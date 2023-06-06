All the top performances in Dubai taking place this year

Tom Odell

When: June 7, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

If you didn’t know, singer-songwriter Tom Odell is now performing on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Tom Odell is travelling across the world for this tour performing in Mexico, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Austria and more. He is known for his popular hits including Another Love, Real Love, Best Day of My Life, Half as Good as You and more. Read more here and for more information, visit dubaiopera.com

Tom Odell, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, June 7

Simply Red

When: June 9, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

It’s been a long 20 years, but iconic British soul and pop band, Simply Red is returning to Dubai jamming at the Coca-Cola Arena in June. The iconic British soul and pop band are performing as part of the line-up of the first-ever World Padel League running from be June 8 to 11. The award-winning band has had a number of smash hits including Holding Back the Years, Fairground, Stars, For Your Babies and more. By the end of this year, the band will have performed 73 shows in 20 countries to over 600,000 people. Ticket prices start from Dhs199 and can be purchased here.

Lewis Capaldi, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, June 9

A tribute to Adele

When: June 9 and 10, 2023

Where: Theatre by QE2

Love Adele? She’s yet to perform here in Dubai (someone make this happen, please) but in the meantime, you can catch this tribute show to the talented singer. Hailed at the UK’s No. 1 Adele Tribute Show, Helen Ward-Jackson creates a truly authentic show you can sing along to. She will be with her live band performing all of Adele’s biggest hits including Hello, Set Fire to the Rain, Chasing Pavements, Rolling in the Deep, Someone Like You, Rumour Has It, Skyfall and, her latest hit, Easy On Me.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai.

The Story of Princess Aurora

When: June 10, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

Catch an adaptation of the well-loved fairy tale “The Story of Princess Aurora” at Dubai Opera this June. It is presented by Turning Pointe Youth Ballet. The tale follows the story of a princess Aurora who, thanks to a spell cast by the evil Maleficent. A fairy uses her powers to ensure that Aurora will sleep until a True Love’s kiss awakens her. Go watch the drama and magic unfold on June 10 as Maleficent realises that Aurora is still alive. Book here.

The Story of Princess Aurora, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, June 7

M83

When: June 15, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

Electronica fans, electronic legends M83 are coming to Dubai Opera on Thursday, June 15 for an epic one-night-only live performance. Your night with the Grammy-nominated icons will be jam-packed with intoxicating synth-pop/electro-rock music across their collection of new and nostalgic arrangements. The French icons are famous for hits such as Midnight City, Wait, and Reunion but have also soundtracked major films including Tom Cruise’s Oblivion and Gilles Marchand’s Black Heaven. They’ve even gone on tour with the likes of Kings of Leon, The Killers, and Depeche Mode. Ticket prices start from Dhs275 and can be purchased here.

M83, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, June 15

Othello

When: June 16 and 17, 2023

Where: Courtyard Playhouse

Love Shakespeare? You’ll want to see Othello at the Courtyard Playhouse in June. Directed by Clint Dyer, this enduring tragedy by Shakespeare stars Giles Terera, Rosy McEwen and Paul Hilton. The story follows a bright headstrong Othello, who is the daughter of a senator – elevated by her status but stifled by its expectations. Desdemona is a refugee of slavery having risen to the top of a white world. The two wed in secret and crave to start a new life together – but of course, unseen forces conspire against them. Othello is filmed live on the Lyttleton stage of the National Theatre. Register here.

Courtyard Playhouse, Al Quoz, Dubai. 8pm to 11pm.

Connected by Mind2Mind

When: June 16, 2023

Where: Theatre by QE2

The duo returns this May to blow you away. The couple, who you most likely have seen on America’s Got Talent are homegrown heroes and perform regularly at Theatre by QE2. Expect their captivating and unique form of mind-reading and yes, there will be audience participation where you will be given the ability to hear each other’s thoughts. Oooo…

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai

July

Parenting Hell

When: July 2, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

In a season of big comedy events, we have more news for fans of stand-up, live podcasts and non-stop laughs. British comedians Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe are set to perform in Dubai, bringing their hilarious podcast Parenting Hell to Dubai Opera on Monday July 3. Tickets are available now from Dubai Opera, PlatinumList, Ticketmaster and Virgin Megastores, priced from Dhs295.

Parenting Hell Live, Dubai Opera, Monday July 3, from Dhs295.

September

Joanne McNally

When: September 2, 2023

Where: The Agenda, Media City

One-half of the iconic podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me duo, Joanne McNally will be coming to Dubai for an evening of ab-workout-inducing laughs. The funny woman has sold out prestigious venues like Vicar Street in Dublin, the London Palladium, and the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo. She will be in Dubai as part of her Prosecco Express world tour. Tickets are available here.

Joanne McNally, The Agenda, Media City, Sept 2, show starts at 8.30pm, tickets start from Dhs295.

Peppa Pig

When: September 16 and 17, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

If you didn’t get the chance to say hello to Peppa Pig and her family and friends the last time they landed in the UAE last year, then this is your chance. Peppa Pig will be coming to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17. Tickets are already on sale. This 60-minute live musical stage show features life-size puppet performances, telling the story of a Peppa Pig camping adventure.

Peppa Pig's Next Adventure, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, multiple timings, Saturday, September 16, Sunday September 17. Tickets from Dhs125.

October

Trevor Noah

When: October 3, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

On Tuesday, October 3, comedian Trevor Noah will bring his new stand-up show to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Noah is a regular performer in the UAE after having performed a number of times across Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. The South African funnyman is known for his Emmy award-winning show, The Daily Show, as well as his bestselling books including Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, and sell-out global shows. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.

Trevor Noah, Off The Record Tour. Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai. Tuesday, October 3, from Dhs295.

Matilda the Musical

When: October 3 to 12, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

In the past few years, Dubai Opera has thrilled us with a number of phenomenal musicals from Mamma Mia! to Chicago, the Musical; Footloose and so much more. This year, the performing arts centre has announced that yet another highly popular musical will be gracing its stage – Matilda the Musical. The multi-award-winning performance by The Royal Shakespeare Company will be heading to Dubai Opera for ten days from Tuesday, October 3 to 12. Tickets are now on sale on dubaiopera.com and start from Dhs325. Read more here.