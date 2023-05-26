Because they deserve a break in between reading essays, prepping lessons, and grading papers…

Being a teacher can be a tireless job, but Dubai has a special way of giving back with some cool discounts at some of the best places in the city. It’s a well-deserved treat for those who ensure that the children of the future are looked after.

Here’s a guide to some cool teacher discounts in Dubai

McGettigan’s

A local watering hole for many across Dubai, McGettigan’s offers teachers a whopping 25 per cent discount all day, every day for up to three guests. Do note that this discount cannot be used in conjunction with any other discount offers (such as happy hour).

McGettigan’s Dubai, various locations around Dubai, 25 per cent discount weekly. mcgettigans.com

Boxica

Winner of the What’s On Dubai Awards 2023 for Favourite Fitness and Wellness Club, Boxica offers a monthly membership program with unlimited classes. Originally priced at Dhs950, teachers can avail of the membership for Dhs750.

Boxica, The Hive, Studio City, Dhs750 for one-month membership with unlimited classes. boxica.ae

Secret Parties

Who doesn’t love a festive brunch on a Saturday? And if you’re a teacher, you’re in for a treat because Secret Parties has your back. No matter the Secret Party brunch, there will be a guaranteed discount if you’re one of the amazing teachers in Dubai. Bring along your ID (teacher, not Emirates) and you will avail the discount that Shanghai Maiden, Mama Zonia, Soul Street JVC, Tabu, and Tesoro.

Various locations, with different discount offers, check here.

Wet Deck

The best way to fight off the ‘Sunday scaries’ is with a pool party. At Wet Deck at W The Palm, guests get unlimited drinks and one food voucher from 12pm to 4pm, and teachers will receive a 20 per cent discount.

Wet Deck, W The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sundays from 12pm to 4pm. Dhs199 for ladies, Dhs 349 for gents and Dhs449 for sparkling package. Tel: (0)4 245 5800 wetdeckdubai.com

Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis

After a long hard day at school, OUIBar + Terrace is the place to be on Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Located at Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, teachers can expect a fun-filled evening with three complimentary house beverages while taking in seriously cool vibes.

OUIBar + Terrace, Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, Silicon Oasis, Dubai, 4pm to 7pm every Fri. Tel: (04) 571 4343. radissonhotels.com

Mr Miyagis

One of the only venues that serve up drinks Thai style. Mr Miyagi’s is a Dubai institution that is your one-stop shop for a fun night out: karaoke nights, beer pong, and a dance floor to boot. Get ready teachers, as this is the ultimate place to relax and unwind. From Wednesday to Sunday, you can enjoy unlimited drinks along with three dishes.

Mr Miyagis, Media One Hotel, Wed to Sun Dh149 on weekdays, Dhs249 on weekends. Tel: (0)4 514 5447 mrmiyagis.xyz

