The ultimate guide to the best Sunday brunches in Dubai

It’s time for brunch…

In the mood to try out some fun brunches in Dubai on Sunday? We’ve listed some of the best ones to try out in the city.

Here are the best Sunday brunches in Dubai.

Akira Back

Elevate your Sunday with a superb brunch at a well-loved restaurant. Akira Back offers Japanese cuisine with unmatched views of the Dubai Marina and the Arabian Gulf. A Michelin Guide restaurant guarantees great food. This sharing-style brunch comes with unlimited drinks and some incredible dishes that include bao buns, ceviche, and black cod. There are also vegan options.

Akira Back, W Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs599 premium, kids aged 6-12 50 percent off, kids under 6 eat free. @akirabackdubai

Alici

Bringing a taste of the Amalfi Coast to Bluewaters is an acclaimed Italian restaurant, Alici. You can enjoy this pretty restaurant’s Southern Italian feast every Saturday and Sunday, with packages from 1pm to 4pm available. On the menu, expect a selection of tasty crudo, antipasti, mains and desserts, all washed down with free-flowing drinks and beautiful sea views.

Alici, Bluewaters, off Dubai Marina, Sat and Sun, 3 hours between 1pm and 4pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks, Dhs595 premium Italian sparkling. Tel: (0)4 275 2577. @alicidubai

Aloft Al Mina Hotel

Expect a three-course menu brunch, including methi paneer tikka, shitake mushroom-filled veg spring roll, saffron ras malai, and more. Plus, complimentary access to the rooftop infinity pool.

Aloft Al Mina Hotel, Sun 2pm to 6pm, Dhs149 soft drinks, Dhs199 house drinks, Dhs249 premium drinks. Tel: (0)58 591 8153. @aloftalminadubai

Armani Mediterraneo

If you’re up for a back-to-back brunch weekend, then head over to Armani Mediterraneo to enjoy a Sunday brunch. You can anticipate all the best that the Mediterraneo has to offer. Risottos and pastas, and their popular seafood and oyster bar. With a dedicated kid’s table, that even the adults will enjoy, it is a family-friendly affair.

Armani Mediterraneo, Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs399 food only, Dhs499 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 888 3666. @armanihoteldxb

Asia Asia

Indulge in a selection of signature pan-Asian small plates and discover the exotic flavours of the ancient Spice Route with a curated eight-course tasting menu for Dhs250 per person, including a bottle of wine between two.

Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sun 2pm to 6pm, Dhs250 per person. Tel: (0)4 423 8301. @asiaasiauae

Bla Bla

A far cry from your standard Sunday pub lunch, Bla Bla does Sunday Brunch by the pool, where you can enjoy a selection of dishes and unlimited house drinks, all while taking a refreshing dip in Bla Bla’s central beachside pool. Beats comes courtesy of DJ and percussionist Walter Scalzone who keeps the party going all afternoon.

The Beach, JBR, Sun noon to 3pm, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs350 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @blabladubai

Buffalo Wings & Rings

This three-hour brunch runs every Friday and Saturday and is a budget-friendly way to catch one of the early weekend matches on one of the many big screens. The menu is classic bar bites, including sharing starters of nachos, popcorn chicken, quesadillas and onion rings among others, while bottomless buckets of chicken wings and dessert follow. Brunch is offered at both locations in JLT and DIFC. The brunch is also available on Sunday.

Buffalo Wings & Rings, two locations in DIFC and JLT, Sat and Sun 3pm to 6pm and 8pm to 11pm, Dhs119 soft drinks, Dhs199 house drinks. @buffalodubai

Bombay Borough

The all-day Indian bar and eatery in DIFC has just introduced its ‘Weekend Market Brunch’. Enjoy including Indian interpretations of typical brunch offerings such as the avocado & egg kulcha flat bread, Anglo-Indian mac n’ cheese and filter coffee waffles. Expect generous portions and a lively ambience.

Gate Village 3, DIFC, Sat and Sun noon to 4pm, Dhs275 soft drinks, Dhs325 house drinks, Dhs395 sparkling, half price for children six to 12 years. Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 327 1555. @bombayborough_uae

Bussola

Enjoy a delightful foray of the chef’s specials with Italian house drinks, overlooking the Westin’s idyllic beach.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs345 per person. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @bussoladubai

The Dubliner’s

Sunday roasts at The Dubliners are just like Nana used to make them. The Irish pub offers old-school, welcoming charm with traditional and hearty dishes. The beef is pink and juicy, the Yorkies are lofty and the gravy is good enough to bathe in. Portion sizes are as generous as the craic.

The Dubliner’s, Le Meridien Hotel and Conference Centre, Airport Road, Garhoud, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs175 soft drinks, Dhs190 soft and three draught beers, Dhs275 selected premium. Tel: (0)4 702 2508. @dublinersdubai

El Sur

Long-standing Spanish haunt El Sur hosts its Sunday siesta brunch featuring a delicious selection of tapas, rice dishes and paella to share with friends & family over a glass of Spanish red.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs225 soft drinks, Dhs275 house drinks, Dhs295 Cava. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @elsurdubai

Folly

If you’re looking for a Sunday brunch that ticks all the boxes: delectable dishes, slick service and toe-tapping live music, you need to book Folly’s new weekend feast. The package runs from 1pm to 4pm, and alongside three hours of drinks, you’ll get to sample three rounds of Folly favourites. Designed to be enjoyed in multiple courses and shared tapas style, it’s the perfect menu for a brunch. The same deal is available on Saturdays too.

Folly, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Saturdays and Sundays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs295 house drinks, Dhs350 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 430 8535, @follydubai Cote D’Azur Heart of Europe Hop on a private boat and set sail to one of the most anticipated outdoor brunches in Dubai to date. Get ready for a spread of delectable French street food and free-flowing drinks that will transport you to the shores of Monaco. Cote D’Azur Monaco Hotel, Heart of Europe Islands, Sundays 1pm to 5pm, Dhs399 house drinks, Dhs499 Prosecco, inclusive of transport and beach access. @cotedazurthoe

Karma Kafe

Indulge in unlimited servings of sushi and dim sum, whilst taking in the spectacular views of The Dubai Fountain and the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, Sun 4pm to 7pm, Dhs290 per couple with one bottle of wine. Tel: (0)4 565 7220. @karmakafedubai

Koko Bay

Bali-inspired Koko Bay has a lovely Sunday brunch. Taking place from 1pm to 5pm, Koko Loco Brunch promises a four-hour package of unlimited drinks, a tasty menu of flavours from the Far East, and a sun bed or private cabana to soak up the sun. On the menu, hot and cold appetisers include freshly shucked oysters, Norwegian salmon tartare and Hoisin pulled duck lettuce cups; a variety of main course options such as the Mediterranean sea bream fillet and Indonesian Nasi Goreng; along with desserts like a Kokonut lemongrass basque cheesecake. It’s served up alongside a live DJ set, live music artists and lots of sunshine.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, 1pm to 5pm, Sundays, Dhs300 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs550 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 572 3444, @kokobayuae

La Cantine du Faubourg

For many, brunches are all about family, friends and fantastic food. With that in mind, La Cantine du Faubourg hosts its Brunch 105 every Saturday and Sunday, with something for every member of the tribe. Food includes a la carte offerings of breakfast staples such as pastries and eggs, a selection of signature mains and decadent desserts. Live entertainment comes in the form of a DJ and children are more than welcome.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Emirates Towers Hotel, DIFC, Sat and Sun noon to 5pm, Dhs360 soft drinks, Dhs485 house drinks, Dhs725 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. @lacantinedubai

Lo+Cale

This Sunday brunch is a solid choice for those looking to watch the pennies, without being confined to the sofa and Netflix. The three-hour event starts from Dhs149 and includes breakfast classics and Sunday roast bites, such as duck and beef brisket and desserts including profiteroles and chocolate pudding. Pull up a chair on the breezy terrace and tuck in.

Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs149 soft drinks, Dhs249 house drinks, Dhs299 bubbly. Tel: (0)54 997 8599. @localedxb

Luigia

This brilliant – and supremely underrated – pizzeria offers brunch all weekend and features a select menu of timeless Italian favourites created with seasonal ingredients, sourced directly from Italy. It’s a big hit with families thanks to the dedicated children’s area.

Rixos Premium JBR, Sat and Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs220 house drinks. Under-sevens free pasta or pizza. Tel: (0)4 349 6950. @luigiadubai

Marina Social

A top Sunday roast spot, at Marina Social, guest enjoy a two- or three-course set menu that includes British classics starring beef, chicken or lamb. As you’d hope, roasts are accompanied by crispy roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, and lashings of gravy. Bringing the kids? Send them to pizza-making school for an extra Dhs60.

InterContinental Dubai Marina, Sun 1pm to 10.45pm, from Dhs135 per person, Dhs60 for children. Tel: (0)4 446 6664. @marinasocialdubai

Mayabay

Nestled in the corner of Jumeirah Al Naseem’s turtle lagoon, MayaBay offers an eclectic Asian-inspired brunch with multiple choices of starters, main courses and desserts along with free-flowing dim sum, sushi and sashimi.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Sun noon to 3.30pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs550 house drinks, sake and Prosecco, Dhs750 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 275 2500. @mayabaydubai

Mimi Kakushi

Sushi, sashimi, gyozas and geishas await at this slick Japanese spot in Jumeira Beach on Saturdays and Sundays. Brunch runs for four hours, while the package can be enjoyed for three hours throughout. A choice of mains includes black cod, sea bass and Angus ribeye. There is an excellent list of drinks from the continent, too. It can also be upgraded to a premium package for those looking to splash out for a special occasion.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeira Beach, Jumeirah, Sat and Sun three hours between 12pm and 4pm, Dhs435 soft drinks, Dhs635 house drinks, Dhs811 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. @mimikakushi

Motorino

This cheeky little Sunday feast at the award-winning Motorino includes authentic Neapolitan pizza, soulful R&B beats, cocktails and New York feel good vibes for just Dhs149 per person. Because life’s too short for bad pizza.

JA Ocean View Hotel, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs149 per person. Tel: (0)4 814 5590. @motorinodxb

The Nine

Easily one of the best Sunday roasts in the city, head to The Nine in Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk and enjoy the taste of tradition with a fantastic menu of British food favourites, from roast beef (Dhs145), pork (Dhs130), lamb (Dhs130) and chicken (Dhs110) all served with seasonal vegetables, Yorkshire pudding, cauliflower cheese croquettes and crispy roast potatoes. Pair this with the free-flowing drink package (Dhs119 for four hours).

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Sun 12.30pm to 4pm, food from Dhs110, drinks package Dhs119. Tel: (0)4 281 4111. @theninedubai

Noépe

Noépe bring the classic coastal splendor of Cape Cod to Park Hyatt Dubai. Check out the Sundaze Brunch for an afternoon filled with live music accompanied by a selection of artfully curated drinks along with a fresh spread of savoury and sweet bites such as crispy wonton tacos with angus beef tartare, feta cheese, figs and aged balsamic tartelettetes and shiso leaf tempura and tuna tartare.

Park Hyatt Dubai, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 house drinks. Tel: (056) 171 2168. @parkhyattdubai

The Roast by Bubbalicious

Bubbalicious has become a household name in Dubai with a reputation for being one of the most fun and indulgent brunches in town. But no longer just limited to a Saturday soiree, the gourmet culinary spread now takes place on a Sunday, paying homage to the great British roast. Alongside live cooking stations and free-flowing drinks, there’s a feel-good live music duo, kids corner featuring a clown making balloons, and a magician performing a lively juggling show.

Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Sundays, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs350 house drinks, Dhs450 bubbly, Dhs200 children between 6 and 12 years. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @minaskitchen_dxb

Shang Palace

This upscale Chinese restaurant was featured in Dubai’s inaugural Michelin Guide so expect elegant dishes and drinks at the weekend brunch. An offer of unlimited dim sum sounds like the perfect way to spend a weekend to us. Offering a traditional Cantonese experience of, Yum Cha, which is a traditional brunch serving Chinese tea and dim sum this a food lover’s dream.

Shang Palace, Shangri-La Hotel Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Sat and Sun 12pm to 4pm, Dhs208 soft drinks, Dhs358 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 405 2760. @shangriladubai

Social Company

Pet-friendly neighbourhood hangout Social Company at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens hosts a breakfast brunch called Sunday Social, which pairs its hearty brunch menu with unlimited mimosas, bellinis, and Bloody Mary’s.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Sun 11am to 4pm (any two-hour period), Dhs145. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @zabeelhousethegreens

Sumosan

Sip your Sunday nights away at Sumosan. From 6pm onwards, brunch-goers are invited to polish off the weekend with a blend of fantastic food and bottomless drinks. This brunch offers table service, serving a range of starters, one main course and an assortment of desserts to share, whilst the resident DJ fills the room with nostalgic grooves. This brunch will cost Dhs450 with soft drinks, Dhs600 with house, and Dhs700 with premium.

Sumosan, The Edition Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Sun evening brunch, 6pm onwards, Dhs450 soft drinks, Dhs600 house, Dhs700 premium. Tel: (0)4 388 4540, sumosan.com

Surf Club

Get ready for a relaxing and sophisticated Sunday, spend on the decks or at the beach. Sink your toes into the sand and enjoy free-flowing drinks, the creamiest of pastas and the freshest of sushi. The Surfs Up brunch will have you wishing you experienced the ultimate outdoor brunch in Dubai sooner. No Surf Club event is complete without electronic beats and an after-party that awaits your attendance.

Surf Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Sun 1pm to 5pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs95 house drinks, Dhs695 prosecco. Tel: (0)4 589 5444, @surfclubdubai

Topgolf

Finish the weekend strong and swing into Sunday with the Sunday Funday Brunch at Topgolf Dubai. An interactive Sunday brunch, you’ll enjoy two hours of classic Topgolf gameplay, a three-course set shareable menu of comfort dishes and unlimited beverages. There’s soft, house and junior packages available, although you’ll need at least four people per booking. It takes place at the earlier time of 11am, with two-hour or three-hour packages available until 2pm.

Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, 11am to 2pm, two-hour packages, Sun, Dhs200 soft for two hours, Dhs300 soft for three hours, Dhs350 house for two hours, Dhs525 house for three hours. Tel: (0)4 371 9999, @topgolfdubai

W Dubai – The Palm

New to the Sunday brunch game, Liv’s new family brunch features an international buffet with the usual suspects, including sushi, live carvery stations, and dedicated dessert counters. Plus, all guests enjoy access to WET Deck and W Dubai – The Palm’s private beach and there’s plenty of special children’s entertainment taking place throughout afternoon.

W Dubai – The Palm, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 with soft drinks, Dhs399 with house drinks, Dhs499 with sparkling. Tel:(0)4 245 5800. @wdubaithepalm

White Beach

Sunkissed Beach Brunch at White Beach begins with a selection sharing starters, featuring yellowfin tuna tacos and a classic croque monsieur followed by a main course of Mediterranean grilled sea bream, black Angus Australian striploin or truffle and leek risotto, followed by desserts. Single sun loungers are included although guests are welcome to upgrade to a sky bed, day bed or cabana.

Atlantis, The Palm, Sun noon to 3pm, Dhs350 with soft drinks, Dhs500 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @whitebeach

The World Eatery

Round out the weekend with a fun-filled family fiesta brunch at Sofitel Dubai The Palm. All-day dining restaurant The World Eatery transforms into an emporium of international dishes and endless activities. With a dedicated play area, little ones can enjoy hours of fun with balloon modelling, magic shows and arts and crafts, while adults feast on a brunch buffet of sushi, pizza, burgers, tacos, noodles and more comfort foods from around the world.

The World Eatery, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, 1pm to 4pm, Sun, Dhs325 soft drinks, Dhs425 house drinks, Dhs105 children aged 6 to 12. Tel: (0)4 455 6677, @sofiteldubaipalm

Yalumba

It’s all about the family fun on Sundays at Yalumba, Dubai’s OG brunch spot. Enjoy a range of international dishes, lively entertainment, and plenty of amusement for the young ones, including pizza-making, kids’ movie, magic shows and more.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference, Sun 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs225 soft drinks, Dhs295 house drinks, Dhs365 premium drinks, Dhs79 for children 12 years and up. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. @yalumbadubai

Zero Gravity

Top up your tan at the pool and beach before diving into five hours of unlimited food and beverages from noon to 5pm at Zero Gravity’s Supernatural Brunch. The international buffet includes live cooking stations and pop-up bars overflowing with choice as a commercial house soundtrack takes you through to sunset.

Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai, Sun 1pm to 5pm Dhs299 for ladies (Dhs99 for the first 100 ladies before noon), Dhs349 for gents. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai

Images: Supplied