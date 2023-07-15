15 places to treat yourself on payday in Dubai

We’ve finally reached the end of the month…

It’s almost the end of July 2023, and hopefully you’ll soon receive the only SMS you actually want to receive on your phone: Salary has been credited into your account. Now, obviously, we all have rent, bills and payments to make but after that, we deserve a treat.

Here are 15 places to go and enjoy yourself once you do get paid:

Restaurants

Sushisamba

This swanky 12,000 square foot restaurant boasts an opulent restaurant, bar and lounge area and floor-to-ceiling windows. Sushisamba offers some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks such as the Palm Jumeirah coastline, the Arabian Gulf, Ain Dubai, and the Dubai skyline. With a venue this impressive, you can bet that the food matches, and more. The menu is is brought to you by Chef Moon Kyung Soo, Culinary Director of SushiSamba Dubai. Some of our favourite dishes include crispy Hokkaido scallop, crispy yellowtail taquitos, ceviche platter and Peruvian corn salad.

SushiSamba Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12pm to 3pm, Sun to Weds 6pm to 2am, Thurs to Sat 6pm to 3am. @sushisambadubai

Krasota New immersive dining experience Krasota, has recently opened at Address Downtown. There’s three seatings per day of the multi-course dinner, headed by chef Vladimir Mukhin, with prices from Dhs1,830. The nine-course immersive experience is intricately designed to bring popular artworks to life while also reflecting the artistic elements into your dish. Your dinner runs for approximately two hours and will have you walking out of the venue with a newfound appreciation for art, culinary excellence and the human experience. Read our review here. Krasota Dubai, The Address Downtown Hotel, Dubai. Matinee 3pm, first seating 6pm, and second seating at 9pm. from Dhs1,830 per person. Tel:(0)4433 1258. krasota.art Josette The oh-so-pretty Josette is a fabulous French restaurant that’s always in the mood to party. Its interiors are elegant and eccentric, with fictional character Josette’s mischievous, chic, well-travelled personality laced into intricate design details. On the menu, expect reimagined classics such as ratatouille, escargot, moules marinieres, foie gras and seafood platters. You won’t want to miss the signature Crêpe Josette, served in a special crêpe trolley with some wow-worthy table theatrics. Josette Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, daily 9am to 3am. Tel: (0)4 275 2522, @josettedubai Ossiano

Ossiano feels like an underwater kingdom, with its sparkling chandeliers, royal blue carpet and white marble tables that look like shimmering pearls against the backdrop of The Lagoon, Atlantis The Palm’s looming aquarium. Tables are carefully arranged to ensure every table gets a front row seat to the 65,000 marine life swimming by. Everything about the design of the dishes, to the symbolic plates they’re presented on, to the way the staff recite chef Gregoire’s story with impeccable finesse, is expertly curated, and with each course you learn more and more about the mastery that goes into this 10-wave menu. It can be paired both with alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks.

Ossiano, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 1am daily, from Dhs1,150. Tel: (0)4 426 0770, atlantis.com

Twiggy

It’s hard to believe that this stunning spot is in Dubai. A 100 metre infinity pool overlooks the Dubai Creek, while palm trees line the outskirts of Park Hyatt’s pristine man-made beach. It’s a haven of private to spend the day soaking up the sun. Twiggy combines a supermodel of a beach club with a stunning French-Mediterranean restaurant. It comes from the team behind Dubai hotspots La Cantine du Faubourg, Ninive and Lana Lusa, who bring their hospitality nous and on-point aesthetics to the fore.

Twiggy, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek, daily lagoon 9am to 7pm, restaurant 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 602 1105. @twiggydubai

Zuma

Few people haven’t heard of Zuma. A decade old and still arguably the most popular spot in the city for Japanese cuisine, the menu is sleek and sophisticated, as is the decor. The split level space quickly packs out every week so you’ll want to book ahead several weeks in advance to bag the best table. The menu is always outstanding, delivered with effortless elegance every time. For fans of real Japanese food, served to a high level, this is the place to find it

Zuma, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Dubai, lunch 12pm to 3.30pm, dinner 7pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 425 5660. zumarestaurant.com

Nightlife

Ling Ling

Upscale Asian restaurant Ling Ling is the sister restaurant of the hugely popular Michelin Star Hakkasan restaurant (also Cantonese) which you’ll find at Atlantis, The Palm. This sultry venue is perched on the 22nd and 23rd floors of Atlantis The Royal, looking out over the resort’s 90-metre sky pool. As well as well executed contemporary Asian fare, this is one of the coolest new bars in the city. Head here on weekends and expect to party late into the night at the exclusive lounge.

Ling Ling Dubai, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to late. Tel: (0)4 426 2600, atlantis.com

Gilt

For those who appreciate the high life, this chic cocktail bar can be found in the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel. Called Gilt, the luxe new bar is located on the 27th floor, offering incredible views of the city below. Under the supervision of acclaimed bartender Thibault Mequignon, the chic spot features an innovative cocktail menu with strong focus on flavours, combining craftsmanship and attention to detail into every drink.

Gilt, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, daily 6pm to 3am, reservations essential. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com/gilt

Galaxy Bar Thanks to its consistent ranking on the World’s Best Bars list (it’s currently number 45), Galaxy Bar has become one of Dubai’s most internationally renowned drinking dens. But despite its global status, it’s still a venue that feels cosy and intimate, the perfect spot for impressing your date with delicious cocktails and a cool vibe. The clue is in the name; with the interiors of this venue being out-of-this-world, transporting guests to a celestial ambience with soft velvet seating, a twinkling ceiling and a marble black bar. With its later opening times, this is a bar to head to when you’re finishing late, or you’ve bar-hopped around a few other DIFC spots first. Galaxy Bar, Ground Floor, Gate Village 9, DIFC, Dubai, Tues and Wed 8pm to 3am, Thur to Sat 9pm to 4am, Sun and Mon closed. Tel: (0)50 513 5908, galaxy-bar.com

Fun things to do

Sky Views Dubai

At Sky Edge Walk in Sky Views Dubai you’ll strap yourself in to a helmet and harness before leaning off the edge of the open-air platform, 219.5 metres above ground. No windows, no barriers – brave participants will enjoy a rare opportunity to lean off a skyscraper.

Sky Views Dubai, Address Sky Views, daily, 10am to 8pm, Dhs499. skyviewsdubai.com

Cinemacity

Cinemacity is the luxury all-VIP dine-in theatre in Downtown Dubai, boasting five VIP theatres, and another licensed theatre and lounge for those who enjoy a tipple with their film-watching. The venue has 220 seats for movie-goers. All of the VIP Dine In theatres have reclining Club Class seats for Dhs75 and full reclining VIP Seats for Dhs150, which need to be booked in twos, for Dhs300. Whilst you relax and enjoy the film, you can order dishes such as Taiwanese popcorn chicken, Angus beef sliders with truffle fries or freshly made sushi rolls.

Cinemacity Dubai, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, daily 10am to 2am. @cinemacityuae

Ride the waves with a sunset boat tour

Looking to get your thrills on the water? Feel the ocean air breezing past you as you lash through the waves of the Arabian Gulf on your own private boat. That’s exactly what you’ll do if you book a HERO OdySea self-drive boat tour, with both a signature and a sunset boat tour offered. The unique experience gives you the freedom to explore the water on your own terms, on boats that can go up to 50km/h – with no license necessary. Suitable for up to two per boat, you’ll cruise around Dubai’s top landmarks, including Atlantis, The Palm, Burj Al Arab and Ain Dubai, and get the perfect ‘Gram snap as you go.

Packages from Dhs695, hero-dubai.com

Swim with sharks

Get up close and personal with the 33,000 residents in the 10-million-liter tank at The Dubai Aquarium with a shark walk. You’ll suit up in a wetsuit and put on an oxygenated helmet before being submerged into the aquarium. You’ll remain safe inside the confines of a cage, while watching the 400 resident sharks and rays swim around you.

The Dubai Aquarium, The Dubai Mall, 10am to 1ppm weekdays, 10am to 12am weekends, Dhs620. Tel: (0)4 3422 993, thedubaiaquarium.com

Chill time

Aura Skypool

The 210-metre high attraction features a pool in which you can swim around the entire venue, without any obstructions. Sun loungers of various sizes fill the pool deck, with some taking prime position on pool islands for maximum tanning and views. The morning experience pass runs from 10am to 2pm, starting from Dhs200, For an afternoon slot, the timings run between 3pm and sunset, priced from Dhs225 and for the full day it’s Dhs425.

Aura Skypool Lounge, 50th Floor, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to sunset, from Dhs200. auraskypool.com

Talise Spa

We all deserve a relaxing spa day every now and then, and you can’t go wrong with Jumeirah’s Talise. The award winning spa, located in Madinat Jumeirah, makes you feel calm from the moment you enter the lobby. There’s a range of treatments on offer, starting from Dhs590, from aromatherapy massages, to crystal facials and a hammam experience. You’ll also find sauna and steam rooms, plunge pool, yoga classes and relaxation area.

Talise Spa, Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh, Sunday to Thursday 11am to 9pm, Friday & Saturday 10am to 9pm. Tel: (04) 366 6818. jumeirah.com

