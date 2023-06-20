This isn’t goodbye, only a farewell…

Dubai summer is here and in full swing, and while there are countless things to keep you busy indoors – some of us remain sun worshippers throughout even the hottest and longest days of the year in Dubai. With beach clubs aplenty in Dubai, some are staying open throughout the summer, while other beach clubs in Dubai will be closing their doors for the sweltering months to come.

Here are 4 beach clubs that are closing for the summer in Dubai

Soul Beach

Located on the shores of JA The Resort, Soul Beach is the stomping ground for many who enjoy a good Ibethan vibe. Unfortunately for us, however, we will once again be saying goodbye to Soul Beach for the summer season. Your last chance to head to this famed Dubai beach club is Monday, July 3. From now until July 3, if you’re there before 2pm, beach sunbeds are free. After 2pm, they will cost Dhs200 which is fully redeemable on food and beverage. Pool entry will cost Dhs200 throughout the day and is also fully redeemable.

Soul Beach, JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, open daily 10am to 10pm, Dhs200 fully redeemable for pool access, Dhs200 for beach access after 2pm. Tel: (0)50 523 9731 @soulbeachdxb

White Beach

Unfortunately, if you aren’t following White Beach on Instagram then you will have missed out on the fact that as of yesterday (Monday, June 19), the gorgeous beach club has closed its doors for the summer season. But fear not as they have promised that they will be back for the autumn of 2023.

White Beach, closed until Autumn 2023. @whitebeach

Nikki Beach Dubai

An institute on the Dubai beach club scene. We still have some time to enjoy this luxurious and stunning beach club as they will only be closing their doors in mid-August. Soak up the most of the summer sun at Nikki Beach Dubai because luckily for us the venue will only be saying goodbye on Tuesday, August 15. Until then take advantage of the stunning private pools, sunbeds and cabanas.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, Dubai, Tuesday to Sunday 11am to 8pm, until August 15. dubai-bc.nikkibeach.com

Summersalt Beach Club

The ultra-luxe beach club that has been host to the likes of Jimmy Choo’s beach capsule, with stellar views of the Burj Al Arab is saying goodbye to us this summer. The last day to enjoy the venue along with all its gorgeous offerings will be Friday, June 30. Until then ladies can take advantage of the fantastic ladies’ day deal, where on Monday to Thursday, entry costs Dhs250.

Summersalt Beach Club, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah, Mon to Thu Dhs250 for ladies. Tel: (800) 323 232 @summersaltbeachclub

