Dubai school holidays 2023-2024: When is the next school break?
Children will be off for Eid Al Adha at the end of this month…
Looking to start holiday planning? Here’s the full list of school holidays for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year and for the 2023-2024 academic year…
It is worth noting that schools are allowed some flexibility with the calendar providing they complete the minimum number of school days (188 days for Ministry of Education (MoE) curriculum and 182 days for international curriculum).
For the exact dates, see the individual school profiles on the Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s (KHDA) site: web.khda.gov.ae.
Dubai private schools starting academic year in September
June 27 to July 1: Eid al-Adha (tentative dates)
June 28: End of academic year not before this date. Summer break must not be more than eight weeks irrespective of the curriculum
August 28: First day of academic year 2023-2024
September 29: Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday (tentative date)
October 23 to 27: Half term
December 1: Commemoration day
December 8 to January 2, 2024: End of term
2024
February 12 to February 15: Half term
March 22 to April 8: Spring break 2024
April 9 to April 12: Eid Al Fitr (tentative date)
June 17 to 18: Eid Al Adha (tentative date)
July 5: End of term
Dubai private schools starting academic year in April
July 3 to August 28: Summer break
December 11 to 29: Winter break
2024
March 1 to March 31: Schools can close any day between these dates for the end of academic year
April 1: Start of academic year
July 4 to August 26: Summer break
December 16 to January 3: Winter break
When is Eid Al Adha?
Eid Al Adha is the second and larger of the two holidays celebrated in Islam. It falls on Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12, which, this year according to the astronomers, is likely to correspond to Wednesday, June 28 to Friday, June 30. Remember though, the confirmation of dates all depend on the sighting of the moon.
