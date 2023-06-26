From kitsch cafes to innovative breakfast options that are more art than food…

We do love a good breakfast and, in our opinion, there’s no better place than Dubai to get a great one. The city is filled with kitsch little cafes that are Instagrammable with some pretty innovative breakfast dishes,s, too. Expect more art than your average scrambled egg on toast…

Here are 27 of Dubai’s most Instagrammable breakfast spots…

Café Society

This spot in TAMANI Marina Hotel is all glamour and high society from the golden age begone. It focuses on the art of socialising, surrounded by luxurious decor that reflects the style of yesteryear. If you’re looking to breakfast in style, this one is definitely it.

Café Society, TAMANI Marina Hotel, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street, Dubai Marina, daily, 9am to 11pm, Tel: (04) 318 3755, cafesociety.ae

Sereni-tea

The sister branch of Tania’s Teahouse, this spot is wellness haven, built upon the emotions of comfort, cosiness and happiness. Take a moment to step away from daily life against the backdrop of peace, serenity and calm while enjoying a mindful menu.

Sereni-tea by Tania’s Teahouse, 9 Street 29B – Al Manara – Dubai, daily, 7am to 8pm, Tel: (0) 58 598 2642, taniasteahouse.com

Jones the Grocer

It’s all about whole, delicious food at Jones the Grocer, originating from Australia. The unconventional grocery store, café, cheese room has much to offer, including exquisite breakfast options. Cakes, pastries and gourmet food – it’s all there.

Jones the Grocer, various locations, jonesthegrocer.com

Boston Lane

Another leaf from the branch of Al Quoz’s pretty Courtyard is the equally stunning Boston Lane. The actual cafe is quite small but with alcoves filled with clothes, trinkets and books, it rocks the concept store feel. If you can, try and bag a seat outside for the ultimate sunshine experience.

Boston Lane Cafe, 25 4B Street, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai, daily, 7.30am to 7pm. Tel: (058) 517 2131. @bostonlane.dubai

Bounty Beets

With a botanical setting that spills right out from the pretty cafe into the outdoor terrace, Bounty Beets is well-known amongst the city’s health-conscious crowd and for good reason. There’s something for everyone, from vegan to vegetarian or gluten-free so you’ll find something to suit your palette.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 8am to 10pm, daily. Tel: (04) 511 7373. bountybeets.com

Brunch & Cake

Brunch & Cake is the cult Insta-worthy cafe that originated in Barcelona (where there’s queues of people trying to bag a seat every day). Fortunately for us Dubai residents, there are now three branches of Brunch & Cake in Dubai: the original in Al Wasl; Brunch & Cake by the Sea at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah; and Brunch & Cake by the Lake at Jumeirah Islands. From boho-chic interiors to pretty outdoor terraces and brightly coloured acai bowls to a signature brekkie board served on a garden shovel, you’ll be getting snap-happy the whole time you’re at any of the branches.

@brunchandcakedubai

Society Dubai

Society DXB is the ultra swanky breakfast spot loved by many across the city for its super-classy setting and varied breakfast menu. It’s got something for everyone, from a healthy Mediterranean breakfast to some seriously indulgent breakfast waffles, crepes and pancakes. For careful diners, opt for the ‘ParknDine’ option, where you will get your meals delivered right to your car.

Society DXB, Jumeirah Street, Dubai, 8am to 6pm daily. Tel: (04) 222 2811. societydxb.com

Cassette

Cassette has been a big hit with people visiting Al Quoz’s cute Courtyard, which deserves an accolade all of its own for Instagrammability. Cassette is, unsurprisingly, dedicated to music which is evident in its design, carefully chosen playlist and special corner with old vinyls. The breakfast options are healthy, nutritious and creative, although we think you can’t go wrong with the classic avo smash on toast.

Cassette, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai, daily 8am to 6pm. Tel: (04) 349 1966. @cassettedxb

Common Grounds

For some seriously creative acai bowls and delicious breakfast options with a healthy twist, you can always count on Common Grounds. One that we frequent often is located in Mall of the Emirates, so it makes the perfect pit-stop to fuel up before a busy day of shopping. We love it smashed avo on toasted sourdough, finished off with ricotta, lime, chilli, sea salt and an option of poached eggs, cooked to your preference. There are plenty of branches of Common Grounds around the city.

Common Grounds, various locations. @_common.grounds_

Comptoir 102

While many come to Comptoir 102 to shop the cool brands and labels curated within the concept store, a morning breakfast at the organic cafe isn’t to be missed. The ethos is all about healthy, nourishing dishes that are packed with nutrition, and as such the plant-based menu changes daily according to what’s available and in season. It helps that the interiors at this healthy cafe are stunning too.

Comptoir 102, 102 Beach Rd, Jumeirah 1, 8am to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 385 4555, comptoir102.com

EL&N

London’s most Instagrammable cafe, EL&N, has made its way over to Dubai, and pink lovers – this one’s for you. With bright pink floral decor and neon signage aplenty, EL&N’s signature look is a head-turner and is sure to draw crowds now that it’s open in DIFC. The space certainly stands out, with bubble balls, fashion illustrations, a central coffee bar made with a bespoke chandelier filled with 20,000 chains, neon signs and floral decor. Menu highlights include EL&N shakshuka, Cheetos cheeseburger, dulce de leche milk cakes and its famed Spanish latte.

EL&N London, Gate Village 2, DIFC, Dubai, Sunday to Thursay 8am to 12am, Friday to Saturday 8am to 2am. @eln_cafe

The Farm, Al Barari

Dine surrounded by lush greenery at The Farm, Al Barari. It’s a stunning botanical oasis that takes you out of the heart of the city with waterfalls, gorgeous plants and open-sided decking from where you can enjoy your alfresco breakfast. Dishes include freshly-cooked omelettes, eggs Royale, waffles, full English and plenty more.

The Farm, Al Barari, Dubai, breakfast served daily, 7.30am to 10.30pm. Tel: (04) 886 6223. thefarmdubai.ae

Flat12 Café

This outlet is showcasing a rotating collection of heritage motors and iconic sports cars. Enjoy your next coffee in this lovely industrially-chic space, which combines a bistro, boutique, and gallery under one roof. Their breakfast menu is available all day, featuring the Zaatar Burrata flatbread, breakfast burrito and smoked salmon benedict.

Flat12 Café, Rashid, Dubai, Sun to Thur 8am to 11pm, Fri to Sat 8am to 12am, Tel: (0)4 228 7123, @flat.12

Friends Avenue

The perfect spot to catch up for breakfast in JLT, Friends Avenue is always busy, so don’t be surprised if you have to wait a few minutes to bag a seat. Its breakfast (and all other) offerings are plentiful, colourful and satisfying and it serves up great coffee. Looking for a good cafe to take your laptop? Put this one on your list. Breakfast is served until 3pm.

Friends Avenue, various locations. @friendsavenue

The Grey

Adopting a less-is-more approach, The Grey is found in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it villa in Al Wasl, and promises great coffee, top design and a space that breeds creativity. Fitted out in endless shades of grey, the stripped-back aesthetic is a minimalist’s dream. The tropical acai bowl is a healthy way to start the day, or there’s a whole array of eggs served a dozen ways if you prefer something savoury for breakfast.

The Grey, 9A Street, Al Wasl, Al Safa, 8am to 11pm daily. Tel: (054) 582 6779, the-grey.co

Hampstead Bakery and Cafe

This homegrown concept is based Downtown, serving all their guests breakfast and views of the Burj Khalifa. Diners can enjoy British staples like their English Breakfast or if your feeling boojie, indulge in their ‘Golden Royal Brioche French Toast’, a 24-carat gold french toast.

Hampstead Bakery and Cafe, Downtown Burj Khalifa, 9am to 11pm daily, Tel: (0)50 583 0155, @hampstedbakeryandcafe

Myocum

Inspired by the relaxed all-day breakfast vibe of Byron Bay in Australia, Myocum has a passion for community, wholesome breakfast options and a serious love for freshly-brewed coffee. To start off your day with a bang, order the high on acai bowl (Dhs49) with banana, mango, berries, homemade granola, goji and coconut, or the wholesome Myocum porridge (Dhs57) made with quinoa and coconut milk. The design of the cafe is more pared back than some of its counterparts on this list, but it’s got that cool, earthy, hipster vibe going on.

Myocum, Unit 43, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Safa, Dubai, 7am to 10pm. Tel:(054 )530 5905. @myocum_dubai

The Hamptons

This gorgeous cafe is inspired by the lifestyle of The Hamptons in the USA, and is has such a pretty exterior that you’ll be stopping to snap a picture before you even go inside. The interiors have a beach-house vibe which leads out to an airy conservatory adorned with flowers. If your mum is coming to visit, make sure this is in your itinerary. They also have a branch on Jumeirah Beach Road and Arabian Ranches.

The Hamptons Cafe, various locations. hamptonsdubai.com

Two at Symphony

It doesn’t get much more Instagrammable than the stunning dishes you’ll find at Two at Symphony which are almost too pretty to eat. The interior of the cafe has a gorgeous pink and brass theme and we think you’ll be hard-pressed to skip the bakery on your way out.

Two at Symphony, The Dubai Mall, Financial Centre Road, Dubai, Sun to Wed 10am to 11pm, Thur to Sat 10am to 12am, Tel: (04) 874 8672. @twoatsymphony

Saya Brasserie

Saya Brasserie cafe is every Instagrammer’s dream, with plush pink-paradise interiors and a picture-perfect setting. Flowers and plants adorn every part of the space, from the walls to the tables and even the light shades. Pull up one of the baby pink shell-shaped chairs grouped around white tables, and settle in for an afternoon. Dining there takes on an Alice in Wonderland-tea party sort of vibe, with dainty teacups and saucers serving tea and cake. There’s also cool iced drinks served in metallic-tinted glasses and speciality coffees served in cute milk jars with a helping of baked brownies. They’re open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and, as well as the original cafe in City Walk, there’s also an outpost at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah and a pop-up at Nakheel Mall.

@sayacaffe.ae

Seva Table

Seva Table is the name of beautiful Jumeirah Beach cafe and wellness centre formally known as ‘Life ‘n’ One’. Enjoy Seva’s plant-based dishes in the mantra-infused secret garden, where you’ll be able to connect with others, enjoy (or even write) a book, brainstorm or just day-dream. This is a wifi-free zone, so keep those phones away.You’ll also find workshops here such as yoga, meditation, bodywork, sound healing, energy medicine and more.

Seva Table, Jumeirah Beach Road, 27B Street, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (056) 534 2899. sevaexperience.com

Soulgreen

You’ll find Soulgreen at the chic Vida Creek Harbour hotel, with unbelievable views of the Dubai skyline from the relaxing terrace. There’s a massive focus on plant-powered eating, with 80 per cent of the menu plant-based and the other 20 per cent seafood. The 100-strong menu is also gluten- and dairy-free, loaded with colourful bowls packed with superfoods, vegan burgers served with crisps and dip, and luscious plant-based desserts, such as the mango cheesecake made with cashew cream. Read our review here.

Soulgreen Dubai, Vida Creek Harbour, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, 12pm to 12am, daily. Tel: (050) 747 6678. soulgreendubai.com

Tashas

Tasha’s cafes distinct aesthetic is evident at all of the South African brand’s branches, which now include Dubai Marina Mall, Al Barsha and Mirdif. The breakfast menu is largely similar at all branches, packed with fluffy French toasts, omelettes and tasty avo toasts. As is customary, alongside the menu of classic favourites you’ll find at all tashas branches across the city, there’s signature dishes devised especially for each restaurant.

tashas, various locations including Dubai Marina, Al Barsha and Mirdif. tashascafe.com

Tom & Serg

One of Dubai’s best-loved cafe’s, Tom & Serg serves up classic breakfast dishes with a twist every day. Expect an avo toast layered with tomato, lemon oil, mint, zataar, pine nuts and black salt, fried eggs with pumpkin seeds and chimichurri and granola made with cashew milk and coconut yoghurt. The vibe of the cafe has that industrial-chic design that makes it a cool urban weekend hangout.

Al Quoz, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm, Sat to Sun 8am to 6pm. Tel: (056) 4746812. tomandserg.com

Ula

It might be a bit warm outside, but even a table indoors at this boho-chic beach restaurant provides a chic, island-inspired backdrop for a delicious breakfast. The first meal of the day is only served up on weekends, but the concise menu includes Mediterranean-inspired favourites like fresh pastries, grilled halloumi and smoked salmon. For a bubbly upgrade, Dhs200 gets you a breakfast dish and free-flowing bubbles, mimosas and bellinis from 10am to midday on both Saturday and Sunday.

Ula, Dukes Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Thur 10am to 1am, Friday 12pm to 1am, Sat to Sun 9am to 1am, Tel: (0)4 566 3041. uladubai.com

Love Vibe

Promising ‘good vibes only’, you’re guaranteed a smile as soon as you walk into this brightly coloured, tropical-style cafe which will have you feeling like you’re in a little roadside spot in the Caribbean. Vibe’s breakfast dishes are a work of art and we must give a nod to the cute and creative names of them like ‘I’m benedicted to you’ and ‘scramble, don’t go bacon my heart’.

Love Vibe UAE, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, 8am to 10pm, daily. Tel: (04) 339 0087.

L’Occitane Café

This one-of-a-kind space in City Walk serves not just probably the best breakfast variety you’ve ever seen, but also exquisite skincare, haircare and bath products created by the French brand. A delicious fusion of carefully-curated French flavours awaits you. Throw in a massage too and you’re all set.

L’Occitane Café, City Walk, Dubai, Monday to Thursday 9am to 10pm, Friday to Sunday 9am to 12am, Tel: (04) 346 1825, aeloccitane.com

