Gal-avanting just got easier…

Gather your girlfriends and get ready because there are countless new ladies’ night deals to check out in Dubai. We do love the perks we get for just being ladies because as the song goes girls just wanna have fun.

Here are 6 new ladies’ night deals to check out in Dubai:

Antika

Call up your girlfriends and get ready for a night out in DIFC. Antika is now offering a Tuesday ladies’ night complete with a free-flowing open bar and two delicious dishes, all for the price of Dhs150.

Antika, Al Fattan Currency Tower, DIFC, Tues from 7pm till midnight, Dhs150 for open bar and two dishes. Tel: (0)50 972 9177 @antikadubai

Cavo

Tuesdays at Cavo mean unforgettable evenings. For AED 140, ladies can tuck into a 3-course meal accompanied by 4 drinks or enjoy a free-flowing Prosecco package for AED 119.

Cavo, Ramee Dream Hotel, Business Bay, Tuesdays from 8pm to 11pm, Dhs140 for a three-course meal and four drinks, Dhs119 for free flow Prosecco. Tel: (0)55 600 5358 @cavodxb

SOON

The newest Izakaya to open its doors in JLT, Soon has already got the ladies covered. Every Tuesday, gather the gals and enjoy select drinks on tap from 7pm to 9pm. If you’re staying till late, after 9pm Prosecco will only cost Dhs20 per glass.

Soon, Armada Tower 2, Cluster P, JLT, Tues, free flow from 7pm to 9pm, Dhs20 after 9pm. Tel: (0)55 434 0575 @soondxb

Playa

Playa has made sure that you can spend the entire day living it up. Whether you’re there during the day or in the evening, it will cost Dhs180 from 11am to 3pm and from 7pm to 11pm. The ladies’ day and night deals both include three drinks and a selection of sushi and salad dishes. During the day, pool and beach access is included and sunbeds are available.

Playa, The Club, Palm West Beach, Tues from 11am to 3pm and 7pm to 11pm, Dhs 180 for a selection of sushi and salads and three drinks. Tel: (0)50 504 4506 @playadubai

Moe’s on The 5th

Meet us at Moe’s… Not only has the sleek bar launched three brand-new cocktails, but you’ll be able to try them all out because Moe’s is offering ladies four free drinks every Wednesday, after that you will receive 30 per cent off on food and drinks.

Moe’s on The 5th, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre Wed from 8pm to 11.30pm, four free drinks and 30 per cent off on food and drinks. Tel: (0)4 333 3055 @moesonthe5th

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum

Perched atop the Radisson on The Palm, this Mediterranean-inspired escape is offering the ladies the opportunity to enjoy the immaculate views paired with free-flowing wine. That sounds like a win to us. Priced at Dhs199 ladies can enjoy two hours of unlimited wine accompanied by live entertainment.

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum Skypool and Restaurant, Radisson The Palm, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Tues from 7pm till late, Dhs199 free flow wine. Tel: (0)58 559 4222 @tlmarenostrumdubai

