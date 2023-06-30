Whether you’re heading on staycation, running errands, or sweating it out in the gym…

While we were remote working, our home office uniform became the same set of t-shirt and leggings on repeat. And while we may be back out in the world now, we’re making our everyday wardrobe an ode to pandemic dressing.

Step forward Dubai’s brilliant collection of athleisure brands: bold colours, soft fabrics and sustainably produced, these homegrown brands are the places to go for laid-back looks for running errands, travel or hitting the gym.

IKASU

Meaning revive or bring to life in Japanese, IKASU is a Dubai-born athleisure brand, which has made a name for itself through collaborations with leading female figures in the Middle East. Since its conception in 2021, collaborations on collections of sports bras, t-shirts, leggings, shorts and more have been dropped with names including Mona Bin Kalli, Kika Fourzali and Haya Sawan. Pieces are designed to be mixed and matched, and are all made using carefully selected fabrics to flatter all body shapes while retaining functionality. Recently, IKASU has also added a new line of swimwear. Prices start from Dhs160.

ikasuofficial.com

No-Va

NO-VA Athleisure is an athletic leisure brand that is focused on creating comfortable active apparel, whether you’re wearing it to workout or running errands around town. The collections for men and women are perfect for hitting your next gym class – with a range of sports bras, shorts and leggings, but also for heading to cooler climes, as there’s also jackets and coats. Tanks and crop tops pair perfectly with tights and leggings, in soft, light fabrics that range from standard black and navy, to more abstract prints and patterns in bright hues.

no-va.co

Maeya

Dubai-based luxury activewear brand, Maeya, is all about functional pieces perfect for working out in, without compromising on style. Their newly launched collection features four styles in two pretty prints, which can be mixed and matched to create a unique look for your next class or workout session. Whether you opt for the subtle animal print or vibrant polka dot in pale blue or blush pink, you can team the leggings and sports bras with their collection of short and long sleeved tees in whichever way you like. But as well as the aesthetic, Maeya focuses on ensuring the fabrics used are as supportive as they are stylish. Pieces start from Dhs120, and can be purchased online or in locations across the city including FitnGlam in Mirdif and Dubai Hills Mall, and FitRepublik in Sports City.

maeyaclothing.com

Gym Clothing Co

Offering fits for both men and women, Gym Clothing Co is a premium gymwear brand founded in the UAE. Going more for the athletic rather than the leisure aesthetic, the menswear includes gym tops, vests, hoodies and shorts in easy-to-wear shades of black, navy and grey. Womenswear sets of leggings and sports bras can be mixed and matched in shades of summer orange, ocean blue white and black to make for stylish workout wear, while slouchy joggers and loungewear bras are ideal for lazy days at home.

gymclothingco.com

The Truenude

Designed by women for women is the Truenude. Bringing LA-cool to a collection of two-piece sets, the collection features interchangeable tops, bras and sweaters plus leggings and shorts all in a collection of classic neutral hues. High performance fabrics are all about comfort as well as functionality and all are designed as core staples essential for any cool-girl wardrobe.

The Giving Movement

One of Dubai’s biggest homegrown success stories in this space is The Giving Movement. A streetwear label launched in April 2020, The Giving Movement isn’t only in the business of creating eco-friendly athleisurewear, but it’s also in the business of giving back, with AED15 donated to charity for every item sold. Collections are made for ladies, gents and now even children, with every colour t-shirt, hoodie, sweatshirt, jogger, jacket and more available. Fabrics are 100% sustainable, and everything is sourced locally in the UAE, with affordable pieces priced from Dhs199. A bonus for residents of the UAE, same-day delivery is available across the emirates.

thegivingmovement.com

Glossy Lounge

Glossy Lounge has already garnered a legion of local fans is sustainable loungewear brand, Glossy Lounge. We love their bright coloured, ultra-soft two-piece sets, that are equally handy for a sweat-session in the gym as a day of binge-watching Netflix. Glossy Lounge is the brainchild of Natasha Zaki, beauty entrepreneur behind Glossy Makeup, and all pieces are designed and made in the UAE using eco-friendly fabrics and upcycled materials.

glossylounge.com

Tribe of 6

Tribe of 6 is responsible for creating fashionable yet comfortable apparel. With sustainability, inclusivity, and community at the core of the brand’s DNA, the unisex styles are available in a range of sizes, with tees, sweatshorts and sweatpants, hoodies and jackets priced from Dhs199. Pieces can be paired in the same colour to create cool co-ords, or mixed and matched to create your own individual style. Created in the GCC, Tribe of 6 pieces are consciously made in the UAE from ethically sourced fabric that is recycled, reclaimed or organic.

namshi.com

L’Couture

Dubai-born L’Couture was founded by resident Lyndsay Doran who found a gap in the market for high-quality athleisure wear that fits all shapes and sizes. Putting fashion to fitness, classic L’Couture sets of gym shorts and leggings can be paired with sports bras in neutral and signature colours, but they also introduce seasonal collections, including their new Club LC collection. All collections are designed in house, and there’s both ladies and kids collection, which come with free next day delivery. Pieces start from Dhs145.

@lcoutureofficial