Here pieces from resortwear icons including Hunza G, Melissa Odabash and Love Shack Fancy are all stocked. Best of all, there’s three-hour delivery in Dubai, and same day delivery across the wider UAE.

sanddollardubai.com

Chic Le Frique

From entrepreneur Sara Rahbari comes Chic Le Frique, an online, UAE-based fashion boutique that’s beloved for its trendy linen two-piece sets, floaty maxi dresses and breezy kaftans. The brand has grown from humble roots in the region to an internationally embraced name, with pieces inspired by Dubai’s cosmopolitan look and feel. Next day delivery is available for UAE orders placed before 3pm.

chiclefrique.com

The Giving Movement

Stay stylish and comfortable with eco-friendly fashion and fabulous fits from The Giving Movement. Fabrics are 100% sustainable, and everything is sourced locally in the UAE. Think t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, joggers, jackets available in every colour. There’s same day delivery if you order by 4pm in Dubai (excluding Sundays), and a flat fee of Dhs15. Not only that, The Giving Movement donate Dhs15 to charity partner Dubai Cares & Harmony House for every item sold.

@thegivingmovement

Beach City

Can’t find anything you like in the mall? Beach City carries all the poolside chic outfits you’ve seen on Instagram models in Ibiza and Mykonos – and you can get your hands on pieces you wouldn’t really find anywhere else in the city. Delivery via Fetchr costs Dhs20 and if you order before 5pm, you’ll receive your package the next day (except Friday). For those last minute purchases, you can also get same day delivery if you order by midday. You can even collect your package from the warehouse, but payment needs to be made online first. Returns are free within a seven-day window and will be collected by courier.

beachcity.ae

Ounass

For all your luxury purchases and must-have designer items, Ounass can deliver straight to your door within two-hours in some cases. The ‘home of luxury’ is ideal for last minute gifts, or treat-yourself pieces just in time for the weekend.

ounass.ae

Namshi

Homegrown concept Namshi has become the Middle East’s number one online fashion store since launching in 2011. The website stocks popular labels including Nike, Missguided, Topshop, Puma and Forever 21 as well as many more lesser known brands. The platform offers same day delivery in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi if the order is placed before 4pm (except on Fridays). You can return or exchange your items via Namshi’s courier who will come within two days of you notifying the company.

en-ae.namshi.com

L’Couture

Dubai-born L’Couture was founded by resident Lyndsay Doran who found a gap in the market for high-quality athleisure wear that fits all shapes and sizes. Putting fashion to fitness, classic L’Couture sets of gym shorts and leggings can be paired with sports bras in neutral and signature colours, but they also introduce seasonal collections, including their new Club LC collection. All collections are designed in house, and there’s both ladies and kids collection, which come with free next day delivery. Pieces start from Dhs145.

@lcoutureofficial

International brands

Revolve

From special occasion wear to holiday buys and workwear, Revolve is a premium lifestyle brand that stocks some 50,000 pieces across clothing, footwear, accessories and beauty. The brands they stock range from established brands to emerging designers and their own brand pieces too, all of which are designed with millennial and Gen Z consumers in mind. For orders under Dhs350, delivery is Dhs37, while there’s free delivery for orders over Dhs350, which you can expect to arrive anywhere between 3 and 6 business days after you place your order.

revolve.com

Bloomingdales

Bloomingdales’ UAE website offers same-day delivery including express two-hour delivery within Dubai (cut off time of 8pm) on selected items, so you don’t need to worry about last minute outfit-planning. Delivery for orders under Dhs499 is between Dhs25 and Dhs50 depending on the delivery option you pick, and free for all orders over Dhs499. The luxury department store carries a huge number of international and local brands, including womenswear, menswear, kidswear, beauty, fine jewellery and homewares.

bloomingdales.ae

Zara

The Spanish fashion house now delivers to the UAE, and we couldn’t be happier about it. Home delivery is charged at Dhs25 or free for orders over Dhs350, and will take between three and eight days depending on your location. You can also collect for free from your local Zara store. You can also return your item for free, via the store, home collection or drop-off point. Exchanges are not available, so you’ll need to return for free and re-order if you need to change the size.

zara.com

H&M

Global high street brand, H&M, also launched an e-commerce site to target the UAE this. Residents in Dubai can order from the website and expect to receive their package within one to two business days. Home delivery is Dhs19 or free for orders over Dhs149, but you can also click and collect from your local store. You can also return or exchange your products in-store or online – check the website for further details.

ae.hm.com

ASOS

Online fashion giant ASOS dominates the UK market for fast clothing delivery, but also reaches the rest of the world. Whether you’re looking to save or splurge, go for a big name brand or own-label, ASOS has it all. Delivery normally take around a week, but its always best to order sooner rather than later in case of any hold-ups.

asos.com

Next

Next, the British brand which caters to women, men, kids and homewares, has an online store which delivers to the UAE. Next’s website also carries a selection of other big name brands including Ted Baker, Missguided, Adidas and Nike. Delivery takes four to five working days and is charged at Dhs20 per order, or free for orders over Dhs150. Refunds are possible either via collection or drop off at a fee of Dhs25.

next.ae

Victoria’s Secret

Women’s loungewear brand, Victoria’s Secret, now has a UAE-based e-commerce site, with delivery charged at Dhs35 for next day delivery, or it’s free for orders over Dhs199. They also offer a same day delivery service when you order by 12pm, which costs Dhs45. Click and collect is also available within one to two days from your local store. To return or exchange your products in-store or online, check the website.

victoriassecret.ae

VogaCloset

UK-based VogaCloset is an online-only fashion store that caters to bringing runway looks for women, men, and children to fashion enthusiasts in the Middle East. They stock over 400 brands including British e-tailers Boohoo and PrettyLittleThing as well as international brands NastyGal, Little Mistress, and NLY Eve. There’s a cash on delivery payment option (additional fees apply), and shipping is charged at a flat rate of Dhs30. Returns are also allowed within 14 days of receiving your order and payment will be returned back to your card if you used it during your purchase, or as credit stored on your account if you opted to pay on delivery.

vogacloset.com

PrettyLittleThing

British retailer PrettyLittleThing now delivers direct to the UAE with its own dedicated e-commerce site. Standard delivery is priced at Dhs30, and will take anywhere between 6 to 8 business days for your order to arrive. The website offers a large selection of women’s clothing, aimed at the 20’s and 30’s age group.

prettylittlething.com

Net-A-Porter

Net-A-Porter is a premier online luxury fashion destination for women with brands including Gucci, Chloe, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Isabel Marant, Prada, and Stella McCartney. If you’re looking for menswear, there’s also Mr Porter. Express delivery is Dhs40, and you can expect your order to arrive anywhere between three and four days after you purchase.

net-a-porter.com

