SO/ Hotels is known as a fashion-forward hotel brand with properties in stylish cities like Paris, Vienna, Berlin and Bangkok. And soon, Dubai travellers will be able to get a taste of SO/ Hotels avant garde offering, as the brand’s first Middle East property, SO/ Uptown Hotel is opening soon.

Located in Uptown Dubai, next to JLT, it promises design-led rooms, wow-worthy suites and a selection of exciting culinary. It will all be served up against the backdrop of stunning skyline views, as the hotel takes up residence inside the skyscraping 340 metre Uptown Tower.

Self-described as a five-star urban resort, SO/ Uptown Dubai will feature a split of 188 hotel rooms and suites and 227 branded residences. All promise to excel in the style stakes to make these designer pads some of the chicest in the city. Guest checking in to one of the luxurious rooms or suites at the first Uptown hotel can look forward to grand marble bathrooms, smart wood finishes, and intricate design elements that fuse art, fashion and design.

On the culinary front, the restaurants are an extension of the hotel’s high-fashion DNA, and as such you can expect a collection of premium restaurants and bars. All day dining is given an elevated upgrade at Uptown Brasserie, Asian fusion flavours await at The Citronelle Club, and entertainment-led dining awaits at Celeste. Scenic views and inventive tipples will be served up at the Savant Bar & Lounge; then Lazuli, the signature pool bar, will be the place to enjoy relaxed daytime bites and beverages.

There’s plenty of pampering to look forward to, with wellness facilities including a relaxing pool, well-stocked gym and The Spa by SO/ created in partnership with Anne Semonin Paris and designed to offer an array of innovative treatments.

The SO/ Uptown isn’t the only upcoming resident taking up occupancy at Uptown Tower. Some 22 floors of the 340-metre tall tower will be dedicated to office space. There will also be shopping options; The Atrium, where you’ll find a collection of seven restaurants; and at the foot of the building will be The Plaza, a space that’s described as ‘a wonderland of artistic, cultural, social, food, drink and entertainment activities.’

