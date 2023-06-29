Give a little extra sparkle to the first meal of the day…

Few things are better than catching up with friends over breakfast. But if you’re looking for a breakfast deal with a little extra punch, why not give one of these breakfast and bubbles deals a go. From free-flowing mimosas to bubbly cocktails with your Benedicts, here’s five bubbly breakfast deals in Dubai to try.

Bistro Des Arts

A pretty Parisienne-inspired restaurant on the edge of Dubai Marina, there’s tasty deals most days of the week at Bistro Des Arts. Their weekend brunch takes you back to the original meaning of brunch, taking place every Saturday from 10am to 3pm. For Dhs119 you get unlimited trips to the continental buffet, an a la carte choice of main, a sweet crepe and unlimited hot beverages. Looking to upgrade to something stronger? Three breakfast cocktails are Dhs85.

Bistro Des Arts, Address Dubai Marina, 10am to 3pm, Saturday. Tel: (0)4 55 11 576, bistrodesarts.ae

Boardwalk

On Saturdays and Sundays Boardwalk caters to lovers of a lie-in with its Late Breakfast Affair, which runs from 11.30am to 1pm. It’s priced at Dhs98 per person, and for that you’ll get a breakfast dish, a glass of fresh orange juice and a special dessert with a cup of coffee. For an additional Dhs98, you can throw free-flowing mimosas into the equation, bringing this sophisticated waterfront breakfast into brunch territory. With yachts gently bobbing on the water and views across the marina and golf course to the city skyline beyond, Boardwalk is undeniably one of Dubai’s best spots for breakfast with a view.

Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Yacht Club, Dubai Creek, Saturday and Sunday, 11.30am to 1pm. Tel: (04 205 4647). dubaicreekresort.com

Bounty Beets

A beautiful breakfast spot whether you’re dining indoors and out, the pretty-in-pink Bounty Beets is a stalwart on Dubai’s first-meal-of-the-day scene. Breakfast is served daily, with deals available at both branches at Le Meridien Mina Seyahi and Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre. Unlimited dishes from a select breakfast menu with coffee, tea and juices is Dhs129 at Mina Seyahi and Dhs79 in Garhoud, or you can upgrade to include four healthy cocktails and it’s Dhs228 at both.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, 8am to 12pm, Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)4 511 7373, bountybeets.com

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Garhoud, 9am to 12pm, Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)4 702 2455, bountybeets.com

Social Company

Sundays are for lie-ins, so when you do eventually rise, Social Company’s Sunday Social deal is a wonderful way to wind into the afternoon. Available in two-hour slots from 11am to 4pm, you get a choice of five dishes and unlimited breakfast cocktails for Dhs145. On the menu, pick from fresh pastries from the boulangerie, healthy bowls of acai or granola, then a variety of eggs from Benedicts to scrambled or a shakshuka. There’s also sweet treats like French toast and signature pancakes, all to be paired with unlimited mimosas, bellinis and Bloody Mary’s.

Social Company, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, 11am to 4pm, Sundays, Dhs145. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. jumeirah.com

Ula

For a brunch that actually serves breakfast, Ula’s bottomless brunch is as good as it gets. Running every Saturday and Sunday morning, for Dhs200 per person, guests can enjoy one dish from the breakfast menu, alongside unlimited Prosecco, Bellinis or Mimosas. The breakfast menu includes a choice of Greek yoghurt, grilled pita, croissants and pastries, tzatziki, grilled halloumi, eggs any style, smoked salmon, and shakshuka. Unlimited fizz runs between 10am and 12pm, so make sure you arrive on time to make the most of it.

Ula, Dukes Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am to 12pm, Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 566 3041. uladubai.com