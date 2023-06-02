New ladies’ days, museums, foodie workshops, and much more…

A new month brings a list of new things to do in Dubai and we couldn’t be more delighted to share information with our readers on the latest and greatest.

Here are 16 new things to do in Dubai this month:

Try out a new ladies’ day at Summersalt

This month, chic beach club Summersalt has a new ladies’ day offer taking place on weekdays. Ladies can experience the daycation-esque spot from Monday to Thursday and transport to the Mediterranean with pool and beach access for just Dhs250 per person. Outside of the summer pool pass, regular entry options remain at Dhs800 on Monday to Thursday, with Dhs400 redeemable. Alternatively, you can pay Dhs500 every day for entry-only.

Summersalt Beach Club, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah, Dhs250 ladies pass, Mon to Thurs. Tel: (04) 366 7680. @summersaltbeachclub

Enjoy DIFC’s newest brunch at Roberto’s

Beloved DIFC Italian Roberto’s has launched an all-new 70s-inspired brunch called Bruncha Cha Cha. Every Saturday, from 1pm to 4pm, guests can tuck into an unlimited selection of antipasti, salads, and street food, followed by a choice of main course and delectable desserts, while grooving to the beats of a live DJ. The brunch is priced at Dhs495 for house beverages and Dhs745 for sparkling. Buon appetito!

Roberto’s, Gate District, DIFC, Dubai. Every Saturday, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs495 (house), Dhs745 (premium). Tel:(0)4 386 0066. robertosrestaurants.com

Treat yourself to a wellness day at Samadhi

In need of some R&R? Dubai’s zen new wellness space, yoga retreat, and wholesome eatery, Samadhi, is now open in Jumeirah. Whether you’re looking to join a yoga class, grab some wholesome dinner, or try an ice bath, the stunning space has a sauna, pool, ice bath, hair therapy rooms, sanctuary garden, wholesome café, and a shop. Yoga classes start from Dhs67 for an intro class, Dhs120 per class thereafter, Dhs576 for packages of five classes, and Dhs1,100 for ten classes. With every package, guests will have complimentary access to the outdoor pool, sauna, and ice bath for serious wellness aficionados.

Samadhi Wellness, 491b Jumeirah St, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. Daily, 7am to 9.45pm. Tel:(0)4 323 5354. samadhi-wellness.com / @samadhimywellness

Stay active indoors at Dubai Sports World

Dubai Sports World is back at World Trade Centre, taking place from June 1 to September 10. Sports enthusiasts can stay active indoors with nine popular sports, all under one roof. These include football, basketball, padel, table tennis, volleyball, cricket, badminton, and more. There’s also a gym and fitness studio with daily pay-as-you-go classes including HIIT, yoga, and martial arts. Plus, starting June 15, little ones will be able to enjoy a range of free activities at Dubai Kids World including mini golf, ball pits, video games, giant Jenga, arm wrestling, and more. Prices for classes start from Dhs35 per person, depending on the sport you pick and the time slot. To book a court, prices start from Dhs330 per hour (off-peak).

Dubai Sports World, Zabeel Halls 2 – 6, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai. June 1 to September 10. Daily, 8am to 12am. dubaisportsworld.ae

Celebrate 44 years of What’s On with us

We are celebrating 44 successful and prosperous years this year, and to mark this special occasion we have teamed up with the local legends – Pitfire Pizza. Bringing to you all the ultimate Dubai flavours on a pizza, we promise you that it tastes really delicious. Presenting the Pitfire x What’s On birthday pizza – ‘What’s On Habibi’. A thin yet flavourful base topped with authentic Middle Eastern lamb kofta, baked batata, scattered elements of Fattoush salad, a pomegranate molasses and hummus drizzle and a crispy Chips Oman crown. The limited-edition pizza is priced at just Dhs44 and available for dine-in and takeaway, exclusively on Deliveroo, throughout June.

Party at Aura Skypools new Friday night brunch

This daytime sanctuary is now adding a weekly night brunch to its roster. Well-versed with the serene and understated vibe during the day, Aura completely transforms with sunset, tinted with pops of purple-hued neon lights. Guests will receive a selection of six pan Asian sharing dishes, a dessert per person, as well as three hours of free-flowing selected cocktails, house beverages and prosecco. This brunch runs from 8pm to 11pm, costing Dhs480 for three hours of free-flowing drinks.

Aura Skypool Lounge, 50th Floor, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Friday Night Brunch, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs480 three hours of free-flow, plus Dhs240 for champagne. Tel: (0)4 566 2121. auraskyp

Afternoon tea experience at The Grey

Adopting a less-is-more approach, The Grey is found in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it villa in Al Wasl, and promises great coffee, top design, and a space that breeds creativity. The quaint cafe has just launched an elegant afternoon Tea Ritual experience, taking place every Monday to Friday between 3pm and 6pm. For Dhs150 per person, the Tea Ritual includes a selection of signature teas and coffee and eight canapes per person including smoked salmon vol au vent with spiced yoghurt and caviar, wagyu tartare with sambal aioli, crispy polenta and spring onion, and sweet treats such as a classic tiramisu and delicious crunchy gianduja caramel.

The Grey, 9A Street, Al Wasl, Al Safa, 7.30am to 11pm daily. Tel: (054) 582 6779, the-grey.co

Escape the city with this summer staycation deal

Located a 30-minute boat ride from mainland Dubai, the Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel is Dubai’s first adults-only, all-inclusive island getaway. Enjoy the Middle East’s largest swimming pool, a swim-up bar, poolside cinema and post-sunset, dance to the beats of the DJ late into the night – it’s the ultimate party vacation. It’s also home to the raining street, where guests can experience an ‘on-command’ rain shower. Staycation packages start from Dhs799, available until September 30.

Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel, Europe Islands, The World Islands, until Sept 30, from Dhs799. Tel: (0) 50 344 0356. thoe-hotels.com

Get creative at a new female-focused co-working space

Dubai now has a beautiful female focused co-working space, The Bureau. This light and airy co-working space is located in the heart of Dubai’s Gold & Diamond Park. The concept is co-founded by Dubai-born and raised sisters, Nikita and Rhea Patel, who shared the vision of creating a cosy, welcoming and supportive space. The Bureau offers a modern and light space with a co-working lounge, as well as private offices, meeting rooms, as well as a podcast studio and phone booth. This one-stop shop also incorporates a fitness studio called NAÕ, a vanity room complete with showers, and even a pumping room for new mothers. It’s important to stay fueled and hydrated, which is made easy thanks to an on-site Jones The Grocer, where you can stock up on coffee, snacks and wholesome meals.

The Bureau, Building 6, Gold & Diamond Park, Dubai, UAE, Tel: (0)54 583 3397, @thebureauae

Take a dip after dark

Our nine-to-fives make it tricky to make it to the beach during the week, and the summer months make it slightly unbearable. But the Dubai municipality has answered all our calls, opening three new public night beaches kitted out for swimming. Located in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1, these 800-meter stretches of shore have been fit with lighting systems and safety enhancements that allow for 24-hour swimming. As a part of the municipality’s plan to develop Dubai’s beaches, these now 24-hour spots are here to amplify Dubai’s beach experience and tourism.

Satisfy your burger cravings at Eleven Green

After accruing a small legion of fans across the city with their award-winning Bull Burger, paella pop-ups, and sell-out supper clubs, the team behind Tano’s at 8 has now opened an all-new homegrown burger bistro concept in Dubai called Eleven Green. The brainchild of Sultan and Kinda Chatila, the duo is set to take the local foodie scene by storm, once again, with a permanent spot offering fresh, quality, handcrafted burgers. In this laidback bistro-inspired restaurant, expect a selection of mouthwatering dishes including the angry chicken burger with hot honey and signature bull sauce; a classic cheeseburger; and of course the famous bull burger. The menu also features delicious desserts and shakes. Get there early, this one’s already a hit.

Eleven Green, Meyan Mall, Al Thanya Street, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah, Dubai. Closed Mondays. Tuesday to Sunday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm and 6pm until stocks last. @elevengreen.uae

Beat the heat with a pool party under the stars

WetDeck has announced that its Drip Pool Party is becoming a moonlit party for summer. The night pool party is taking place every first Friday of the month, starting in June. Entry costs Dhs100 and is inclusive of one welcome drink, after that, you can purchase a drink voucher for Dhs50, or 10 drinks vouchers for Dhs400.

WetDeck, W The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, first Friday of the month, starting this Fri June 2, 7pm to 12am. Dhs100 inclusive of one drink. @wetdeckdubai

Master the art of fermentation with Tabchilli

Tabchilli is a homegrown gem located in Dar Wasl mall run by Maher, who is greatly passionate about all things spicy and fermented. It offers an array of gorgeous fermented products as well as weekly workshops. In the two-hour workshop, guests will be guided through the fermentation process before getting down to business, making their own kimchi and chilli paste to take home. If you’re an avid spice lover or just have a hankering for fermented foods, then you need to make your way down to this workshop, priced at Dhs400 per person.

Tabchilli, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl, Dubai, Mon to Sat 6pm to 10pm, Sun 9.30am to 12pm and 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)58 584 3463, tabchilli.com

Sip on after-work drinks at Ling Ling

Upscale Asian restaurant Ling Ling is the sister restaurant of the hugely popular Michelin Star Hakkasan restaurant (also Cantonese) which you’ll find at Atlantis, The Palm. This sultry venue is perched on the 22nd and 23rd floors of Atlantis The Royal, looking out over the resort’s 90-metre sky pool. As well as well-executed contemporary Asian fare, this is one of the coolest new bars in the city. Head here on weekends and expect to party late into the night at the exclusive lounge.

Ling Ling Dubai, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to late. Tel: (0)4 426 2600, atlantis.com

Meet the latest addition to the Museum of the Future

The Museum of the Future has a futuristic new addition. Say hello to Robodog, the latest member of the expanding robot family. This new robotic four-legged friend joins the museum’s existing collection of advanced technology and robots, alongside the AI-powered humanoid robot Bob, the robot barista, a flying penguin, flying jellyfish and much more. This robotic pet is an advanced robot which uses machine learning to manoeuvre its surroundings with incredible ease and mobility. It embodies some of the most cutting-edge technology and AI systems that are currently available with 3D vision, 360-degree perception and movement through the use of 17 joints.

Museum of the Future, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Trade Centre 2, Dubai, 10am to 7.30pm daily, Tel: 800 2071, museumofthefuture.ae/en