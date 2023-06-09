Perfect if you fancy a gastronomic world tour without leaving the city…

The fact that Dubai has one of the most colourful and diverse dining scenes in the world is common knowledge. You know it. We know it. Everyone knows it. There’s something for everyone in this city, whether you’re fond of venturing out of your comfort zone or not.

If you are and would like to see the world through your tastebuds, this roundup includes some of the best street food restaurants in Dubai. It’s not quite Aladdin’s magic carpet, but we reckon it’s better.

Here are 9 spots in Dubai to try street food from around the world

Korean: Eggdrop DXB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KC Food TV (@kcfoodtv)

This wandering food story doesn’t have a permanent outlet yet, but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t have something great to say. Serving Korean-inspired egg sandwiches – a breakfast phenomenon in Korea in recent times – and other popular Korean street varieties like tteokbokki (rice cakes) and Korean chicken wings, Eggdrop is the truest rendition of street food. Decadent, hearty sandwiches and other street food specialities can be found at their pop-up stalls in different markets. Just keep an eye out for their next set-up here.

EggdropDXB, @eggdropdxb

American: This Is Hot Dog

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THIS IS HOT DOG 🌭 (@thisishotdog)

The hot dog is quite the force in the land of America, and this joint has pressed upgrade on it. This Is Hot Dog takes the humble hot dog and adds some pizzazz to it, with mouthwatering toppings and variations straight out of a foodie’s dream. A taste of red, white and blue, with some spice and everything nice on the side. Branches are located in the Last Exit in Al Khawaneej and on Bluewaters Island, with more branches to come very soon. Check for updates here.

This Is Hot Dog, Last Exit Khawaneej, 10am to 3.30am, Bluewaters Island, 10am to 3am, Tel: (800) 844, thisishotdog.com

Indian: Rajdhani Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajdhani Street (@rajdhanistreet)

Spicy, tangy, saucy and sweet – Indian street food is a rave party of flavours in your mouth. Rajdhani Street, located in Karama, serves all that and much more from the streets of India. Pani puri, vada pav, chana chaat and jalebi fafda are just some of the options on their menu, and if all that doesn’t already sound amazing – it’s solid value for money. Easy on the pocket, easy on the eyes and guaranteed to blow your mind with the flavour punch. Find out more about the joint here.

Rajdhani Street, Karama, 12pm to 3.30pm 7pm to 11pm, Tel: (04 ) 334 7977, @rajdhanistreet

Afghanistan: Kabab Al Madina

This tiny, quaint spot is the most fuss-free, budget-friendly option on our list. The cafeteria only offers one thing on the menu – Afghani chapli kababs, grilled to perfection. You can choose from a selection of meats like chicken, mutton, beef and even camel. The best part? One big serving will only cost you Dhs7 and includes freshly baked naan and yoghurt dip on the side. It’s crispy, it’s juicy and it’s packed with subtle Afghani flavours. Truly a local old gem. Agreed, it’s not located in Dubai, but Sharjah is just a stone’s throw away and these kababs are worth it all the way.

Kabab Al Madina, Muwaileh, Sharjah, 11am to 12pm, Tel: (0)55 444 1272

Asian: Wok Boyz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WOK BOYZ (@wokboyz)

Wok Boyz is the street food of the new generation, combining Asian street food delicacies with bold art that makes a statement. From noodles to stir-fry, Korean wings to bubble tea, soups to fried rice – this is the home of all things Asian. The authentic food and urban design make for the perfect combination. We can guarantee, that the little takeaway box is recognisable from a mile away. The joint has locations in Dubai Internet City, Dubai Silicon Oasis and on Sheikh Zayed Road. Find out more here.

Wok Boyz, Dubai Internet City, Sheikh Zayed Road, 11.30am to 11.45pm, Dubai Silicon Oasis, 10am to 10pm, Friday 10am to 12pm, Tel: (600) 500 965, wokboyz.com

Mexican: El Chapos Tacos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Chapos Tacos | Studio One (@elchapostacosdxb)

El Chapos Tacos is the 360-degree experience of Mexican street food, stimulating the five senses with flavours, sounds, smells and sights that will transport you across the ocean. The joint proudly serves authentic Mexican street food straight from the streets back home with tacos, quesadillas, nachos, guacamole, and burritos – the whole nine – on the menu. There is also a special menu, just for the little ones. You can find it in Studio City Hotel in Dubai Studio City. Find out more here.

El Chapos Tacos, Studio City Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Mon to Wed 4pm to 12pm, Thu to Fri 4pm to 2pm, Sat to Sun 12pm to 12am, Tel: (04) 514 5411, elchapostacos.xyz

Nepal, Bhutan and Tibet: Yalla Momos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yalla Momos (@yallamomos)

The momo, part of the worldwide dumpling family, finds its roots in the Himalayan region. Little steamy pockets of goodness stuffed with a variety of wholesome fillings, momos are now a pop culture phenomenon on the streets of India as well as neighbouring Nepal, Bhutan and Tibet. Gyoza, wonton, xiaolongbao – the modern momo is a tad bit different from these and Yalla Momos is taking it to the next level. Delicious seasonings like tandoori, dynamite and much more have given it a street makeover.

Yalla Momos, Hessa Street, Mon to Sun 12pm to 11.45pm, Tel: (04) 388 5993 , (04) 388 5998, yallamomos.ae

Lebanese: Al Mallah

This homegrown joint is another old gem and truly of the streets. Serving authentic Lebanese shawarma and other delicacies since 1979, it started its journey as a humble roadside cafeteria. Now, even after growing into a chain of branches, it stays true to its beginnings, and eager diners can be seen tucking into their grub standing by the small joints or lounging on plastic chairs outside. Having attained shawarma-hall-of-fame status, it’s all part of the UAE shawarma experience.

Al Mallah, Al Diyafah Road, Al Hudaibah, Sat to Wed 7am to 2.30am, Thursday 7am to 3am, Friday 9am to 2.30am, Tel: (04 ) 398 4723, almallahuae.com

Vietnamese: Bahn Mi and More

A slice of Vietnamese street food can be found in Dubai too and it’s none other than the iconic bahn mi. The bahn mi is perhaps Vietnam’s most loved culinary export and is essentially a sandwich. Made with a fresh baguette – baked with a mix of both rice and wheat flour – and fillings like meats, pickled vegetables and chilli peppers, it is a national favourite. Bahn Mi and More are bringing that love to the city. along with other street favourites from Vietnam. They also serve pho and stir-fries, so you’re definitely spoilt for choice.

Bahn mi and More, Dubai Hills Mall, Tel: (04) 355 6267, bahnmi.ae

Image credit: Unsplash/ Ryan Kwok, Anna Sullivan and Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández