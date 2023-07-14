Did you know that this month is Dry July? No, not because it’s some sort of way to redeem yourself because you didn’t make it through Dry January… or because of the weather. This month, many people across the world don’t drink alcohol to raise funds for people affected by cancer. Here in Dubai, why not do it as an ode to someone you love who is suffering from cancer, and of course, to show a little TLC to yourself…

Now even though Dubai is often synonymous with big brunches and never-ending parties, the city is home to an array of amazing activities that don’t involve drinking. From gorgeous beaches and outdoor activities to amusement parks and art classes, there’s plenty to do in this city.

The largest coffee museum in the Middle East is right here in Dubai in the Al Fahidi Historical District. It showcases a wide selection of antique items illustrating regional and international coffee history and culture. You will get to experience a number of different regional styles of coffee including the local Arabic style, Ethiopian style, Japanese style and more. You can even grab a coffee, sit back and sip as you get more coffee education in the cosy space.

Dubai Coffee Museum, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Bastakiya, Villa 44, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 353 8777. @coffeemuseum

Run by its owner Maher who is greatly passionate about all things spicy and fermented, Tabchilli is a homegrown gem located in Dar Wasl mall, offering an array of gorgeous fermented products, as well as weekly workshops. Guests will be walked through the fermentation process, then will be getting down to business, making their own kimchi and chilli paste to take home. If you’re an avid spice lover or just have a hankering for fermented foods, then you need to make your way down to this workshop which costs Dhs400 per person.

Tabchilli, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl, Dubai, Mon to Sat 6pm to 10pm, Sun 9.30am to 12pm and 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)58 584 3463, tabchilli.com

One of our favourite homegrown brands has a weekly outdoor market that runs all through the winter period. Following the guiding energy of the best sort of boss ladies, Becky Balderstone started Ripe because she couldn’t find fresh, organic, and seasonal produce in the UAE. This market has now expanded bring together an array of stalls which offer goodies from fashion or homeware to jewelry and accessories. While you’re there, you will not go hungry with the abundance of food vendors, and deli stalls where you can pick up delicious treats to fill your pantry.

Various locations in Dubai, every Saturday and Sunday, ripeme.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Al Jaddaf has a unique and eye-catching structure, designed to resemble an open book sitting on a rehl (a traditional lectern which holds the Quran.). Inside, there are floors with libraries dedicated to different genres such as history, business, art and more. There are also conference halls, a children’s play area and even an auditorium. It’s absolutely free to visit, but you must book your desired date and time on the website. Do note, the library is only open to children above the age of five.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, Al Jaddaf, Mon to Sat 9am to 9pm, Fri 2PM to 9pm, Tel: (800) 627 523, mbrl.ae

Taking the city by storm, this experience is something you cannot miss – complete with 12 zones that boast their own unique themes and captivating elements.

Aya, Wafi City Mall, Oud Metha, Dubai, Fri to Sat 10am to 12am,Sun to Thur 10am to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 542 0300, aya-universe.com

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi, announced the inauguration of the Abrahamic Family House — a mega project holding places of worship for the three Abrahamic religions — via Twitter last month. And now this very special beacon of love, tolerance and peace, located in the Cultural District of Saadiyat Island, is open to the worshipping and visiting public. Entrance is free and we highly recommend booking in advance to secure yourself one of the facility’s expert ‘storytellers’. They’ll help you get the most out of your Abrahamic Family House Experience.

Jacques Chirac Street, Saadiyat Cultural District, free, @abrahamicfh

Roughly an hour from Dubai, this secret beach opened to the public in 2020 and is perfect for a beach day. With public amenities you can rent kayaks, paddle-boards and when you get hungry there is a cafe you can grab a snack. You and your loved ones can paddle in the water, snorkel or just kick back and relax on the sand. It’s Dhs20 to enter with your car, and you can camp here overnight for a fee of Dhs100. If your wanting to make a proper day out of it, you can also BBQ here as long as you leave the beach untouched upon departure. Guests won’t have to leave their fur babies at home, with this beach being pet friendly.

Mangrove Beach, Um Al Quawain, Dhs20 for entry, Dhs100 to camp

Located in the city’s Jaddaf waterfront neighbourhood, Jameel Art Centre is a free-to-enter art space you can visit if you want a dose of culture. There are several exhibitions you can visit that include installations, art, screenings and more. You can even head to the library to get some reading done or soak in the views of Dubai Creek.

Jameel Arts Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront, open Sat to Thurs 10am to 8pm, Fri 12pm to 8pm, closed on Tues. Tel: (04) 873 9800. jameelartscentre.org

All levels of potters are invited to this studio where everyone can play with clay. The Mud House is a diverse space, offering innovative classes, workshop space or somewhere to relax and have a coffee. Guests can enroll in their workshop programs with six sessions over a three-week period. For those interested in a membership, they start from a day pass to a week or even a month. If you’re in need of a new hobby, this is your cue.

Warehouse no.2, Street 4, Al Quoz Industrial 3, Tue 2pm to 8pm, Wed to Sun 10am to 8pm, Mon closed, Tel: (0)58 890 1500, themudhousestudio.com

Owner Rie from Japan started Megumi Matcha one-year ago, selling ceremonial grade matcha and hosting tea-making workshops in Dubai. From the farm in Kyoto to the packaging, Megumi is completely run by women. Each month, Megumi hosts a matcha workshop at Vanilla Sukkar – a local mother-and-daughter-owned gem in Jumeirah. In two hours, guests can learn the history of the Japanese tea ceremony, how matcha is grown, how to make the perfect cup, and try matcha-infused sweet treats. A must-try experience for any matcha fans out there.

@megumi_matcha

This idyllic homegrown gem, is perfect for all who want a homely space to catch up on a few emails, and sip on piping hot coffees, all with their dogs by their side. Opening in 1992, Surf House has been a hub for the water-loving community ever since. Here you can hop onto a paddle board to break up your busy work day, or try something new with a series of surf lessons. After which you can refuel on one of their iconic açai bowls, or a hearty nasi goreng, whilst stocking up on all your surf-related goodies

Surf House, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon to Sun 7am to 7pm, Tel: (0)50 504 3020 @surfhousedubai

Class and luxury collide with culture and sustainability for this Platinum Heritage experience. Take your guests on a quintessential desert safari trip and visit the dunes in a traditional Land Rover. You can even opt for a hot air balloon experience or an overnight stay.

Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, platinum-heritage.com

There are a number of must-not-miss restaurants in Dubai, but if you’re looking for one with no frills – go to popular dining and cultural experience Ravi Restaurant. It is located in the bustling neighbourhood of Satwa in Old Dubai where you can tuck into traditional Pakistani and Indian food for a pocket-friendly price. Since you’re here, go check out the Satwa Grand Mosque.

Ravi Restaurant, Al Satwa, open daily from 5am to 2am, Tel: (0)4 331 5353, @ravirestaurantuae

Recently crowned What’s On’s favourite workout, Boxica, is your go-to to break a sweat. With programs like boxing and HIIT, ride, sweat, strength training, and more, you will be in top shape.

Boxica, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Tel: (0)55 483 8361, boxica.ae

Dubai now has a beautiful female focused co-working space, The Bureau. This light and airy co-working space is located in the heart of Dubai’s Gold & Diamond Park. The concept is co-founded by Dubai-born and raised sisters, Nikita and Rhea Patel, who shared the vision of creating a cosy, welcoming and supportive space. The Bureau offers a modern and light space with a co-working lounge, as well as private offices, meeting rooms, as well as a podcast studio and phone booth. This one-stop shop also incorporates a fitness studio called NAÕ, a vanity room complete with showers, and even a pumping room for new mothers. It’s important to stay fueled and hydrated, which is made easy thanks to an on-site Jones The Grocer, where you can stock up on coffee, snacks and wholesome meals.

The Bureau, Building 6, Gold & Diamond Park, Dubai, UAE, Tel: (0)54 583 3397, @thebureauae

The Improv 101 class at Studio Republik is the place to be for all the theatre and stand-up enthusiasts. If you’re looking to truly get out there, improve your confidence and take centre stage, this class will teach you all the skills you need to think on your feet.

Studio Republik, Eiffel Building 1, Tel: (800) 235 664, prices at studio-republik.com

Cha Cha Boats

Having set sail all the way from the Amalfi Coast, and docked in the waters of Dubai – Cha Cha Boats has welcomed the Gozzo Italian boats for a unique sailing experience. There are a variety of packages to choose from, with the boats holding a maximum of eight people.

Take your pick and get ready to experience the wind in your hair.

Cha Cha Boats, prices start from 155 for 30 minutes, Tel: (0)52 102 2224. chachaboats.com

Travel 300 metres above the Palm on the Dubai Balloon

Thrill-seekers can now view the Palm and the Arabian Gulf from 300 meters above the ground. This unique aviation experience is located in Atlantis Aquaventure, which will offer unique views of the entire city. This 10-minute experience will lift riders into the air via a helium-inflated tethered balloon. For adults, it’s Dhs175 for a regular pass or Dhs75 for children. There’s also a fast pass ticket for priority boarding, as well as a complimentary beverage in The Dubai Balloon lounge, priced at Dhs275 for adults and Dhs125 for children.

The Dubai Balloon, Aquaventure, Atlantis, The Palm, Mon to Thur 9am to 11pm, Fri to Sun 9am to midnight. thedubaiballoon.com / @thedubaiballoon

Take a day trip to Hatta and drink coffee at Under the Shade

Nestled between the palms, this serene spot serves as a small sanctuary located in Hatta’s Heritage Village. This rustic venue’s charm lies in its simplicity and natural elements, transporting all coffee lovers to their own secret oasis. Guests can sip on a heartwarming coffee whilst basking in the sounds of chirping birds and trickling water. Bliss.

Under The Shade Coffee, Hatta Heritage Village, Dubai, 10am to 10pm daily, @uts.ae

Go to a board game cafe with friends

Located in the heart of Circle Mall JVC, all game fanatics can get involved in over 1,000 board games, puzzles and mandalas, costing only Dhs40 for unlimited usage. Guests won’t get hungry or parched, with an extensive menu of salads, burgers, pizzas, snacks, sharing platters, smoothies, milkshakes and of course – coffee.

Dice Board Game Cafe, Circle Mall, Jumeirah Village, Dubai, Mon to Thur 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am, Tel: (0)4 582 0108, dice-cafe.com

Head to Hatta for a day of adventure

Hatta is one of our favourite spots for escaping the city with a myriad of adventures on your doorstep. From mountain biking to waterslides, a honey bee farm to a swan lake, it is the ultimate adventure haven. There’s an affordable new way to get to Hatta from Dubai: the Hatta Express Bus from Dubai Mall costs only Dhs25 per person and only takes one and a half hours. On arrival in Hatta, there’s the Hop On and Off bus from Hatta bus station to transport visitors around the main attractions, for just Dhs2.

visithatta.com

Salsa at Studio Republik

If you prefer two to tango, a salsa class is the perfect activity to dive into with a partner. Studio Republik is offering beginners classes, so if you have two left feet but and don’t want to anymore, these are for you. Slide, step and shimmy into a great time!

Studio Republik, Eiffel Building 1, (800) 235 664, prices at studio-republik.com

Try something new at Katsuya

Using the influences of Japanese culinary masters, Katsuya Uechi and the legend Noby Matsuhisa, chef Pavel will be taking guests on an educational yet fun journey through the art of sushi making. Except to learn all the best techniques, tips and secrets of sushi making, with the best ingredients to create the perfect unity of flavour.

Katsuya, Business Bay, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 871 1111, @katsuyahydedubai

Pamper yourself at Locks by Lou Lou

Take some ‘me’ time and pamper yourself with a new hairdo. With hair cuts, keratin treatments, colour, cut and finish, as well as hair extensions, you will be looking glam in no time.

Locks by Lou Lou, JLT, Cluster K and Al Wasl road, Dubai, @locksbyloulou

Take your four-legged friend to The Pointe beach

You and your furry friends are now able to take a romantic stroll on Pointe Beach. With stunning views of the Atlantis, The Palm, the crescent and palm fronds, this will be your new favourite dog walking spot. Make sure to keep your dog on the leash at all times and to not take a dip in the sea. After your walk, why not stop by one of the many dining outlets for a quick coffee or a wholesome meal?

Pointe Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 10am to 11pm daily. thepointe.ae

Zipline or hike at Jebel Jais The world’s longest zip line is conveniently located in the UAE, where all daredevils can soar over the Jebel Jais mountains. Whilst you’re here, you may also want to explore Jebel Jais’ two hiking areas, which are home to a total of six hiking trails. The lower segment has five trails for varying abilities, starting from 0.7km (Farfaar trail) up to 6km (Samar trail). Hikes are well marked out but if you prefer to have some supervision, Beyond Action (beyondaction.ae), Challenging Adventure (challengingadventure.com) and Adventurati Outdoor (adventurati-outdoor.com) all offer guided tours. The upper trail is a bit more demanding with a steep start. However, the track is well defined making it difficult to lose your way. Ras Al Khaimah Jebel Jais Zipline, Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, Tel: (0)50 828 9923, rasalkhaimahzipline.com Go thrift shopping at Thrift for Good View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThriftforGood (@thriftforgood) This enterprise is putting Dubai’s old clothes to good use: re-homing preloved items to reduce waste. Thrift for Good welcomes all clothes as they are committed to repairing or recycling old items or materials. Go to any of their outlets to find your perfect thrift find, or to donate all of those clothes you have been hiding at the back of your cupboard. All profits go to helping children around the world, in partnership with Gulf for Good. Multiple locations, Mon to Fri, 10am to 10pm, thriftforgood.org Try your luck at Padelx With padel taking the world by storm, we have seen many venues dedicated to this fast-growing sport pop up across the city. Adding a classic Dubai twist, you and your besties can now have your weekly padel match on a floating court in JLT. Padelx, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Cluster I, Dubai, prices from Dhs200 (per hour), open daily from 6am to 11pm, bookings required. Tel: (0)58 894 4631.. @padelx_official Bask in gorgeous views at The View If you’re just looking for views, and views alone, the Palm Tower has an observatory-style viewing point called The View, which can be accessed from 9am to 10pm. Here you will be able to overlook the Islands, the city skyline and the glittering Arabian Gulf. The View at The Palm, Palm Jumeirah Rd, The Palm Tower, Dubai, Mon to Thur 9am to 10pm, Fri to Sun 9am to 12am. Tel: (8)00 843 8439, theviewpam.ae Indulge in therapy at The Smash Room The Smash Room is full of experiences that will unleash an inner beast you didn’t know you had in you. From printers, washing machines and crockery to much ‘softer’ bubble wrapping experiences, their Ecstacy and Euphoria packages are also at a 15 per cent discount, allowing you to break glass items, CPU’s and printers. The Smash Room, Mon to Thur 12.30pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 339 7810, thesmashroom.com Tuck into gorgeous Mexican at Lila Taqueria This hidden gem is a cosy home-grown taqueria serving up the finest flavours from Mexico. The brains behind this project is Chef Shaw, a warm and passionate woman who is dedicated to embodying sustainability and community in her venue. This homegrown spot only opened a few months ago but has already caused a stir among Dubai foodies, making it one of the hottest new neighbourhood hangouts. Lila Taqueria utilises traditional cooking methods and authentic wood-fired ovens to create incredible flavours – sourcing all ingredients locally and ethically. All are welcome at Lila’s including your furry friends. Lila Wood-fired Taqueria, 786 Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah 3, Dubai, Tues to Sun 12pm to 11pm, Mon closed, Tel: (0055 560 1778, lilataqueira.com Bukhoor design and mixology with Oo La Lab View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oo La Lab (@oola.lab) Surround yourself with enticing fragrances at the ‘Chemistry of Bukhoor’ perfumery workshop hosted by Oo La Lab. This sensorial experience invites guests to create a custom bukhoor scent that speaks to their personality. The two-hour class features traditional Arabian scents, oils and oud that you can take home. Classes are priced at Dhs400. Oo La Lab, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Tel: (0)52 361 2813, prices at uae.oola-lab.com Brave a terrifying escape room Deep Dark Dubai is an escape room for those horror-movie fans and is a neat spot if you want to scare yourself silly. There are live actors and it all takes place in a pitch dark villa (gulp). You can pick from ‘Paranormal’ or ‘The Sinner’. Book here. Deep Dark Dubai, Al Meydan Street, KML Business Center, Villa 7, Dubai, prices vary, Tel: (0)55 954 9282. deepdarkdubai.ae Reach your fitness goals by joining a running club

If you’re looking for a source of fitness motivation or just wanting to try something new, there are a number of running clubs in Dubai. Each club operates in different areas and focusses on different aspects, so there definitely will be one that suits your goals and lifestyle. Join the Desert Road Runners, 5.30am Run Club, Dubai Creek Striders, Dubai Trail Runners DXB, ABRaS, Adidas Runners or Mirdif Milers to kickstart your fitness journey. Check out the full list of running clubs available in Dubai.

Various clubs in Dubai, UAE

Face your fears at The Storm Coaster at Dubai Hills Mall The Storm Coaster is a thrilling, first of its kind indoor coaster combining a vertical drop and an immersive pre-ride experience. The aptly name coaster places guests in the exciting world of storm chasing. Daredevils will be lifted high above the Dubai skyline and then will be plunged into the heart of an epic mega-storm using real-world footage with cinematic special effects. Do note, riders need to be at least 130cm in height to hop onboard. Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills Estate. @dubaihillsmall

Take a ride on an abra across the Creek

For centuries, these 20-person wooden boats have served as water taxis across the Creek. Take the eight-minute trip and get a peek of Dubai as it was, for a single Dirham. They are a great way to explore both sides to the historic old town – from Deira to Bur Dubai. Many locals use the boats to get from point A to point B and avoid traffic but it is a charming experience, especially if you go around sunset.

Abra Station, Bur Dubai

Try out a new neighbourhood cafe

Jumeirah is full of hidden cafés waiting to be found and this is one of them. The beautiful Seven Seeds is surrounded by a green garden, water features, a conservatory for when summer comes along, and a trendy indoor space. On the menu, guests can tuck into healthy bites like sandwiches and smoothie bowls, sweet treats, burgers, and delicious coffee.

Seven Seeds, Villa 15 51st St, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Daily, 7am to 11pm. 7seeds.ae

Try a delicious ramen from Daikan Ramen

A noodle soup is one of our go-to comfort meals. No matter what type of broth we go for, it always hits the spot. And when that ramen-craving hits, it’s important to know where the top spots serving Ramen in Dubai. This restaurant aspires to bring you delicious, yet simple Japanese cuisine. They offer a variety of broth bases from soy to miso, spicy and veggie. Pick from a number of delicious toppings that are available to add in. There are many bites to go along with your meal such as kimchi or gyozas.

Multiple locations across Dubai, @daikanramen

Spend the day at Mamzar Beach Park

One of Dubai’s best-kept secrets is Mamzar Beach Park. With pristine white beaches stretching alone the blue shores guests can dip in the water, BBQ with friends or take a gentle jog along the 4km running track, whilst basking in the gorgeous scenery. With amazing views of the Downtown Dubai skyline, this spot makes for a perfect day out. Be aware that BBQing is not permitted on the beach and only in the dedicated BBQ areas.

Al Mamzar Beach, Deira, Dubai

Full fill all your cravings at Wingstop

Fulfil all your chicken needs at Wingstop – the home of delicious wings. You’ll get a variety of sauces and seasonings to choose from.

Wingstop, multiple locations in Dubai, @wingstopuae

Kickstart your morning with sunrise SUP yoga

Dubai is not all about living in the fast lane, so make sure to slow things down and find ‘zen mode’ with a paddle boarding session. Located outside Riva Beach Club, guests will be able to paddle with views of the Palm Jumeirah fronds, Burj Al Arab and even (on a clear day) the Burj Khalifa. The sunrise yoga session will help you feel centered and to connect with nature. There’s also moonlight beach yoga available if they are more of the night owl type, or regular paddle board rentals which are available throughout the day.

SUP Yoga, RIVA Beach Club, Palm Jumeriah, Sat from 6.30am to 7.30am, Dhs100, or Dhs75 for regular paddle board hire, Tel (0)52 249 5311, ignitewatersports.com

Be a big kid with bowling, arcade games and more

Brass Monkey is one of those indoor activities in Dubai you have to try with mates. Downstairs you’ll find the bowling alley and old arcade games while upstairs there are billiard tables, and a dedicated game room with more arcade games including Pac-Man to take you on a nostalgia trip. Sorry, little ones, this spot is only for the big kids above the ages of 21.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 582 7277. @brassmonkeysocial

Get your creative juices flowing at Meraki

Workshops here mainly focus on resin and how to become a master manipulator of this material. Guests will be taught how to choose and blend to create aesthetic patterns. For Dhs225 you can create resin coasters in two hours – a perfect gift for a friend. Meraki’s activities range from DIY painting sessions to neon art attacks, there is something for everyone here.

Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, Tues 12 to 7pm, Wed to Sun 10am to 7pm, Mon closed, Tel: (0)55 507 4321, merakiartstudio.ae

Explore the nearby shores of Khorfakkan’s Shark Island

Located on the South Eastern side of Khorfakkan’s bay, this spot is for those who have a flare for adventure. All beach dwellers must make their way to the Khorfakkan port, at which point there will be plenty of boats that will take you to the island. Here, you can bask in the crystal clear waters that surround the stoney island formation. Shark Island is perfect for those who have a hankering for snorkeling, as the waters are home to a phenomenal variety of sea life. Boat rides typically cost between Dhs60 and Dhs100 depending on how many people are in your party. Be sure to pack all your essentials before reaching the island as there are no amenities available, as well as a form of ID for the boat trip.

Shark Island, Khorfakkan.

Get snap-happy at this 3D selfie museum

Get snap-happy at Dubai’s largest 3D trick art museum. There are tons of different artworks that, when you pose for a picture with them, create a cool optical illusion. Go with phone batteries fully charged as these snaps will be a star on your ‘Gram.

3D World Selfie Museum Dubai, Behind Mashreq Bank, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Quoz 4, Dubai, open daily 10am to 8pm daily, Tel: (0)50 987 6511. @3dworlddxb

Volunteer at K9 Friends

Animal lovers, this is your spot to volunteer in Dubai to make a difference. In operation since 1989, K9 Friends aims to rescue and rehome stray and abandoned dogs. This organisation is solely run by volunteers who are 21+ and can commit for at least six months. All individuals that are interested are invited to an informational coffee morning where they will learn more about the office, kennel and the tasks they will have to undertake.

K9 Friends, Dubai Investment Park, Sat to Thur 9am to 4pm, Fri 9am to 4pm, Tel: (0)52 593 0265, www.k9friends.com

Get the little ones involved with Pirates Surf

United in a mission to empower children, this company believes in fostering a like minded community that encompasses good, moral and hardworking athletes. The popular water sports and lifestyle program for individuals of all fitness levels, abilities, genders and ages. Created by Candice Fanucci in 2011, this program started with five children on Kite beach, and has since taken the city by storm.

Kite Beach, Dubai. Tues to Sat 10am to 7pm, Sun and Mon 7am to 7pm, @pirates.surf

Tuck in to fresh seafood

Whilst Dubai might be known for its abundance of fancy restaurants, those who are really in the know of the city’s hidden culinary marvels will have heard of Bu Qtair. Make sure your date is the get-stuck-in type, because a fancy restaurant this is not. This casual fish shack is known for some of the best fresh fish in Dubai. You’ll pick your catch, sourced by local fishermen, which is then cooked to perfection using Bu Qtair’s ‘secret recipe’. The prices are as humble as the place itself.

Bu Qtair, Fishing Harbour 2, Dubai, open daily 11.30am to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)55 705 2130. facebook.com

Take a boat trip to Seneyah Island

Located 19km from Umm Al Quwain, this island is easily reached by boat. It’s a sight for sore eyes with its lush greens and endless blues, and a good spot for anyone who is a keen bird watcher. With a plethora of flamingos, herons, terns and plovers to be seen from the mudflats, this great escape will also feature sightings of antelopes from the various islands. The mangroves and mudflats make this the perfect environment for nature to blossom thus making it an ideal day out for any nature enthusiast.

Visit the Love Lakes

This hidden gem is debatably one of the coolest things in Dubai. Guests can come here for a walk, run, cycle, or just bring a camping chair and enjoy the scenery. There are unpaved tracks running alongside the lakes and much wildlife in its vicinity, making this spot a peaceful getaway from the urban city landscape. These lakes are located in Al Qudra, which is about an hour’s drive away so plan your fitness schedule accordingly.

Love Lakes, Al Qudra, Dubai

Head down to Ski Dubai for a ladies’ night

At Ski Dubai, it’s ladies’ day every Wednesday from 4pm onwards. For just Dhs180 per gal, you can pick from one of three options: snow park with unlimited access to four rides, a sixty-minute discovery lesson (skiing or snowboarding) or two hours of slope time (for experienced skiers or snowboarders). The ticket includes winter gear (rental) and locker, followed by a well-deserved discount at Salero – Tapas and Bodega or a flat 20 per cent off at the North 28 Restaurant. Read more here.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, deal available on Wed after 4pm, Tel: (600) 599 905, skidxb.com

Wander around Alserkal Avenue

Take a stroll down Alserkal Avenue to enjoy the artier and hipster side of Dubai. A cultural landmark, this avenue is home to numerous galleries, boutique shops and rustic cafés. Spend the evening strolling around being enriched by the international art on display and soaking in the cool vibes.

Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, open daily from 10am to 7pm, Tel: (0)4 333 3464, alserkal.online, @alserkalavenue

Spend the morning on a hot air balloon

The Dubai desert is somewhere we don’t visit enough, yet it’s right on our doorstep. At sunrise all adventurers will be able to drift peacefully over the emirate’s iconic desert where you’ll even be able to spot camels, gazelles and much more of Dubai’s cool wildlife. Tours will pick you up just before sunrise and transport you to the desert and arrange a drop off service after your dreamy morning.

balloon-adventures.com

Spot flamingos at Ras al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary

Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is located just a few minutes’ drive from Dubai Mall. More than 20,000 birds of 67 species inhabit the area, which is most famous for its magnificent flock of flamingos. To see them, head to one of three viewing hides dotted around the perimeter of the sanctuary. The sanctuary is free to enter.

dm.gov.ae

Immerse yourself in art at Infinity des Lumieres

The immersive digital art space in Dubai Mall is said to be the biggest and most advanced digital art gallery in the GCC – a must-visit if you love art or don’t. It spans an impressive 2,700 square metres where stunning works of art will be bought to life through the use of 130 projectors and 58 speakers on a total surface projection of 3,300 sqm (walls and floor included). The hall will also be filled with supporting music making the whole experience very dreamlike.

Infinity des Lumières, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, infinitylumieres.com

Check in for a staycation at Address Grand Creek Harbour

Dubai Creek Harbour’s second hotel comes from Dubai-born Address Hotels & Resorts. Guests can look forward to a spa and fitness centre, alongside an infinity pool which offers views of stunning sunsets as well as a kids pool and splash pad. Foodies can tuck-in to international fare at The Restaurant and Mediterranean flavours at Luma Pool Lounge.

Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor Rd, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 275 8899, addresshotels.com

Meet the latest addition to the Museum of the Future View this post on Instagram A post shared by Museum of the Future (@museumofthefuture)

The Museum of the Future has a futuristic new addition. Say hello to Robodog, the latest member of the expanding robot family. This new robotic four-legged friend joins the museum’s existing collection of advanced technology and robots, alongside the AI-powered humanoid robot Bob, the robot barista, a flying penguin, flying jellyfish and much more. This robotic pet is an advanced robot which uses machine learning to manoeuvre its surroundings with incredible ease and mobility. It embodies some of the most cutting-edge technology and AI systems that are currently available with 3D vision, 360-degree perception and movement through the use of 17 joints.

Museum of the Future, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Trade Centre 2, Dubai, 10am to 7.30pm daily, Tel: 800 2071, museumofthefuture.ae/en

Go for a romantic stroll in the Marina

The iconic Dubai Marina is breathtaking at night, when its glittering skyscrapers and majestic yachts are reflected in the silky waters. Enjoy a romantic amble around, with a walk of up to 3.8 miles. There are plenty of restaurants and outlets around to stop at if you get peckish.

Dubai Marina.

Get in touch with nature with a hike in Wadi Abadilah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by الفجـيــرة Fujairah (@fujairah_city)

Here in the UAE we are blessed with such beautiful and vast landscapes, and with this current weather there is no better time to gather your besties and go on an adventure. This trail has gained popularity with hikers that are all about the picturesque nature scenes. This trail is considered easy to moderate and will take you through agricultural farmland where you will spot banana trees, mango trees, date palms and more. As we’ve had a bit of rain this year, so you may be lucky to catch flowing streams and pools in the wadis. It is possible for little ones to do this hike but do keep an eye on them as a few rocks can be slippery.

Wadi Abadilah, Fujirah, UAE

Enjoy Levatine cuisine at a Michelin Guide listed restaurant

Salam Dakkak, the chef and owner of the Levantine restaurant Bait Maryam, has been named by World’s 50 Best as the Middle East & North Africa’s (MENA) best female chef of 2023. The Michelin Guide listed restaurant is known for its authentic flavours and home-style cooking and has won a legion of fans since opening in JLT in 2017. One of her signature dishes, Fatet Musakhan, consists of shredded chicken that has been cooked with onion, sumac and topped with a garlic yogurt and fried bread. Additionally Maryam Fukhara, consists of fried kebbe with pomegranate molasses and tamarind sauce. All her dishes are perfect for sharing with your loved ones, in classic family style.

Bait Maryam, Cluster D, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, 10am to 11pm daily, Tel: (0)4 241 8447. @bait.maryam

Take an art class at The jamjar

Nestled in the heart of Dubai’s art scene on Alserkal Avenue, thejamjar is a community arts centre striving to grow Dubai’s art scene. It holds weekly art workshops for adults, teens and children. If you want an artwork space, thejamjar has you covered with its ‘do-it-yourself’ painting studio. thejamjar offers diverse art programs, educational initiatives and community projects, building and strengthening the Dubai art world. It’s open for all levels of artists.

Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Sat to Thurs 10am to 7pm, Fri 10am to 8pm, Tel: (0)4 341 7303, thejamjardubai.com

Spoil yourself at The SPA at Palazzo Versace

Looking for the perfect kickstart to your week? On Mondays, Palazzo Versace is inviting all ladies for a day of pampering. You will get 50 per cent off on all special treatments on the ladies’ day menu plus a complimentary drink from the spa’s beverage selection. Book your spot or find out more at spa@palazzoversace.ae or call 04 556 8750. This sounds like the perfect treat for you hardworking lot.

The Spa, Palazzo Versace Hotel, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, ladies day every Mon and Tue, Tel: (04) 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae Try a new beach in Dubai This serene shoreline is an idyllic public beach, offering a more rustic beach experience compared to some of Dubai’s more built up beaches. Beach goers can enjoy kitesurfing, kayaking and paddle-boarding along this quiet coastline. Jabel Ali beach is free to enter, but you are not permitted to bbq or camp. Jebel Ali Beach, Public Beach, Mina Jebel Ali, Dubai, next to Soul Beach Dubai, open daily Go to a supper club Head chef and creator of Moreish by K, Kunal Safdar, has become a well-known name in the Dubai food scene. From humble beginnings as a pandemic passion project, her zero-waste supper club has become one of the city’s most talked-about. The cuisine embodies her rich cultural background, fusing together flavours from the Emirates, Punjab and Persia. One of her signature items is her samosas, filled with beef, goat cheese, and acacia honey. Moreish by K has grown from a small delivery service, expanding to holding more than 4,000 super clubs and pop-ups around Dubai. These girl boss creations are something you cannot miss out on. @moreish.by.k Play a game of Pickleball Pickleball is a low-impact sport perfect for newbies looking to break into the racketball world or for those looking to try something new and different. The indoor pickleball courts in Dubai Sports World can be booked from 8am until midnight until September 10 for Dhs150 per hour. The court is open to all skill type, and if you feel you need a little help – you can take on a few classes with Sportsify World Pickleball Academy at Dubai Sports World. Dubai Sports World, Zabeel Halls 2 – 6, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai. June 1 to September 10. Daily, 8am to 12am. dubaisportsworld.ae

