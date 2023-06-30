From lofty views to Riviera-inspired lagoons…

Bulgari Resort Dubai

Possibly one of Dubai’s most luxe pool days…The Bulgari Resort day pass facilities include an outdoor oval pool, La Spiaggia restaurant, The Bvlgari Little Gems Club, private beach cabanas, and an array of fun non-motorised water sport activities to create an unforgettable experience while relaxing under the sun. Prices start from Dhs600 on weekdays and Dhs800 on weekends.

Bulgari Hotel, Jumeira Bay Island, Jumeira 2, Dubai. Dhs600 weekdays, Dhs800 weekends. Tel: (0)4 7775555. bulgarihotels.com

Kyma Beach

Pretty beach spot Kyma is the only place along the strip of Palm West Beach with an infinity pool. Stepping into this Grecian spot is likely to make you feel like you’ve travelled to the Med, thanks to its chic decor. The sun loungers are priced at Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends, non redeemable.

Kyma Beach, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to sunset. Tel: (0)4 666 5999. kymabeach.ae

Drift Beach Dubai

Drift Beach Dubai is the ultimate spot for a lavish pool day. With stunning design and top service, it’s one of the more premium pools in the city. The price from Monday to Friday for the sun lounger is Dhs150 per person (non-redeemable) while from Saturday to Sunday it’s Dhs200 (non-redeemable). Plus join for breakfast on a Wednesday morning (9am to 11am) and you’ll get a sun bed absolutely free.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, daily 10am to sunset. Tel: (0)4 3152200. driftbeachdubai.com

Aura

The 210-metre-high attraction features a pool in which you can swim around the entire venue, without any obstructions. Sun loungers of various sizes fill the pool deck, with some taking prime position on pool islands for maximum tanning and views. Morning experiences (10am to 2pm) start from Dhs250, while the afternoon slot (3pm to sunset) is priced from Dhs275. Full day passes start from Dhs525.

Aura Skypool Lounge, 50th Floor, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, daily 6am to sunset, from Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 566 2121, auraskypool.com

Nobu by the Beach

Be one of the first to experience this gorgeous new beach club, which sits pretty at Atlantis The Royal. The first beach club by the Nobu brand, Nobu by the Beach offers a premium experience with sleek sun loungers, a refreshing infinity pool and top service. Prices start from Dhs250 per person from Monday to Thursday and Dhs300 per person Friday to Sunday (non-redeemable on food and beverages). There are also a range of day bed and luxury cabanas available, starting from Dhs1,000 per couple (non-redeemable).

Nobu by the Beach, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, daily 9am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 426 0000. atlantis.com

Twiggy

Located along our city’s own Riviera, Dubai Creek, on the grounds of Park Hyatt Dubai, this adult-only, sand-hemmed infinity lagoon has skyline views, luxurious loungers and oozes big Côte d’Azur energy. Sunbeds are Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends.

Park Hyatt, Duabi Creek, beach club open daily from 9am to sunset, restaurant open daily from midday to 1am, sunbeds are Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends. Tel: (04) 602 1105. twiggy.ae

Summersalt

Visit Summersalt for a pool day and soak up the sun while taking in the incredible Burj Al Arab views. On weekdays, a plush bed by the poolside or on the beachfront costs Dhs800, with Dhs400 redeemable against the Mediterranean menu. On weekends, it’s Dhs1,000 per person and you’ll get Dhs500 back.

Summersalt by Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah, open daily 9am to midnight. Dhs800, Dhs400 redeemable on F&B Mon to Thu, Dhs1,000, Dhs500 redeemable on F&B Fri to Sun. Tel: (800) 323 232 @summersaltbeachclub

SAL

When it comes to experiencing poolside life in the most luxurious fashion, the Burj Al Arab Terrace has to be one of the best in the world. A huge infinity pool juts out into the ocean surrounded on one side by plush day beds, and over the bridge you’ll find another pool. The Sal beach club and restaurant brings chic Riviera vibes, with French-Mediterranean dining and all-day access to the pool and beach. This summer for a limited time only, day packages are priced at Dhs500 per person on weekdays with Dhs250 redeemable, and Dhs700 on weekends with Dhs350 redeemable.

Sal, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, daily 10am to 7pm, from Dhs800 with Dhs400 redeemable. Tel: (04) 301 7600. @sal_burjalarab