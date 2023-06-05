11 Michelin-starred menus in Dubai for under Dhs300

For outstanding food at reasonable prices…

Dubai has 14 Michelin-starred restaurants, three Michelin Green star restaurants, and 17 Bib Gourmand-awarded venues. In other words: we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to fine dining in the city. But restaurants with a coveted Michelin-star can often come with a hefty price tag.

Here we’ve found 11 Michelin-recognised spots in Dubai, two that have been awarded a prestigious Michelin star, one with a Green star, and eight with a Bib Gourmand, that offer surprisingly affordable business lunches and set menus.

11 Woodfire

Price: Lunch set prix fixe, Dhs125 per person

This Jumeirah villa-turned-steakhouse, awarded one Michelin star, is a meat lover’s dream with a huge open kitchen and grill, modern industrial interiors, and a laid-back atmosphere. Singaporean chef-owner Akmal Anuar offers a global variety of vegetables, seafood, and meats grilled to perfection over oak, hickory or hay. You can get two starters and a main course with the lunch set prix fixe menu for just Dhs125 per person. Choose between the famous Wagyu burger, beef cheeks, scallops, and more.

11 Woodfire, Jumeirah 1, Mon closed, Tue to Fri 12pm to 4pm and 7pm to 11pm, Sat & Sun 8am to 4pm and 7pm to 12am. @11woodfire

21 Grams

Price: Big Balkan Breakfast for two, Dhs210

This female-run, family-style bistro brings its guests Balkan soul food to Dubai. Awarded a Bib Gourmand, guests can enjoy a cuisine that brings together the amalgamation of flavours that reside in the Balkan Peninsula. The breakfast for two, priced at Dhs210, includes four eggs your way, burek cheese, beef sausages or bacon, house mezze selection, homemade somun bread, tea, coffee, and fresh juices. Breakfast is served until 12pm.

21grams, Umm Suqeim, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai. Tel:(0)50 841 5021. @21grams.dubai

Aamara

Price: Business lunch, Dhs95

Licensed fine dining and Bib Gourmand-awarded Aamara by the Award-winning Trèsind Team in VOCO Hotel has a five-course business lunch priced at Dhs95 (choose between vegetarian or non-vegetarian). Highlights on the menu include seekh kebab, steam bao, butterfly prawn, dal makhani, and more.

Aamara, Voco Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Tel: (0)52 573 5723. aamara.ae

Boca

Price: Business lunch, Dhs115 for two courses, Dhs140 three courses

Sustainability informs every aspect of this fabulous Mediterranean restaurant in DIFC, from the catering supplies to the wines it sources, everything has been picked for its eco credentials. Awarded a well-deserved Green Star in this year’s Michelin guide, Boca’s business lunch is served from Monday to Thursday, where you will see old lunch favourites and some new dishes made from what is local and in season each week. Pay Dhs115 for a two-course meal and Dhs140 for a three-course meal. The menu changes every week, so you can keep going back for more.

Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Dubai, 12pm to 3.30pm, Mon to Thur. Tel: (04) 323 1833. boca.ae

Brasserie Boulud

Price: Business lunch, Dhs125 per person for two courses, Dhs150 per person for three courses

Brasserie Boulud by celebrity chef Daniel Boulud brings the true meaning of ‘gastronomie francaise’ to Dubai. Awarded a Bib Gourmand, the appealing lunch menu offers all the classics including pulled duck leg confit, escargot, beef tartare, Frenchie burger, and grilled seabream. Expect faultless French cuisine, intuitive service, with stunning surroundings.

Brasserie Boulud, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Wafi. Weekdays, 12.30pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 281 4020, sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Fi’lia

Price: Business lunch, Dhs99 per person for three courses

Pipped as the region’s first female-led restaurant, Fi’lia is a stunning Bib Gourmand-awarded Italian restaurant complete with a Burj-facing terrace. The menu is split into three – nonna (grandmother), mamma (mother), and filia (daughter) – and features recipes passed down through generations. Visit on a weekday to indulge in the Italian eatery’s three-course business lunch with dishes such as baked feta and cacio du pepe.

Fi’lia, 70th floor, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences Dubai. Business lunch weekdays 12pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)4 607 0737. @filiadubai

Folly

Price: Weekend brunch, Dhs300 per person (soft beverages)

Folly has long been recognised as one of Dubai’s top restaurants thanks to its focus on quality ingredients and reinventions of modern European dishes. On weekends, brunch is served with three rounds of Folly favourites, designed to be enjoyed and shared tapas style. Dishes include toasted brioche with mushrooms, grilled beef sirloin, and crispy breaded chicken, followed by a blood orange cheesecake.

Folly, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm. Sundays 3pm to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 430 8535, folly.ae

Ibn AlBahr

Price: Breakfast, Dhs150 for two people

A venue proudly owned by fishermen, Ibn Al Bahr is an exceptional Lebanese seafood and mezze restaurant located on Club Vista Mare. The Bib Gourmand restaurant has an affordable breakfast deal named Fisherman’s Breakfast by the Sea. Available from 8.30am to 11.30am daily, it’s priced at Dhs150 for two and includes foul moudammas, tangy balila, labneh, fresh halloumi, zaatar manakish, vegetables and olives. There’s also your choice of three eggs your way, and beverage choices including tea, coffee, and orange juice.

Ibn Al Bahr, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily 8.30am to 11.30am. Tel: (0)4 553 9575, ibnalbahr.me

Indya by Vineet

Price: Chops and Sips, Dhs149 per person

Celebrity chef Chef Vineet Bhatia’s second restaurant in Dubai, Indya, is an innovative and vibrant Bib Gourmand-awarded Indian restaurant. The colourful poolside spot serves street food meets sharing plates with choices from the earth, land, and sea. A must-visit for Indian food and gin lovers with an impressive gin room that’s home to 24 different brands. From 6pm daily, guests can dig into the Chops and Sips menu with a platter of tender lamb chops marinated in authentic Indian spices and grilled in a tandoor for just Dhs149.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina, daily from 6pm. Tel: (04) 3165550. indya-dubai.com

Reif Kushiyaki

Price: Buranchi, Dhs238 per person

Founded by Chef Reif Othman, Reif Kushiyaki is an unconventional Japanese restaurant, devoted to the many different parts of the chicken – neck to tail. An edgy and affordable alternative to kushiyaki experiences, the restaurant also has an exclusive chef’s table menu and a special lunch menu. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday lunchtime experience Chef Reif’s take on ‘buranchi’ as you dig into an unlimited selection of your favourites from chicken gyoza to octopus carpaccio plus choose one dish from the main courses for Dhs238.

Reif Kushiyaki, Dar Wasl mall, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 12pm to 5pm. reifkushiyaki.com

Torno Subito

Price: Sunday lunch, Dhs249 per person

As one of Dubai’s 11 Michelin-star restaurants, Torno Subito is the brainchild of one of the world’s most celebrated chefs, Massimo Bottura. The restaurant is a bright and funky throwback to the 1960s Italian Riviera with beachside seating and a retro-inspired Sunday lunch menu. Choose from Massimo’s favourite childhood dishes including sea bream carpaccio, pumpkin parmigiana, risotto carnaroli, and braised lamb shin.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4pm, Sundays. Tel: (0)4 245 5588, tornosubitodubai.com

