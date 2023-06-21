Add to cart…

Have some shopping that you need to get done? Besides Dubai Summer Surprises, the Amazon Prime Day sale is another dirham-saving online shopping spree you need to check out this summer in July.

Taking place on Tuesday, July 11 and 12, shoppers are in for a treat in the form of incredible savings. The offer spans 30 categories from electronics, gaming, fashion, beauty, grocery, kitchen, home, health, sports, and Amazon Devices.

The sale begins at 00.01am (local UAE time) on amazon.ae/primeday – so, set those alarms and have a wish list prepared.

Amazon Prime Day now in its fourth edition will offer hundreds of thousands of deals available exclusively for Prime members.

Spotted something on amazon.ae from Amazon US or Amazon UK? You can get it delivered for free if you purchase it during Prime Day. Selected banks will offer further discounts during the sale, so make sure you have a look before checking out.

Not a Prime member? Here’s how you sign up.

Customers who are not Prime members yet can easily join. There’s even a 30-day trial – so try it out, and if you’re not satisfied, you can discontinue your membership. You will need an Amazon account, but signing up for one is pretty simple.

The membership fee for Prime is just Dhs16 a month or an annual fee of Dhs140.

What other perks do you get as a Prime member?

Prime members don’t have to wait until sale-day to begin to start ‘adding to cart’ as a number of deals across popular products will be available from July 4 on amazon.ae

Besides Prime Day, you will get access to a number of special shopping deals and events and early access to seasonal sales and discounts on local and international brands every single day throughout the year.

Prime members get free same-day delivery and one-day delivery for eligible orders. Members will also get free international delivery from Amazon US and UK – which means you will save plenty of dirhams.

Additionally, Prime members get free delivery on food orders (minimum purchase of Dhs80), and discounts on on-demand services on Amazon Home Services.

Happy Shopping!