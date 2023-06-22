Complete with celebrity chefs at the helm, dazzling infinity pools and a slice of St Tropez glamour…

During the glorious winter weather, we can get back to one of our favourite Dubai past times: whiling away the day at a beautiful beach club. But if you’re looking for new options, you’re in the right place, as a collection of new beach clubs are gearing up to welcome guests in the coming months.

So SPF at the ready, here’s nine sun-soaked beach clubs opening soon in Dubai.

The 305 Dubai

The 305 Dubai is a Miami-meets-Palm Springs beach club opening soon on Palm West Beach. Nestled between palm trees, the intriguingly cool beach club is an ode to the Magic City. Guests will be able to top up their tan on the beach, cool down in the pool, and graze on a South Florida-inspired all-day menu.

The 305 Dubai, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Opening soon. @305dubai

Baoli Beach

From the ultra chic shores of Cannes comes Bâoli, renowned for its haute modern Japanese cuisine and A-list guest. In Dubai, it will be managed by Neat Food, and will become the first extension into the Middle East for the brand when it opens as part of the new J1 Beach at La Mer. “Bâoli is a retreat-styled space inspired by the beautiful stepwell baolis in India and which will offer a unique experience for visitors to J1 Beach,” says Sanjeev Nanda, Founder of Neat Food.

Baoli Beach, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening late 2023.

BCH:CLB

Adding to the action-packed array of culinary and leisure offerings at W Dubai – The Palm is BCH: CLB, which will be the hotel’s brand new beach club when it opens later this year. Details remain scarce, but what we do know is that BCH: CLB will incorporate a decorated restaurant for long, lazy lunches, a sandy bar for sundowners as well as a cabana-lined pool and even a retail area for snapping up your next beach club look.

BCH: CLB, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, opening Q3, 2023. @bchclbdxb

Gigi Rigolatto

Merex will team up with Paris Society International for the third beach club at J1 Beach, bringing the legendary Gigi Rigolatto to the region for the first time. From the sun-drenched shores of St Tropez, this all-encompassing space for long, leisurely days and unforgettable evenings by the beach will feature an Italian menu, two terraces, an indoor restaurant, a garden, a Bellini bar, a kids’ circus and a wellness area. Described by Brian Bendix, CEO of Paris Society International, as setting “a new standard for ultra-premium hospitality and lifestyle beach offering,” we’re promised ‘extraordinary experiences’ when it opens late next year.

Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening late 2023.

La Vita

La Vita is the name of a new Dubai beach club currently under construction at the southernmost point of Palm West Beach, just beyond FIVE Palm Jumeirah. This beach club not only sits in front of one of the most ultra-luxury residences in the city, One at Palm Jumeirah by Dorchester Collection, but the hoarding advertisers that La Vita is a concept by Mine & Yours Group. So, we can expect something seriously wow-worthy when it opens later this year.

La Vita, One at Palm Jumeirah by Dorchester Collection, Palm West Beach.

Maison La Plage

Set to open later this year on Palm Jumeirah’s ever-popular Palm West Beach is a beachfront restaurant from Dubai-born Fundamental Hospitality. The eatery and beach club is described as a beachfront escape inspired by the sun-drenched shores of the South of France. At the culinary helm is chef Izu Ani, so expect a delectable taste of the Med.

Maison La Plage, Palm West Beach, opening Q4 2023.

Sirene Beach by Gaia

From award-winning homegrown restaurant Gaia comes Sirene Beach by Gaia, described as a ‘coastal evolution of Dubai’s home-grown, Greek-Mediterranean concept, Gaia. A new opening from the Bulldozer Group at La Mer’s new J1 Beach development, chef Izu Ani will once again take the culinary reigns to present a menu of signature dishes designed for a barefoot luxury beach setting. We’re promised a contemporary aesthetic and an unrivalled entertainment schedule befitting of Sirene Beach by Gaia elegant setting.

Sirene Beach by Gaia, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening late 2023.

Tapasake A One&Only homegrown concept already found in the Maldives and Montenegro is Tapasake, a refined poolside experience that serves elevated Nikkei cuisine. While this isn’t strictly a beach club, this luxe pool experience is one that you won’t want to miss. It’ll be perched atop The Link with access to the UAE’s longest infinity pool. Alongside dining in the restaurant, guests will be able to enjoy the Japanese-Peruvian menu poolside on plush cabanas, while admiring the show-stopping views of the Dubai skyline. Tapasake, The Link, One&Only Za’abeel, opens late 2023. oneandonlyresorts.com

W Beach Club

Set to be a new addition to the lively drinking and dining scene at W Dubai – Mina Seyhai is a brand new beach club currently called W Beach Club. Set over 8,000 square metres, it will transform the existing Horizon pool bar into a beach destination complete with 50-metre-long pool and private beach.

W Beach Club, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, opening late 2023. marriott.com

Lead Image: Romain Ricard, all other images supplied