Save those dirhams…

Dubai is filled with fantastic ladies’ nights, from low-cost to lavish experiences. So make the most of the deals, which range from unlimited drinks to food. Here are the best Thursday ladies’ nights in Dubai.

Ammos

What’s the deal: Paint the town red with your girl gang every Thursday at Ammos from 8pm to 11.30pm. At this Grecian paradise you can celebrate the weekend early with a variety of mezze, a choice of main course and four beverages for Dhs295 per lady.

Ammos, Rixos Premium, JBR, Dubai, Thur 8pm to 11.30pm, Dhs295 for mezze a main course and four drinks. Tel: (0)52 777 9473, ammosgreek.com

The Byron Bathers Club

What’s the deal: Every Thursday escape to the stunning Byron Bathers Club for two hours of unlimited wine and sangria with your girlies. The deal starts from 6pm and will cost Dhs99 per person.

The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manaal Building, Shoreline 4, Thu from 6pm, Dhs99 per person. Tel: (0)4 323 7378 @byronbathersclub

Barfly by Buddha Bar

What’s the deal: Straight from the streets of Paris, Barfly by Buddha Bar has made lasting impressions. Now they are firmly placing themselves in the ladies’ night scene with a fabulous party every Thursday. For Dhs149, ladies can choose three drinks, and receive 30 per cent off on items from the a la carte menu.

Barfly by Buddha Bar, The Hilton, West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, 7pm, Thurs, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 230 0057, barflydubai.ae

Couqley JLT and Couqley Brasserie Downtown

What’s the deal: This popular French restaurant now has a duo of locations in JLT and Pullman Downtown, both of which offer ladies’ night on Thursday. When you purchase a main course for Dhs119, you’ll get unlimited wine and the special cocktail of the night. There’s also bottles of bubbles for Dhs109.

Couqley, Cluster A, JLT, and Pullman Downtown, Businesss Bay, Thursdays, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 514 9339. couqley.ae

Garth

What’s the deal: From 6pm until midnight, ladies are invited to sip on free-flowing prosecco, graze over two a la carte dishes and will receive a complimentary shisha. Take in the groovy background music and sip the night away for Dhs120.

Garth Restaurant and Cafe, Mall of Emirates, Ground floor Kempinski Hotel, Dubai, Thurs, 6pm to 12am, Dhs120 for free-flowing prosecco, shisha and two courses of a la carte. Tel: (0)58 530 7499, garth.ae

Hi Five

What’s the deal: Ladies’ night happens on Wednesdays and Thursdays at Hi Five. On Thursdays, enjoy three hours of unlimited drinks and two appetizers between 10pm and midnight for Dhs99.

Hi Five, Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, Dubai, Thu 9pm to midnight, from Dhs99. Tel: (05) 5537 7714. hifiverooftop.com

La Carnita

What’s the deal: La Carnita does ladies’ nights on Thursdays. You can eat four bites bursting with its street-style Mexican cuisine and enjoy four drinks including house wines, margarita or daiquiri for Dhs150. Gents get four drinks for Dhs150.

La Carnita, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Thu 7pm, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 425 4030. lacarnita.ae

Luchador

What’s the deal: Mamacita ladies’ night lets senoritas go loco with unlimited house cocktails and mocktails for Dhs99. There’s also a 25 per cent discount on food.

Luchador, Aloft Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, Dubai, 8pm to 11pm, Thurs, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 247 5555. luchadordubai.com