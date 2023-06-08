The best way to cool off…

These beach clubs, hotels and restaurants have just given you another reason to brunch (like we needed it), by throwing in the use of their pool or beach free of cost.

So if you’re looking for a brunch that allows you to take a dip before or after, here are 12 places to enjoy brunch with pool and beach access in Dubai.

Saturday

Address Sky View

The Poolside Brunch Club runs every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4pm, so guests can make the most of the new weekend. The ground-floor pool opens from 10am, and we suggest you get down nice and early to bag the best spot. From 12.30pm the brunch begins and this is your chance to enjoy a host of delicious dishes served by The Restaurant. On the menu, you can expect an array of international treats from California rolls, to Wagyu beef sliders and much more. You can tuck into the selection outdoors under a parasol, or take comfort inside – the choice is yours. While you dine, enjoy the upbeat tunes provided by the resident DJ in the Glass Garden, alongside a hand-crafted cocktail or crisp glass of vino.

Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Saturdays, pool 10am to 4pm, brunch 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs650 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 873 8888. addresshotels.com

Andreea’s

On the shorefront of the Habtoor Grand hotel in JBR sits Andreea’s, a long standing beach club that’s known for its thumping tunes and lively entertainment. The weekend brunch takes place every Saturday and Sunday from 1.30pm to 5pm, with a buffet of crowd-pleasing bites ideal for eating poolside and free-flowing drinks.

Andreea’s, Habtoor Grand Hotel, JBR, Dubai Marina, 1.30pm to 5pm, Saturday and Sunday, Dhs325. Tel: (0)58 693 5778, andreeas.ae

Café Nikki

Sun, sand and Saturdays at the seaside go hand in hand with Café Nikki’s weekend brunch. This three-hour party comes with pool and beach access, entertainment courtesy of a resident DJ, a strong selection of seafood on the sharing-style menu and free-flowing drinks. Children are welcome and the after-party continues right through to sunset and the early evening.

Café Nikki, Nikki Beach, Pearl Jumeirah, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs500 house drinks, Dhs700 premium, Dhs175 kids under 12. Tel: (0)4 376 6000. nikkibeach.com

Eva Beach House

Boho-chic Eva Beach House brings Tulum vibes to Palm West Beach and through the summer runs a new night brunch complete with pool access on Fridays and Saturdays. The four hour package runs from 8pm to 12am, and features a variety of Mediterranean-inspired dishes, free-flowing drinks, and pool access until 11pm.

Eva Beach House, Palm West Beach, 8pm to 12am, Fri and Sat, Dhs425 house, Dhs475 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 410 4800, @evabeachhousedxb

February 30

The What’s On Nightlife Award winning beach bar is one of Palm West Beach’s most popular spots, thanks to its colourful decor, delectable menu and brilliant vibes. This summer, the party keeps going with the Out of Space brunch, every Saturday from 1pm to 5pm. It’s a sharing-style menu of signature dishes, all washed down with free-flowing drinks for four hours.

February 30, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 5pm, Saturdays, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs445 premium. Tel: (0)4 244 7200, february30dubai.com

Soul Street, FIVE Jumeirah Village

JVC’s party hotspot, FIVE Jumeirah Village, has a Saturday brunch deal that will have you reaching for your bikini. You’ll dine on the eclectic street food flavours of Soul Street first from 1pm to 4pm, then head outdoors for a dip in the Social Pool, where the party continues. This around the world culinary journey and bottomless beverage deal is priced at Dhs299 for girls and Dhs349 for guys. Live entertainment with afrobeat vibes will help you get the party started. On Sunday, there’s a ladies’ pool day with live stations, bottomless drinks and lively tunes from 12pm, with packages priced from Dhs149.

NOMAD Brunch by Soul Street, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for gents. Tel: (04) 455 9989. @soulstreetdubai

Zero Gravity

Zero Gravity’s Saturday Tropical Brunch runs from 1pm to 5pm, priced at Dhs349 for ladies and Dhs399 guys, inclusive of unlimited food and house beverages. On Sundays, Supernatural Brunch runs from 12pm to 5pm (with pool access from 10am), priced at Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for gents, also with unlimited food and house beverages. Bag a spot on the beach, by the pool or in the lively garden area.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, 1pm to 5pm, Saturdays 1pm to 5pm, Dhs349 ladies and Dhs399 gents, Sunday 12pm to 5pm Dhs299 ladies and Dhs349 gents. Tel: (04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Sunday

Bla Bla

Sunday brunch at Bla Bla takes place poolside, with a three-hour package coming complete with pool and beach access, three hours of food and drinks and live entertainment. It’s one of the liveliest beach clubs in the city, so prepare to party at this early afternoon soiree.

Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, 12pm to 3pm, Sundays, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house. Tel: (0)58 606 3535, blabladubai.ae

Cove Beach

Rendezvous Sundays takes over Cove Beach to round-out your weekend in style every Sunday. Brought to you by Luv Events, this Sunday pool party runs from 1pm to 8pm, with an unlimited package from 1pm to 5pm, inclusive of unlimited wine, beer and spirits. Tickets start from Dhs199 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents, and for a sunbed as well, you’ll just need to pay an extra Dhs100.

Rendezvous at Cove Beach, Cove Beach Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Sundays from 1pm to 5pm, Dhs199 ladies, Dhs299 gents. Tel: (0)52 699 9957. @rendezvousonsunday

Koko Bay

Bali-inspired Koko Bay’s Sunday brunch happens every week at this cool beach bar. Taking place from 1pm to 5pm, Koko Loco Brunch promises a four-hour package of unlimited drinks, a tasty menu of flavours from the Far East, and a sun bed or private cabana to soak up the sun at. On the menu, hot and cold appetisers include freshly shucked oysters, Norwegian salmon tartare and Hoisin pulled duck lettuce cups; a variety of main course options such as the Mediterranean sea bream fillet and Indonesian Nasi Goreng; along with desserts like a Kokonut lemongrass basque cheesecake. Although there’s no pool, you can enjoy a dip in the sea and chill on the beach.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, 1pm to 5pm, Sundays, Dhs300 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550. Tel: (0)4 572 3444, kokobay.co

Surf Club

Surf Club invites guests to soak up the sun at its beach brunch every Sunday, with the ‘toes in the sand’ experience running from 1pm to 5pm offering guests a delicious seafood menu, breathtaking views and atmospheric vibes, thanks to a weekly roster of international DJs. Guests can enjoy dishes such as creamy burrata, steamed edamame and a mixed sushi platter, followed by a choice of main from dishes such as black Angus ribeye, spaghetti alle tartufo and miso glazed salmon and finally, sharing desserts will be served including profiteroles, key lime pie and pineapple carpaccio.

Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Sundays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house. Tel: (0)4 589 5444. @surfclubdubai

Wet Deck

Although it’s not technically a brunch, Drip Pool Party at Wet Deck deserves a mention for its free-flowing packages for girls and guys. Taking place every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm, the deal includes pool access and bottomless beverages, as well as a delicious main course from WET Deck’s vibrant menu. For girls it’s Dhs299 and for guys it’s Dhs349. Expect good vibes’ poolside, with live entertainment and hypnotic beats.

WET Deck, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sundays, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs299 ladies, Dhs349 guys. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @wetdeckdubai