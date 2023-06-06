Children will be off for Eid Al Adha at the end of this month…

Looking to start holiday planning? Here’s the full list of school holidays for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year and for the 2023-2024 academic year…

It is worth noting that schools are allowed some flexibility with the calendar providing they complete the minimum number of school days (188 days for Ministry of Education (MoE) curriculum and 182 days for international curriculum).

For the exact dates, see the individual school profiles on the Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s (KHDA) site: web.khda.gov.ae.

Dubai private schools starting academic year in September

June 27 to July 1: Eid al-Adha (tentative dates)

June 28: End of academic year not before this date. Summer break must not be more than eight weeks irrespective of the curriculum

August 28: First day of academic year 2023-2024

September 29: Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday (tentative date)

October 23 to 27: Half term

December 1: Commemoration day

December 8 to January 2, 2024: End of term

2024

February 12 to February 15: Half term

March 22 to April 8: Spring break 2024

April 9 to April 12: Eid Al Fitr (tentative date)

June 17 to 18: Eid Al Adha (tentative date)

July 5: End of term

Dubai private schools starting academic year in April

July 3 to August 28: Summer break

December 11 to 29: Winter break

2024

March 1 to March 31: Schools can close any day between these dates for the end of academic year

April 1: Start of academic year

July 4 to August 26: Summer break

December 16 to January 3: Winter break

When is Eid Al Adha?

Eid Al Adha is the second and larger of the two holidays celebrated in Islam. It falls on Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12, which, this year according to the astronomers, is likely to correspond to Wednesday, June 28 to Friday, June 30. Remember though, the confirmation of dates all depend on the sighting of the moon.

