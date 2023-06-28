No more leaving the little ones at home…

Twiggy by La Cantine is one of our favourite beach clubs in Dubai for an oh-so-chic day out. But if you’ve ever wanted to go to this adults-only paradise but didn’t want to leave the little ones at home, you’ll be delighted to learn that Twiggy is opening a new family-friendly beach club. Also located at Park Hyatt Dubai, Twiggy Family promises to be a child friendly iteration of the breathtaking Mediterranean-inspired original.

What we know so far

Twiggy Family, which already has an Instagram page advertising that it’s coming soon, will take over Al Porto Lagoon Beach, the family-friendly beach club at Park Hyatt Dubai.

The beach club will be a family-friendly venue inspired by the same stunning Rivera that the original Twiggy embodies. While we aren’t entirely sure what to expect, the venue is another exciting project from Rikas Group, who recently brought us Tagomago and Kyma, so we’re sure that they will do all the beach-loving families justice.

In with the new

Al Porto Lagoon Beach was originally only for hotel guests but was a family-friendly venue that stretched across 100-metres of infinity lagoon leading to a beautiful sandy white beach.

While grown-ups could enjoy a selection of burgers, sandwiches and pizzas as well as refreshing cocktails, milkshakes and more. There was even gelato and a mix of baked goods for the little ones to nibble on.

So, we can’t wait to see what Twiggy Family is like.

Twiggy Family, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, opening soon. @twiggyfamilydxb