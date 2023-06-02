These are our favourite things in the UAE right now…

Getting holiday ready thanks to… Sand Dollar Dubai

I talk about it a lot, but I’m getting married next year. And as we head towards the one-year countdown, I’m jetting off to my Tuscan wedding venue next week for a few days of hardcore planning. This week’s mission has been updating my summer wardrobe with a few new bits, and I was thrilled when a new beach tote from the wonderful Sand Dollar Dubai store landed on my desk. The bridal themed ‘Mrs’ tote with matching clutch is going straight in my suitcase, and inspired an online shopping spree that had me adding pieces from handpicked brands like Love Shack Fancy and Melissa Odabash. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

Catching up over business lunch at… Drift Beach

I have officially declared the end of alfresco dining this summer, but thanks to a mass of high-impact AC units and a conservatory-style cover, Drift Beach still feels like dining outdoors when in fact you’re in the covered restaurant. It was here I found myself for a lovely business lunch this week, catching up over Provençal-inspired plates like lentil salad, beef carpaccio and roasted salmon – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

Delighting in plate-smashing flavours at… Mythos

Let me be clear, this is not a literal plate smashing Greek restaurant. At the very least, intentional plate smashing is frowned upon. We assume, we didn’t test the theory – we wanted to ensure we could return. But the quality, value for money and Grecian authenticity of the food that gets put on plates at Mythos, leads to the kind of passionate fervor one could quite imagine giving over to cavalier celebrations with crockery. The new City Walk location of the mythologised Dubai brand, brings its menu of perfectly scripted Greek epics, to a larger more modern space. It’s not a date night, it’s a date odyssey. – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor, What’s On Dubai

Exploring the party potential of the villas at… Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai

I’m going to confess an article of ignorance. I had NO IDEA, there was an absolutely stunning series of villas attached to the Nikki Beach leisure project. Brochure beaches – sure, wild pool parties – of course, Miami vibes and vibrant maki – check and check. And it’s not like they’re hiding those villas, or that they’d be easy to hide if they’d wanted to. But all of this, made my coming face to face with this ignorance that much more exciting. These privilege pads make the perfect summer bolt hole for groups of friends or even families looking for a staycay that feels a million miles away. Uncompromising luxury, high style, the best sort of bougie facilities and a special resident discount. – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor, What’s On Dubai

Checking out Palm Jumeirah’s newest Asian restaurant…Ling Ling

23 floors high in one of the most talked about hotels of the year, Atlantis the Royal’s Cantonese restaurant Ling Ling has made a promising first impression on the city for its wow-worthy views, food, and vibes. Which isn’t surprising given Hakkasan group is behind the concept. Sure… the dishes include all the flashy favourites you’d expect on a crowd-pleasing Dubai menu; from caviar to lobster, truffle to edible gold. But here, they’re executed brilliantly. Without giving too much away (our full review will be up soon), our stand-out dishes include the tea smoked duck kuih pie tee (Dhs95) and the cha cha seabass (Dhs180). What else makes Ling Ling sing? The effortless late-night vibe that ensures whether you’re dining, drinking, or dancing, it’s one to remember. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

Introducing our first ever travel supplement with our… June issue

This June marks 44 years since the first-ever What’s On Dubai issue was printed. It’s fair to say a lot has changed since then… In fact: the What’s On website didn’t exist until around 10 years ago. Is that not crazy? To mark the celebration (as well as our Pitfire x What’s On limited-edition ‘Chips Oman’ birthday pizza), we also launched a brand-new print product. After all we’ve been faced with in recent years, for What’s On to launch its first ever travel supplement – and to be a part of it – is an incredible feeling. So, if you’re in need of some summer holiday reading, may I recommend picking up a copy of our June Issue including our first-ever travel guide? I may be biased but I really do work with an incredibly talented team and it might just be my favourite issue so far. Louder for the people in the back: print is not dead! – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

Experiencing bliss in a bite with… Magnolia Bakery’s Banana Pudding

This week my mum came over from Saudi Arabia to Dubai for my birthday and while the week that we had was wholesome and relaxed, we enjoyed a dinner at some family friends which was the perfect opportunity for a catch up. What I wasn’t expecting however, was the dessert waiting for me at the end of the night. If you know absolutely anything about me you’ll know I’m a sucker for a good pudding. Magnolia Bakery sells tubs of banana pudding, and if you haven’t had it yet, you’re missing out. It took me back to being a kid, baking banana bread with my dad and cheekily dipping a finger in the dough to “test if it was good.” Needless to say, I could see myself eating an entire tub on my own. ­– Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

Tucking into the quintessential British feast thanks to… El Tel’s Fish Bar

We had a special delivery this week from El Tel’s Fish Bar. If you aren’t familiar it is a love letter to British cuisine. That means, *please read in northern accent* jacket potato’s with beans and cheese, chips drenched in vinegar and a chicken and mushroom pie. We also got to try the latest creation, the chippy wrap, ahead of its launch. If you’re the type to combine all the elements of a dish onto one bite on a fork – then this is the one for you. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

Hating summer but loving…mangoes

I despise summer to the depths of my soul. Sadly, even after 22 years of living in the Middle East, I’ve not gotten adjusted to the heat and the pure agony it gives me. And now all I do is drink copious amounts of ice-cold water and wait until mango season begins. If you’re not aware, mango mania runs from early May to August, when mangoes are in season. Most supermarkets and hypermarkets celebrate this as a festival, where you are spoilt for choice with varieties of mangoes from different parts of the world. My favourite variety is the Pakistani Sindhri mango. Supple, juicy and addicting, it’s good to eat on its own, or if you’re feeling fancy, blend it up to make a smoothie or layer it into a chia pudding. Yum. – Mabel Roy, Editorial Intern

Binge watching… Derry Girls

I’m late to this one, but after a recommendation from a friend, I’ve finally started watching Derry Girls – and now I’m hooked. I absolutely loved how witty and emotional the show was, and binged it in a day. From the girls’ friendship to their family dynamics, the struggles in your teens and losing loved ones, every moment was a treat. I laughed, I teared up and now I think it’s time for a rewatch (Especially for Sister Michael’s deadpan jokes. I absolutely adore Siobhán McSweeney). – Mabel Roy, Editorial Intern

