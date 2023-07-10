The wave is coming to Dubai…

Fans of digital art, this one’s for you. Arte Museum is a new immersive art space opening soon in Dubai. It is created by a world-class digital media design company – d’strict.

Now you would have most likely heard of d’strict if you’ve visited Korea as they are the company behind the public media art ‘Wave’ at Coex in Seoul. You can check it out in the video below, but soon, you can witness the mesmerising display right here in Dubai.

Here’s what we know…

The art experience here in Dubai Mall will be the first in the MENA region.

It most likely will open with an exhibition titled ‘Eternal Nature’ which will present a reinterpretation of ‘nature’s eternal vitality beyond time and space’. Teasers on the @artsmuseum_dubai instagram account show a man standing in front of a huge digital wave.

The artworks we will see will be been bought to life right in front of our eyes using the latest media technologies paired with stunning visual creativity. The immersive display will allow visitors to ‘experience nature unconstrained by time and space.’

Check out the video below for a glimpse of what we can expect to see at this art exhibtion.

Arte Museum launched in 2020 and has since expanded to major cities across the globe. It has won a number of global awards including the iF Design Award.

Arte Museum is expected to open its doors this year, though no month or date has been announced.

Is it replacing Infinity des Lumières?

If you were a fan of the stunning digital art exhibition, Infinity des Lumières – you probably know that the digital art space shut its doors in March this year citing maintenance work. At the moment, we are speculating if Arte Museum is going to replace it, but we can’t say for certain, but we have reached out to the team for information.

We are keeping our eyes peeled for any new information and announcements, and as soon as we know, we will be sure to share the news.

Did you spot the wave in the capital?

Earlier this year in March 2023, the Public Art Abu Dhabi initiative was launched with the unveiling of Wave by d’strict at the Cultural Foundation. It ticks the same boxes as its original creation in Seoul showcasing a blue-hued wave in a glass shoebox.

Arte Museum Dubai, Dubai Mall, Level 2, Dubai, opening soon, @artemuseum_dubai

Images: Arte Museum Dubai and d’strict holdings