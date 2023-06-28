Splash out on a pool and beach pass, and get all of your entry fee back to spend on dining…

These Dubai pool passes combine three of our favourite things – swimming, eating and drinking – in one handy package. When you purchase one of these fully-redeemable pool passes in Dubai, you’ll get credit back to spend on food and drinks during your visit.

Here are 23 of the best Dubai pool and beach passes that are redeemable…

New: Neptune Pool at Caesars Palace Dubai

Enjoy a fun-filled daycation at Neptune at Caesars Palace Dubai. This Beverly Hills-inspired spot features striped loungers, a refreshing pool, and a crowd-pleasing menu of poolside eats. Whether you prefer to perch by the pool or relax by the beach, both are available from 8.30am, perfect for making the most of the morning. Through the summer, it’s Dhs290 per person through the week (Mon to Thurs) and Dhs390 on weekends (Fri to Sun), all of which you’ll get back to spend on food and drink. For children, it’s Dhs100 for entry for those aged 4 to 12, with those under 4 entering for free. Prior reservations are essential.

Neptune, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Dubai, 8.30am to 8pm daily, Dhs290 Mon to Thurs, Dhs390 Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 556 6466, caesars.com

NEW: Venus Beach Club

Bringing a taste of the Southern Italian coast to Dubai, escape to La Dolce Vita at Venus Beach Club. This adults-only pool day is inviting those looking to cool off and enjoy some sunshine to enjoy a fully redeemable rate this summer. Open daily except Mondays from 10am to 7pm, you’ll pay Dhs290 Tuesday to Thursday and Dhs390 Friday to Sunday, and get it all back to spend on Mediterranean bites and beverages.

Venus, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters, 10am to 7pm daily except Mondays, Dhs290 Tues to Thurs, Dhs390 Fri to Sun, fully redeemable. Tel: (0)4 556 6466, caesars.com

New: Bal Harbour Beach

Looking for a fully redeemable beach day on The Palm? You can enjoy access to the shorefront of Bal Harbour Beach is based on a first-come, first served basis. Day passes grant access to the beach only, pool access is not included, but the rate does mean you’ll get all your money back to spend on beachside food and beverages. It’s Dhs150 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends, with children priced at Dhs75 through the week and Dhs125 on weekends, again fully redeemable.

Bal Harbour Beach, Marriott Palm Jumeirah, West Palm Beach, daily 10am to 10pm, until September 30, Dhs150 weekdays, Dhs250 weekends. Tel: (04) 6661111, @balharbourbeachdubai

New: Peaches and Cream

At this family-friendly beach restaurant on the Palm, dining is the focus, with both a colourful indoor restaurant and an expansive terrace to enjoy alfresco days by the sea. But for those looking to make a day of it, Peaches & Cream also has its own stretch of sand, where guests can enjoy fully redeemable access to the loungers, shaded by candy striped parasols. On weekdays it’s Dhs100 while you’ll pay Dhs150 on weekends.

Peaches & Cream DXB, Al Nafurah Building, Shoreline 1, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to midnight 10am to 12am, Sat and Sun 8am to midnight. Tel: (052) 947 4552, @peachesandcreamdxb

New: The Heart of Europe Côte d’Azur Monaco

A dip in the pool, relax and renew. Escape to the World Islands in Dubai with a day pass that will cost Dhs300. Jet away on one of the hotel’s private yachts before arriving on the island in style. Decked out in French flair the day pass is fully redeemable inclusive of yacht transfer, and food and drinks.

Côte d’Azur Monaco, Heart of Europe, World Islands, Dubai. Soft opening. Boat transfer from Umm Suqeim Marina, Jumeirah 3. day pass Dhs300, Tel:(0)55 226 9353. thoe-hotels.com

New: Eva Beach House

Bringing a slice of Tulum to the Palm Jumeirah is Eva Beach House. One of a collection of beach clubs at the top of this ever-popular strip of sand, lively tunes and beachy eats Eva Beach House is a glam spot to soak up the sun. On weekdays it’s Dhs200 and on weekends you’ll pay Dhs300, both of which are fully redeemable on food and drink.

Eva Beach House, The Club, Palm West Beach, 10am to sunset daily, Dhs200 weekdays, Dhs300 weekends. Tel: (0)50 978 8703, evabeachousedubai.com

New: Zing Pool & Beach Bar

Looking for a wallet-friendly daycation on Palm West Beach? Enjoy a day of soaking up the sun at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s beachfront, where a beach day comes with access to one of the city’s longest pools. On weekdays, there’s a fee of Dhs100, while weekends are Dhs150, both of which are fully redeemable against drinks and bites at Zing pool bar.

Zing Pool Bar, Hitlon Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, 8am to 8pm daily, Dhs100 weekdays, Dhs150 weekends. Tel: (0)4 230 0073, hilton.com

Playa

Playa is a vibrant beach club with a boho edge. Self-described as a ‘celebration of the renewal of life’, it features an indoor restaurant as well as several alfresco areas that spill down to the white sandy beach. Open daily from 10am until 2am, guests can recline on a lounger and soak up the sun by day, snag a seat on the terrace and enjoy a sundowner against the backdrop of the gorgeous skyline in the evening. Beach entry prices are priced at Dhs250 Monday to Thursday and Dhs350 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which you’ll get back in full to spend on food and drink.

Playa Beach Club, Palm West Beach, 10am to 2am daily, Dhs250 Mon to Thurs, Dhs350 Fri to Sun. @playadubai

25hours Hotel

The stunning rooftop pool boasts not only city and Museum of the Future views but chic cabanas, bean bags, and sun loungers to soak up the sun. Priced at Dhs150 per person, you will get every dirham back to spend on food and drinks.

25Hours Hotel, One Central, Trade Centre, Dubai. Dhs150 fully redeemable on F&B, @25hourshoteldubai

February 30

Since it opened on the coveted stretch of sand-meets-restaurants at Palm West Beach, February 30 has had no shortage of visitors. February 30 Dubai greets guests with a soundtrack of tropical house beats, from both the restaurant tables and beach loungers, the latter of which are priced at Dhs150 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends, although you’ll get it all back to spend on food and drink.

February 30 Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am, beach 12pm to 7pm. @february30dubai

Bla Bla

Known for its wild party scene, with incredible nightlife taking place at The Tent. But the venue is completely different during the day. Get ready for a day full of lounging around and enjoying the ultimate JBR pool day experience. Monday to Friday the day pass is fully redeemable and will cost Dhs200 inclusive of a single sun bed. Weekends will cost Dhs300 and are also fully redeemable.

Bla Bla, JBR, open daily from 8am to 3am. Tel: (0)58 606 3535 @blabladubai

Koko Bay

The ultimate boho escapes on the Palm, Koko Bay is your one-stop shop for a fully redeemable day. Bring along your furry friends and enjoy a cheeky drink or two while you sit right on the water and delight in one of their many delicious dishes. We recommend the pulled duck, lettuce cups. A beach day in the week will cost Dhs150 while on weekends, it will cost Dhs250 and both are fully redeemable.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open Mon to Thu 10am to 12am, Fri 10am to am, Sat 8am to 1am, Sun 8am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 572 3444 @kokobayuae

Beach by FIVE

Soak up the sun at Beach by FIVE, where an 150-metre private beach awaits for a day of tan topping. Snag yourself a double-width lounger, dip between the sea and the glass-lined pool, and soak up the sun. Ladies enjoy free entry, while it’s Dhs300 for guys, fully redeemable. On Saturday’s ladies will pay Dhs200 and gents Dhs300, fully redeemable.

Beach by FIVE, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, 9am to sunset, daily. Tel: (0)4 455 9989, @beachbyfive

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse welcomes guests to its riviera-inspired, alfresco venue daily from 8am to 7pm. Guests can use the temperature-controlled pool and facilities, including sun loungers and cabanas, and order from a menu of food and drinks curated by Isola Ristorante. Entry costs Dhs50 on weekdays and Dhs100 on weekends, which is fully redeemable on food. Every Tuesday, ladies can enjoy a pool day with a main and two drinks for Dhs100.

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, daily 8am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @jumeirahislandsclubhouse

Fluid Beach Club

Set out with pristine views of the Arabian Gulf, and enjoy a fully redeemable day at Fluid Beach Club, located in Th8 Palm. A fully redeemable day pass in the week will cost you Dhs200, while weekend passes are priced at Dhs250. Spend the day lounging in the swimming pool as you look out onto the Ain Dubai and the Marina.

Fluid Beach Club, Th8 Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 9am to 7pm for pool access. Tel: (0)4 525 8901 @fluid_beachclub

Riva

Those wanting to spend a day chilling by the beach or in the pool can head to Riva Beach Club for a family-friendly day of dipping between the temperature-controlled pool and golden beach. For little ones, there’s also a kids’ playground to enjoy. Pool access costs Dhs95 from Monday to Friday and Dhs125 on weekends, fully redeemable.

Riva Beach Club, Shoreline, 7am to 7pm daily, Dhs95 adults on weekdays, Dhs125 on weekends, 50 per cent for children, all fully redeemable. Tel: (0)4 430 9466, riva-beach.com

Paros

Soak up the chic Mediterranean vibes and jaw-dropping Dubai skyline views from Paros, the lofty rooftop pool and eatery on the 46th floor of the Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers. Enjoy pool access for Dhs75 per person, or Dhs120 per couple – fully redeemable.

Paros, 46th Floor, Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers, daily 12pm to 5pm. Tel: (04) 574 1111. @paros.dubai

La Piscina

The only blues at La Piscina, come from the celestial infinity pool located in Palazzo Versace Hotel. Entry is priced at Dhs200 for gents and Dhs100 for ladies, which is fully redeemable on food and drink. Ladies can enjoy free entrance from 10am to 1pm, Monday to Friday and there’s a Monday’s ladies’ day offer too, which gets you three drinks between 1pm and 4pm when you order a main dish.

La Piscina, Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, daily 10am to 7pm. Tel: (058) 226 6443. palazzoversace.ae

Four Seasons DIFC

Fancy a luxe day out at the Four Seasons DIFC? For Dhs300, you’ll get to lap it up at the hotel’s rooftop glass-walled pool, with the full amount back to spend on the poolside menu.

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Gate Village 9, Level P, daily 8am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 506 0000. @fsdubaidifc

InterContinental Dubai Marina

A pool pass to InterContinental Dubai Marina costs Dhs99 Monday to Thursday, with the full amount back in dining credit to spend at Urban Lounge. From Friday to Sunday, entry is Dhs149 which is fully redeemable. Slip between the cool pool and your sun lounger, soaking up those wow-worthy views of the marina and the sunset.

InterContinental Dubai Marina. Tel: (04) 446 6669. @icdubaimarina

Coco Lounge

A pool pass to Coco Lounge at Media One Hotel will set you back just Dhs99, fully redeemable on food and drinks.

Coco Lounge, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, daily 10am to 7pm. @cocoloungedubai

Zenzi Beach

The Zenzi Beach in Jumeirah Zabeel Saray offers a Daily Splash Pass, which will cost Dhs350, with the full amount redeemable on food and drinks. The pass also gives guests access to the pool and beach. For children aged four to 12, it’s Dhs175. Under fours are free.

Zenzi Beach, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 453 0000, jumeirah.com

Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa

A weekday pass to Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa costs Dhs300, which is fully-redeemable on food and drinks. On weekends it’s Dhs350, fully-redeemable.

Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa, JBR. Tel: (04) 399 5555.@leroyalmeridiendubai

Images: Social/provided