60 brilliant indoor Saturday brunches in Dubai

The decadent affair goes indoors for summer…

During the summer months, we get that you and your brunch bunch have to forgo feasting alfresco for under-cover editions of your favourite weekend past time. So to satisfy your brunch needs, we’ve rounded up 60 brilliant Saturday brunches that all happen indoors. You’re welcome.

Alici

Alici on Bluewaters Island breezes through Dubai’s brunch scene with a distinct weekend experience, and while the terrace may be closed the beautiful indoor restaurant still transports you to the Amalfi Coast. The acclaimed seafood restaurant offers its ‘Beautiful Brunch’ on Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm to 4pm. The specially curated menu features crudo (raw seafood), antipasti, main courses, desserts paired with zesty cocktails and crisp glasses of grape.

Alici, Bluewaters, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs595 with premium Italian sparkling. Tel: (0)4 275 2577. alici.com

Babylon

Dazzling dinner and a show Babylon has now joined the city’s brunch scene, with a Saturday soiree Marie Antoinette would be proud of. From 1pm to 4pm, this decadent brunch experience is set to serve up extraordinary entertainment and electric party vibes with a multi-course menu of fine international flavours. The culinary menu will serve up Babylon’s most popular dishes, including an array of raw, hot, and cold hors d’oeuvres, a selection of entrées, and a variety of desserts, including Babylon’s famous berry pavlova. It’s all paired with drinks that include creative cocktails, house wines and refreshing bellini’s from the bellini station.

Babylon, Podium Level, Gate Village 5, DIFC, 1pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs395 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs650 premium. Tel: (0)4 352 7750, @babylondifc

Bella

Celebrate Saturday the Italian way at Bella, every week from 1pm to 4pm. The ‘big Italian brunch’ serves up everything from a Crudo Bar to creamy burrata, fresh Bella salad, crispy fried squid, prawns and tartar mayo, as well as the Bella signature pizza with kale, goat cheese, beetroot and walnuts. Enjoy pasta with mussels and scamorza cheese, followed by a choice of grilled calamari, octopus and prawns on a skewer or a veal tenderloin scaloppine. Entertainment comes in the form of a live singer and DJ, while you enjoy views of Burj Khalifa and beyond.

Bella, Grand Millennium Hotel Business Bay, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft drinks, Dhs395 house drinks, Dhs595 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 873 3377. @bellarestaurantdxb

Birdcage

It’s Funky Town in Business Bay’s Birdcage every Saturday as the Boogie & Groove brunch takes hold. As retro classics play and dancers perform, guests enjoy a sharing-style menu inspired by reinvented Asian and Latin American flavours.

Pullman Dubai Downtown, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs219 soft drinks, Dhs319 house drinks, Dhs419 premium drinks. Tel: (0)50 213 5827. @birdcagedubai

Black Flamingo

Miami themed Black Flamingo opened in 2022 with Caribbean culture, food, and music in mind. The Soul Brunch serves up a myriad of delicious bites such as beef empanadas, crispy squid, quesadillas, jerk wings, grilled corn, rice & peas, and baked mac ‘n’ cheese. Expect a party in full swing with Afro, reggaeton, latin, and RnB beats churned out by DJ Kidy and Loso.

Radisson Beach Resort, The Palm, Sat 2pm to 6pm, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs395 house drinks, Dhs445 premium. Tel: (0)4 5134777. @blackflamingodxb

Brasserie Boulud

Life’s a picnic over at Brasserie Boulud, with an indoor feast taking place every Saturday. A refined and relaxed brunch alternative, Picnic C’est Chic makes eating out on weekends a family-friendly affair with a French-inspired picnic hamper brimming with a fine selection of barbecue grillades – think marinated lamb chops, grilled Oman shrimps and Cajun spiced chicken breast skewers – freshly baked breads, salads, and some French fancies from the pastry kitchen.

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Sat, Dhs195 soft drinks, Dhs349 house drinks, Dhs85 for children under 12 years. Tel: (0)4 324 9999. @brasseriebouluddubai

Bread Street Kitchen

With live music, children’s entertainment, and over three hours of unlimited beverages, this British buffet-style brunch is the perfect way to spend an afternoon with family and friends. Guests can choose between an array of hot and cold starters including a seafood and oyster bar as well as classic British pies, roast beef carving station, and traditional fish and chips for mains. We recommend saving some room for dessert to indulge in the Eton mess and sticky toffee pudding. Plus, all guests will receive free access to the Lost Chambers Aquarium after brunch.

Bread Street Kitchen, Atlantis The Palm, Dubai. Saturdays, 12.30pm to 4pm. Dhs305 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs130 for children aged 4 to 11. Children under three dine free. Tel:(0)4 426 2626. atlantis.com

Bubbalicious

Whether you’re a Dubai veteran or a newbie on the brunch scene, the Westin’s Bubbalicious brunch is always wow-worthy. Forget moderation and prepare for a party at the lavish affair that is a perennial hit with families, couples, friends and visitors. The beachfront property packs plenty in on the day with three restaurants teaming up, chefs at hot cooking stations, an entire room dedicated to cheese, live entertainment and drinks stations on-hand to keep visitors well-watered. It’s a longstanding classic that thoroughly earns its place among the best.

Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, Al Sufouh, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 with soft drinks, Dhs550 with bubbly, Dhs695 with premium bubbly, Dhs300 kids aged six to 11, free kids under six. Tel: (04) 399 4141. westinminaseyahi.com

Buddha Bar

When it comes to Asian restaurants in Dubai, few have withstood the test of time quite like Buddha Bar, and its summer brunch is one of the finest soirees for top pan-Asian fair. Take your seat in the seriously chic restaurant, which can be found in the luxe Grosvenor House hotel in Dubai Marina, and enjoy endless rounds of that famous Pan-Asian food and unlimited house beverages. Plus, a DJ and live entertainment will be on hand to bring that party vibe all afternoon.

Buddha Bar, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Sat, Dhs450 soft, Dhs550 beer and wine, Dhs650 house. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. buddhabar-dubai.com

Bull and Bear Musical fans, this brunch is for you. Bull & Bear Best of Broadway Brunch will have you living your best life, complete with singing, dancing, and of course, award-winning food (think tuna niçoise, beef tartare, spiced prawn buns, and striploin wagyu), and drink. Expect sing along, show tunes from Chicago, Moulin Rouge, Mamma Mia, and many more. Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs300 soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks, Dhs750 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 515 9888. @bullandbear.difc

Casa de Tapas

One of Dubai’s longest-running Spanish restaurants, Casa de Tapas throws a fiesta brunch every Saturday afternoon. Inspired by the traditional party from Seville that runs for two weeks from Semana Santa, this bodega-style restaurant goes all out to bring the Andalusian vibes to Dubai Creek. Begin the brunch with a delicious selection of hot and cold tapas including patata bravas, croquetas and fried calamari, followed by a main course, which includes a giant paella show, with both seafood and chicken. Dessert wraps things up in true Spanish style with churros & chocolate dip, selection of delicious sorbets and creamy San Sebastian cheesecake.

Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai Creek, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs235 soft, Dhs345 house, Dhs395 cocktails. Tel: (0)4 416 1800, hyattrestaurants.com

Canary Club

Fun loving Canary Club has just added a weekend brunch to its lively rotation of offerings. Available from noon to 4pm every Saturday and Sunday, you can expect a tasty, three-course surf and turf menu, which features everything from Canary Club’s beloved rolls to straight-off-the-grill meats. It’s paired with four hours of beverages, which includes all your typical house pours plus Canary Club’s fruity sangrias and generous Bloody Mary’s.

Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences, JLT, 12pm to 4pm, Sat and Sun, Dhs390. Tel: (0)4 584 5999, canaryclub.com CÉ LA VI

The brunch party continues all summer long at CÉ LA VI Dubai. The stunning rooftop restaurant has launched a summer brunch that pairs a menu of delectable pan-Asian dishes with refreshing rosé and beverage options and show-stopping entertainment.

CÉ LA VI, Address Sky View, 12.30pm to 4pm, Sat, Dhs390 soft, Dhs490 house, Dhs590 house and rosé, Dhs690 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 582 6111, celavi.com

Clap Every Saturday, from 12.30pm to 4pm, the buzzing brunch is packed with unique, colourful, and neon experiences, Instagrammable moments, cosplay artists, and live entertainment. Guests can expect a show-stopping display of sushi, prawn cocktail tower, fresh oyster bar, ceviche station, as well as plenty of delicious vegetarian options. Indulge in a selection of main courses including black cod, pistachio-crusted baby chicken, and beef sando. But save room for dessert as there’s matcha cheesecake, miso chocolate tart, and mochi for each table. Ongaku brunch, inside CLAP, DIFC, Gate Village Building 11, level 9. Saturday, 12.30pm to 4.00pm. Dhs495 house, Dhs 650 premium champagne and sake. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. claprestaurant.com Claw BBQ Sure, it’s in a beautiful new hotel on the Palm but Claw BBQ is as close to an American dive bar as we’re going to get in Dubai. Head there for a lively brunch, with games galore and a wild, mechanical bull to conquer. Go on your birthday with six mates and enjoy your brunch for free. T&Cs apply. Claw BBQ Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs399 with premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 230 0054. @clawbbqthepalm Chic Nonna The What’s On award-winning Favourite Newcomer Chic Nonna is now home to an ultra-sophisticated yet family-friendly Italian soiree every Saturday, paying homage to much loved Italian flavours. Expect chic entertainment, an expansive wine selection to enjoy and fantastic views of Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai. Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dhs375 soft drinks, Dhs475 house drinks, Dhs575 premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 605 2000. @chicnonnadubai City Social Taking place on the 43rd floor of the Grosvenor House, brunch-goers can embark on an afternoon of sophistication at its finest at City Social. From 12.30pm to 4pm, guests will tuck into delicious modern European cuisine with a Japanese twist, alongside free-flowing drinks. Tables will be filled with beef tartare, oysters, scallop ceviche, roasted cod, parmesan risotto, a nine-layered tiramisu cake, and a cheese trolley meandering through the restaurant to finish off your afternoon. City Socials DJ will keep things lively, whilst guests bask over the views of the harbour and Arabian Gulf, for Dhs550 with house beverages or Dhs750 with bubbles. Don’t want the party to end? Head upstairs to City Socials’ very own izakaya-style speakeasy bar, 7 Tales, for the rest of the evening. City Social, Grovesner House, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs550 house, Dhs750 bubbles. Tel: (0)4 402 2222, citysocialdubai.com Coya COYA Dubai’s legendary party brunch continues all summer long, with punchy Peruvian flavours, free-flowing drinks and beats from the resident DJs. The afternoon begins with rounds of salad, ceviche and maki rolls, alongside bao buns, beef tartare and seabass croquettes. An a la carte choice of main includes char-grilled sea bream fillet in banana leaf, beef ribs, corn-fed baby chicken and Chilean sea bass rice pot. For dessert, it’s an Instagrammable platter of sweet treats, with the after-party taking place at chanca by Coya. Coya Dubai, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Jumeirah, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs409 soft, Dhs609 house, Dhs779 premium. Tel: (0)4 316 9600, coyarestaurant.com

Crescendo

For an old school brunch that has stood the test of time, look no further than Fork and Cork at Crescendo on Anantara The Palm’s poolside terrace. There’s a pizza oven serving up crispy wood-fired classics, a new bar area and a dessert buffet. Plus, house band Alma Latina Duo round off the afternoon in style.

Anantara The Palm, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs400 with soft drinks, Dhs555 with house drinks, Dhs755 with Champagne, Dhs195 kids aged six to 11, free kids under five. Tel: (04) 567 8304. anantara.com

Demon Duck

If you’ve not checked out chef Alvin Leung’s bold cuisine at Caesars Palace yet, then Demon Duck’s new summer brunch is the perfect opportunity. On the menu, expect sweet and sour chicken, rainbow trout and barbecue beef, paired with free-flowing drinks and cool beats from DJ Niko.

Demon Duck, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters, 1pm to 4pm, Sat, Dhs288 soft, Dhs388 house, Dhs488 premium. Tel: (0)4 556 6466, caesars.com

Ernst

Ernst’s Saturday brunch is a unique and lively evening affair, and the four-hour package includes a whole host of classic German dishes that range from charcuterie boards packed with German meats and cheeses to freshly baked pretzels and carving stations of chicken, meat sausage and pork knuckles. Apple strudel with ice cream finishes things on a sweet note.

Ernst, 25Hours Hotel One Central, Downtown Dubai, 12pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs200 soft, Dhs300 house, Dhs400 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 210 2525, ernstbiergarten.com

En Fuego

Where better to fiesta than Dubai’s newest and liveliest South American restaurant? En Fuego has a new Vida Del Carnaval Saturday brunch. Head to guac bar buffet for ceviche and salads, samba through the Latin American street food stations, and enjoy a selection of meaty churrascaria carved at your table.

Atlantis, The Palm, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs550 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @enfuegodubai

Fi’lia

Feast on Italian dishes just like grandma made them at Fi’lia’s Saturday brunch. Kick off with freshly baked focaccia, then graze your way through sharing platters of crunchy arancini or a bowl of mussels in white wine sauce. For the main event, freshly baked bresaola and burrata pizza are served to the table, alongside rigatoni with tomato sauce, or a prime steak straight from the grill. Be sure to save room for Fi’lia’s signature dessert, Fi’liamisu, which the waiters will serve from a huge family-style sharing bowl.

Fi’lia, 70th floor, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences Dubai, 12.30pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs250 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs550 bubbles. Tel: (0)4 607 0737, sbe.com

Graze

This meaty Saturday brunch features the finest Australian beef, a wide variety of seafood dishes and sides so mouth-watering that even four hours of brunching aren’t enough. Enjoy the best of R&B and dynamic electro-soul tunes by Bruno Fave, whose mix of live vocals and DJ beats will have you swaying to the music all afternoon. Head to LookUp Rooftop Bar after brunch for undisturbed views of Dubai’s glistening skyline and enjoy the first drink on the house.

La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk Dubai Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs299 with soft drinks, Dhs425 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 40 33111. livelaville.com

The Greenroom

It’s a family-friendly affair at this Els Club venue, with tasty bites such as deep-fried cheese bites, roast chicken and Aussie beef pie, free-flowing drinks and more fun and games than your kids will know what to do with.

Els Club, Sports City, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275 house drinks, Dhs325 sparkling, half price for children five to 12 years. Under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 423 8310. @greenroomdubai

Hutong

Hutong’s Saturday brunch is all that – and dim sum (sorry!). Appetisers at the Chinese hotspot in DIFC include cumin scallop squid and shrimp, seaweed and lotus bao and crystal vegetable dumplings, while mains include wok-tossed beef tenderloin and Yunnan chicken in truffle sauce.

Hutong, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Dubai, Sat 12pm to 3.30pm, Dhs288 with soft drinks, Dhs388 with house drinks, Dhs588 champagne. Tel: (04) 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com

Indochine

It’s glitz, glamour and good food galore at this DIFC hotspot’s afternoon soiree. The Bistrotheque Brunch menu follows a format that we’ve become quite accustomed to at Dubai brunches, fusing the sharing and a la carte concepts at the right parts: six sharing starters are followed by a choice of main and a duo of desserts to share at the end.

Indochine, Gate Village 3, DIFC, 12pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs295 soft, Dhs440 house, Dhs625 sparkling. Tel: (04) 208 9333, indochinedxb.com

Josette

The brand-new dinner-and-a-show, Parisian-meets-DIFC hotspot Josette has launched an exciting new brunch offering a variety of French brasserie classics. Highlights include signature dishes as the aubergine mille-feuille, Josette’s escargot and the delicious caramel tarte.

ICD Brookfield, DIFC, Sat noon to 5pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs550 house drinks, Dhs750 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 275 2522. @josettedubai

Katsuya

A new addition to the array of indoor brunches in Dubai is the Kuishimbo Saturday Brunch, which takes place at Katsuya. on June 3rd from 1pm to 4pm. Embodying the essence of Kuishimbo, meaning “food lover” in Japanese, Katsuya serves up an array of signature Japanese dishes against the backdrop of Burj Khalifa views and the vibrant beats of DJ Miya. Must-try dishes include; the refreshing tomato ponzu ceviche, Katsuya’s signature rolls, and the Yakitori skewers.

Katsuya Hyde Dubai, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, 1pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs220 soft, Dhs340 house. Tel: (0)4 871 1010 @katsuyahydedubai/ Kayto Head to this Peruvian-Nikkei restaurant overlooking Burj Al Arab Jumeirah and enjoy a three-course lazy lunch experience. The fusion menu offers guests signature dishes including starters like wagyu beef tacos, rock shrimp tempura, baby spinach salad followed by mains like corn fed chicken, wagyu beef tataki, and miso black cod. For the sweetest end, choose from the likes of cheesecake brulée and banoffee cookies Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem, 1pm to 3.30pm, Sat, Dhs495 soft, Dhs695 house, Dhs895 bubbly. Tel: (800) 323232, jumeirah.com

Koyo

Japanese restaurant Koyo at the InterContinental Dubai Marina has made waves with its ‘Kabuki’ brunch since opening late last year. The Saturday soiree is often booked up weeks in advance, though if you do manage to bag a table, you’ll be rewarded with Japanese dishes, energetic performances, raucous entertainment and live music.

Koyo, InterContinental Dubai Marina, Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs375 with soft drinks, Dhs475 with house drinks, Dhs575 sparkling. Tel: (04) 566 4088. koyodubai.com

La Cantine du Faubourg

Brunch at La Cantine du Faubourg is an elegant affair. The selection includes indulgent breakfast dishes, such as French toast and truffled scrambled eggs, so you don’t need to skip the most important meal of the day. Drinks options include Pimm’s and mimosas.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Sat and Sun 12pm to 5pm (three-hour sessions), Dhs360 with soft drinks, Dhs485 with wine, beer and selected cocktails, Dhs725 with premium drinks. Tel: (04) 352 7105. lacantine.ae

La Mezcaleria JBR

For a packed-out party brunch, head to La Mezcaleria JBR. Bringing the vibes to The Pavilion, inside it’s a fun and relaxed atmosphere with jungle chic interiors featuring bright green walls and even brighter plants. Starters feature salmon tacos, chicken and cheese quesadillas, while mains include tenderloin, grilled chicken, sea bass and penne arabiatta. The atmosphere (and volume) gets turned up several notches, as desserts are followed by dancing. This is one for your new ‘party brunches’ list.

Pavilion at The Beach, JBR, Dubai, Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs330 with beer and wine, Dhs395 with open bar, Dhs490 with premium open bar, Sat 1pm to 5pm. Tel: (0)56 520 2020. @lamezcaleriajbr

Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR

Saturday is the new day to tumble out of bed and straight into brunch and the Lock, Stock & Live knees up has you well and truly covered. Get stuck into unlimited pulled chicken tacos, dynamite shrimp, mac and cheese and chopped Thai salad, washed down with free-flowing house bevs. Dessert includes cheesecake, mud cake, sweet kebab skewers and candy floss to end the day on a sweet note. Let the good times roll.

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, JBR, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275. Tel: (04) 392 7120. lsbdubai.com

Lola Taberna Espanola

There are two brunches at Lola Taberna Espanola to get you into the fiesta spirit for the weekend. On Saturdays you can get stuck into unlimited tapas and drinks from Dhs199, while the Domingueo Sunday brunch encourages diners to down tools and relax with a set menu of Spanish classics, a choice of paella and unlimited drinks from Dhs198. Make sure to try the cheese croquetas for your cheesy, deep fried carb fix. You won’t regret it.

Lola Taberna Espanola Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, Barsha Heights, Sat & Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs249 with house drinks, Dhs299 with bubbly. Tel: (04) 247 6688. lolataberna.com

The London Project

It’s all about the Notting Hill Carnival vibes at The London Project’s colourful Saturday brunch. Dance along to Afro Beats and Carnival Classics with Samba performers, steel drummers and a sultry saxophonist as you and your pals enjoy cocktails and food inspired by London’s eclectic food scene. Highlights include cheesy arancini, lamb ribs, tender striploin and for dessert a line-up of profiteroles, chocolate mousse and cheesecake.

Bluewaters Island, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs550 premium. Tel: (054) 306 1822. @thelondonprojectdubai

Lucia’s

Located in Address Sky View, this swoon-worthy Med-inspired paradise boasts a dreamy Capri aesthetic, a gorgeous terrace offering unobstructed Burj Khalifa views, and an unparalleled party vibe. At the Caprese Brunch, expect a myriad of mouth-watering Italian dishes with sharing starters, including trio di crudo, burrata, insalata di mare, fritto calamari, and parmigiana di melanzane. Pietro the guitarist and resident DJ provide the charm.

Address Sky View Downtown, Sat 1.30pm to 5pm, Dhs385 soft drinks, Dhs445 house drinks, Dhs495 premium. Tel: (0)4 422 4321. @luciasdubai

Maiden Shanghai

Brunch at Five Palm Jumeirah is a loud, proud Saturday extravaganza. Head to Naughty Noodles Brunch by Secret Parties from 1pm onwards and enjoy unlimited gourmet Chinese food and specially crafted cocktails with fabulous roving live entertainment and a live DJ set. Join in the fun at the after-brunch party from 4pm and take advantage of three drinks for Dhs120 offer – it is the weekend after all.

Five Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs500 premium. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @maidenshanghaidubai

Maison Mathis, voco Dubai The Palm

It’s a relaxed afternoon affair with the new Saturday brunch at voco Dubai the Palm. The four-hour package takes place in the comforts of the restaurant, although you’ll still benefit from those beachy views outdoors. It’s backdropped to live music from a soulful duo, and offers a menu of sharing plates you can order again and again. From fresh, plump oysters, to hot and cold starters and an a la carte choice of main, there’s something for everyone. Keep the party going after 5pm with a buy-one-get-one-free happy hour.

Maison Mathis, voco Dubai the Palm, Palm West Beach, 1pm to 5pm, Sat, Dhs229 soft, Dhs329. Tel: (0)4 249 5502, maisonmathisvocopalm.com/

Masti

Masti has a new location in The Dubai Edition, and with it returns the venue’s popular Saturday brunch. Brunchgoers can feast on gorgeous fine-dining Indian dishes washed down with unlimited drinks. The brunch menu will feature sharing style sourdough naanza, with both hot and cold states, mains that include messy chicken tikka, burrata butter chicken and tuna bhel tartare. Guests can choose their timings between 1pm to 4pm and 2pm to 5pm, with soft packages costing Dhs250, and alcoholic packages costing Dhs399.

Masti, The Dubai Edition Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Sat brunch 1pm to 4pm or 2pm to 5pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs399 house. Tel: (8)0 062 784, mastidubai.com

Mimi Kakushi

This slick spot sharpens its sushi slicing knives for a three-hour session every weekend. Leading the unstoppable global Japanese culinary takeover, Mimi Kakushi’s impeccable team serves favourites including black cod, gyoza, sashimi and kaiso sarada seaweed salad – wow, try saying that three times after a few saki.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, JBR Sat and Sun from 12pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs545 house, Dhs695 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 379 4811 @mimikakushi

Miss Lily’s

Every Saturday from 2pm to 6pm, Miss Lilys is holding an iconic bash, which will take guests on a journey through the Caribbean through funky music and delicious dishes. Brunch goers can graze on a multitude of plates such as their famous jerk chicken, chicken and waffles, curry goat stew, roasted pumpkin pesto pasta, as well as breakfast favourites such as eggs benedict, avo on toast. For the full package with unlimited drinks and dishes, this will cost Dhs350, and with just soft drinks Dhs275, or if you prefer to just drink, this will cost Dhs225.

Miss Lily’s, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai, Dhs350 house, Dhs275 soft, Dhs225 only drinks. Tel: (0)4 356 2900, misslilys.com

Myrra

Brunch is back at oh-so-pretty Myrra, which offers a glorious Grecian brunch that will transport you straight to Island shores every Saturday. From 12pm to 5pm, graze on an array of delicious Mediterranean dishes, alongside a live DJ playing all the best hits to bop along to. Highlights include sea bream carpaccio, Greek salad, marinated baby chicken, braised lamb shoulder and vegetable moussaka.

Myrra, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Jumeirah, Sat 12pm to 5pm. Dhs300 house, Dhs375 premium. Tel: (0)4 770 1433, myrrarestaurant.com

Netsu

This relatively new Warayaki-style brunch in Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai promises a ‘vibrant weekend brunch that merges social dining with live music and mouth-watering gastronomy’. Shouldn’t be too hard with top chef Ross Shonhan serving up a wide-ranging menu of Netsu’s favourites, including salmon tacos, warayaki tuna tataki, Korean fried chicken and maki rolls. Main course selections come from warayaki grill, including spicy miso Chilean sea bass and Australian wagyu ribeye. The Netsu brunch is completed with an expertly curated dessert platter and free-flowing drinks, of course.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs450 house drinks. Upgrades are available upon request. Tel: (0)4 777 2232. @netsudubai

The Nice Guy

LA hotspot The Nice Guy invites guests to enjoy a fun-filled affair every Saturday afternoon with signature dishes, bubbles and hip hop tunes at The Nice Guy brunch. Guests are welcomed with a cocktail on arrival, from a choice that includes Paloma’s and mimosas, followed by dishes like ricotta pancakes doused in honeycomb & orange custard; or scrambled eggs decked in decadent truffle. Then there’s the fan-favourite pizza, a choice of main, and the iconic warm chocolate chip cookie to conclude.

The Nice Guy, Ground Level, The Boulevard, Emirates Towers, DIFC, 12.30pm to 4pm, Sat, Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs699 premium. Tel: (0)4 276 9888, @theniceguydubai

Opa

Tired of seeing your friends in Mykonos and Santorini filling your feed? Get a taste of that Grecian life with Opa’s limited-edition summer brunch. Recreating the ultimate island-hopping fantasy for those lusting for a Greek holiday without leaving Dubai, the delicious Greek feast is paired with free flowing drinks from 12pm to 4pm. There’s plenty of traditional vibrant entertainment too, from Greek performances to Zorba dances and plate-smashing. The summer brunch runs every other Saturday, with the first one of the season taking place on June 10.

Opa, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 12pm to 4pm, Sat, Dhs395 house, Dhs445 premium. Tel: (0)4 357 0557, opadubai.com

Pai Thai

A little piece of Thailand in Dubai, Saturdays at Pai Thai offers a delectable brunch feast paired with Asian soul, swing and upbeat lounge music. The menu features a selection of small plates including green papaya salad, mixed Thai dim sum, steamed seabass, wok fried vegetables and more. For the sweet lovers, indulge in pandan crème brulée or mango ripe with sweet sticky rice and coconut syrup.

Pai Thai, Jumeirah Al Qasr, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Sat, Dhs245 soft, Dhs395 house. Tel: (800) 323232, jumeirah.com

Prime68

If you love a top-quality brunch, then this is your place. Having just changed their prices and times, the beautiful Saturday brunch at Prime 68 is serving an array of elegant dishes from an extensive menu, including beef steak tartar, caesar salad, burrata, oysters, grilled jumbo prawns and prime striploin to name a few. Round things off on a sweet note with a family-style sharing platter of desserts.

Prime 68, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Sundays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs245 soft beverages, Dhs395 house beverages. Tel: (0)4 414 0000. marriott.com

Puerto 99

The Mexican fiesta at Puerto 99 keeps the vibes going every Saturday afternoon. Be transported to the vibrant streets of Mexico every Saturday, with packages from Dhs290. Expect all of your Mexican favourites, free-flowing drinks, and lots of music that will have you dancing by the end of the afternoon.

Puerto 99, Bluewaters, off JBR, 1pm to 5pm, Sat, Dhs290 soft, Dhs390 house, Dhs490 sparkling. Tel: (0)52 570 0490, puerto99.ae

Rockfish

The pretty terrace may be closed but the contemporary indoor restaurant at Rockfish is a lovely spot for a refined Saturday brunch. One for the seafood lovers, bask in views of the Burj Al Arab while tucking into a four-course menu that features crudo, hot and cold dishes and a sweet dessert to conclude.

Rockfish, Jumeirah Al Naseem, 1pm to 3.30pm, Sat, Dhs495 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs795 sparkling. Tel: (800) 323232, jumeirah.com

Ruya

The contemporary Rüya Dubai, now located at St Regis The Palm, now serves up a sharing-style Saturday brunch. Tuck into the venue’s hero dishes like grilled seabass and corn fed baby chicken, while enjoying free-flowing drinks and the sounds of guest DJs and talented percussionists.

Rüya, St Regis Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4pm, Sat, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house. Tel: (0)4 218 0065, ruyarestaurants.com/dubai/

Saffron 2.0

Dubai’s legendary party brunch returned last August with Saffron Brunch 2.0. The adults-only event serves up more than 220 dishes from dim sum to seafood. There are 20 live cooking stations to visit, including a meat carving station, sushi station and soup station as well as free-flowing drinks throughout the three-hour brunch.

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs535 with bubbles. Tel: (04) 426 2626. @saffronbrunch

Shi

This Bluewaters brunch celebrates Pan Asian fine dining fare. Expect rolling plates of dim sum, sushi, salads and seafood alongside a choice of mains such as wagyu beef, lobster, seabass, chicken and more. All with a rigorous twist of tip top cooking from Chef Li Yuan Hui, an alumnus of Hakkasan’s global chain of luxury restaurants. There is a resident DJ, stunning interiors and some sumptuous seaside views from the terrace.

Shi, Bluewaters Island, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs400 with soft drinks, Dhs500 with house drinks, Dhs600 premium drinks. Tel: (04) 393 9990. shirestaurant.com

STK

The Saturday daytime party brunch at STK merges dining and dancing with live entertainers and an ever-changing menu of contemporary European cuisine. While steak is the main dish carnivores come for, vegetarians are well-catered for, and the particularly excellent cocktails are for all. Get ready for steaks, saxophones and super-sparkly dresses. There’s also an evening option, which takes place from 8pm to 11pm and is all about the disco hits.

STK, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, JBR, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 with soft drinks, Dhs400 with house drinks, Dhs450 bubbles. Tel: (04) 323 0061. @stkdubaijbr

Sucre

Saturdays at Sucre invites you to escape to Argentina for three-and-a-half hours, where the beautiful interiors, impressive menu and dazzling entertainment bring Buenos Aires to life. Foodies will love the set menu, which has been devised by renowned Argentinian Chef Fernando Trocca. It’s all paired with Sangria punch, negroni’s and gin basil, plus a selection of sommelier’s wine. Bringing the sounds of Buenos Aires to Dubai, expect live DJ and percussion performances, Sucre style.

Sucre Dubai, Gate Village 5, DIFC, 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturdays, Dhs370 soft, Dhs440 house, Dhs590 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 340 0829, sucredubai.com

Tabu

When Secret Parties takes over a brunch venue, you know it’s going to be borderline insane. That’s exactly what’s happening down at Japanese spot Tabu. While Chef Roberto treats guests to an array of Japanese dishes, wacky entertainment ensues, with sumo wrestlers and geishas roaming the venue while live percussionists and dancers go loco.

St. Regis Downtown, Sat 2pm to 6pm, Dhs329 soft drinks, Dhs399 house drinks, Dhs499 premium drinks, Dhs699 with Champagne. Tel: (0)4 569 455. @tabudubai

Toro Toro

Toro Toro’s long-serving ‘Hola Hola Brunch’ is a fantastic way to experience all of South American cuisine and culture in the heart of Dubai. Along with great food, the atmosphere is always lively thanks in part to DJ Carlos who plays the latest hits all afternoon. Book and pay before Thursday and receive 20 per cent off.

Grosvenor House Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. @torotorodubai

UBK

Roll through to UBK’s relaxed Saturday BBQ brunch, which will be jam-packed with all your BBQ favourites from 1pm to 4pm. Tuck into sirloin steak, cajun chicken, slow-roasted lamb, fish tacos, with sides and of course, dessert. All of this can be enjoyed whilst jiving to live music.

UBK, Movënpick, Jumeirah Lakes Tower, Dubai, Sat BBQ brunch 1pm to 4pm, Dhs399 for two with house, Dhs499 for two with sparkling. Tel: (0)4 438 0000, movenpick.accor.com

Warehouse

Summer of Luv is the name of the new adults-only, 1960s themed throwback brunch at Warehouse, the much-loved New York loft style venue. The daytime party brunch will be decked out flower-power style, inviting guests to step back in time while enjoying free-flowing food and drink and all their favourite tunes. Brunch is served to the table as a spread of crowd-pleasing hits like fried calamari, juicy beef sliders and fluffy bao buns.

Warehouse, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, 1pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs195 house. Tel: (0)4 702 2455, warehouse-dubai.com/

Zuma

Every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4pm, all sushi fanatics are invited to indulge in Zuma’s Baikingu brunch. From Dhs595, guests can expect an array of sharing starters on arrival including oysters, crispy shrimp tempura, and a selection of sashimi, nigiri and maki and hot starters from the live stations. To follow, guests can choose an a la carte choice of main including the signature miso-marinated black cod and wagyu ribeye, and end on a sweet note with a selection of desserts. This fabulously sophisticated, yet casual brunch is also on offer in Zuma’s branches in Abu Dhabi.

Zuma, DIFC, Dubai, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs595 (soft), Dhs695 (prosecco), Dhs795 (champagne), Dhs255 for children aged 4 to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 425 5660, zumarestaurant.com