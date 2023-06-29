The best Thursday ladies' nights in Dubai
Dubai is filled with fantastic ladies’ nights, from low-cost to lavish experiences. So make the most of the deals, which range from unlimited drinks to food. Here are the best Thursday ladies’ nights in Dubai.
Ammos
What’s the deal: Paint the town red with your girl gang every Thursday at Ammos from 8pm to 11.30pm. At this Grecian paradise you can celebrate the weekend early with a variety of mezze, a choice of main course and four beverages for Dhs295 per lady.
Ammos, Rixos Premium, JBR, Dubai, Thur 8pm to 11.30pm, Dhs295 for mezze a main course and four drinks. Tel: (0)52 777 9473, ammosgreek.com
The Byron Bathers Club
What’s the deal: Every Thursday escape to the stunning Byron Bathers Club for two hours of unlimited wine and sangria with your girlies. The deal starts from 6pm and will cost Dhs99 per person.
The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manaal Building, Shoreline 4, Thu from 6pm, Dhs99 per person. Tel: (0)4 323 7378 @byronbathersclub
Barfly by Buddha Bar
What’s the deal: Straight from the streets of Paris, Barfly by Buddha Bar has made lasting impressions. Now they are firmly placing themselves in the ladies’ night scene with a fabulous party every Thursday. For Dhs149, ladies can choose three drinks, and receive 30 per cent off on items from the a la carte menu.
Barfly by Buddha Bar, The Hilton, West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, 7pm, Thurs, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 230 0057, barflydubai.ae
Couqley JLT and Couqley Brasserie Downtown
What’s the deal: This popular French restaurant now has a duo of locations in JLT and Pullman Downtown, both of which offer ladies’ night on Thursday. When you purchase a main course for Dhs119, you’ll get unlimited wine and the special cocktail of the night. There’s also bottles of bubbles for Dhs109.
Couqley, Cluster A, JLT, and Pullman Downtown, Businesss Bay, Thursdays, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 514 9339. couqley.ae
Garth
What’s the deal: From 6pm until midnight, ladies are invited to sip on free-flowing prosecco, graze over two a la carte dishes and will receive a complimentary shisha. Take in the groovy background music and sip the night away for Dhs120.
Garth Restaurant and Cafe, Mall of Emirates, Ground floor Kempinski Hotel, Dubai, Thurs, 6pm to 12am, Dhs120 for free-flowing prosecco, shisha and two courses of a la carte. Tel: (0)58 530 7499, garth.ae
Hi Five
What’s the deal: Ladies’ night happens on Wednesdays and Thursdays at Hi Five. On Thursdays, enjoy three hours of unlimited drinks and two appetizers between 10pm and midnight for Dhs99.
Hi Five, Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, Dubai, Thu 9pm to midnight, from Dhs99. Tel: (05) 5537 7714. hifiverooftop.com
La Carnita
What’s the deal: La Carnita does ladies’ nights on Thursdays. You can eat four bites bursting with its street-style Mexican cuisine and enjoy four drinks including house wines, margarita or daiquiri for Dhs150. Gents get four drinks for Dhs150.
La Carnita, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Thu 7pm, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 425 4030. lacarnita.ae
Luchador
What’s the deal: Mamacita ladies’ night lets senoritas go loco with unlimited house cocktails and mocktails for Dhs99. There’s also a 25 per cent discount on food.
Luchador, Aloft Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, Dubai, 8pm to 11pm, Thurs, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 247 5555. luchadordubai.com
Nova Restaurant and Lounge
What’s the deal: Dinner-and-a-show spot Nova gives ladies sushi, oysters and unlimited drinks for Dhs149 for the regular package and Dhs200 for the premium package. There’s also live music and DJs.
Nova, Address Dubai Marina, Dubai, Thu 8pm to 11pm, from Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 578 4444. @novadxb
Republic Adda Bar and Lounge
What’s the deal: Celebrate life Downtown this Thursday with free-flowing beverages and a main course for just Dhs150. If you’re looking to have a feast, you can also enjoy a 30 per cent discount on all extra dishes ordered. After your meal, you can groove the night away to the beats of the DJ whilst you overlook Dubai’s glittering skyline.
Republic Adda Bar and Lounge, DoubleTree by Hilton, Business Bay, Tel: (0)52 924 7596, @republic.dxb
Mr Miyagi’s
What’s the deal: This one is just for the girls who know how to party hard because, at Miyagi’s, Thursdays mean business. For Dhs179 ladies can enjoy three courses along with two hours of unlimited house drinks, and that includes their famous buckets.
Mr Miyagi’s Media One and Studio One hotels, Thu from 6pm. @mrmiyagisdxb
The Mansion
What’s the deal? This colourful nightclub in FIVE Jumeirah Village invites ladies to enjoy complimentary drinks at the bar from 11pm to 1am. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, open-format resident DJs spin all the biggest commercial hits.
The Mansion, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Wed and Thur, 11pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @themansiondubai
The Tropical Room, B018
What’s the deal: B018.dxb is found on the 42nd floor on Media One Hotel, offering both a stylish cocktail bar and a slick nightclub under one roof. The Tropical Room is open daily while B018 club is reserved for the weekends. Every Thursday at the Media City bar, girls can drink for free between 10pm and 1am.
The Tropical Room, B018.dxb, 42nd floor, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Thurs 10pm to 1am. Tel: (0)50 423 0018. @b018.dxb
St. Regis Bar
What’s the deal” Calling all sparkling wine lovers, the Business Bay St.Regis Bar is offering three glasses of sparkling alongside a bar bite for Dhs150. Between 8pm and 11pm every Thursday, you and your bestie can shake off your midweek blues with a crisp after-work drink.
St.Regis Bar, St. Regis Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai, Thur 8pm to 11pm, Dhs150 one bar bite and three glasses of sparkling, Tel: (0)4 512 5522, thestregisbardubai.com
Warehouse
What’s the deal: Ladies, it’s your time to shine at She’licious. Enjoy free-flowing drinks for only Dhs99. You will also receive 50 per cent off on a la carte menu items.
Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center Airport Road, Dubai, Thu from 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. warehouse-dubai.com
