Get a pi-zza this…

Sometimes only a big ol’ pizza will do, and if you’ve got a craving for a slice or two (or the whole pie) we know just where you can get one. From authentic New York-style to crispy Italian…

Here are some of the best authentic pizza spots in Dubai.

Americano

Its old-American speakeasy vibes at Americano, from the decor to the food. Bag a seat out on the boardwalk terrace and tuck into the mushroom and truffle or burrata and bresaola pizza. These deep and cheesy pizzas will satisfy any carby cravings.

Americano, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thurs to Fri 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 584 6475. @americanodubai

Bussola

Bussola is the beautiful Italian restaurant at The Westin Mina Seyahi hotel. Aside from the lovely open-air restaurant downstairs, Bussola has a dedicated pizzeria on the first floor. Usually open-aired, it’s now enclosed for the warmer summer months. There’s a huge menu of traditional Italian pizzas, white pizzas and calzones. Our favourite is the diavolo di un calzone with meat, onion chutney and chilli paste.

Bussola, The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @bussoladubai.com/pizzeria

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele landed in Dubai all the way from Napoli. From the basics to the specials and more, it serves up authentic pizzas across three locations in Dubai – JBR, Dubai Hills Mall and City Walk. Sample a classic margherita or go all out with the tartufo – black truffle goodness.

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, across various locations, @pizzeria_da_michele_dubai

Freedom

Dubai’s more health-conscious crowd will no doubt be aware of Freedom Pizza. You can order any of the fabulous pizzas such as the Saatchi with pimento chilli, onions, buffalo chicken, creme cheese, cheddar cheese, mozzarella and buffalo red sauce on a cauliflower base. Don’t mind he calories? You can pick a normal base – either thick, thin or deep – you decide.

freedompizza.ae

Luigia

Homemade Italian dishes are on the menu at Luigia, the pizzeria housed in the Rixos Premium JBR. If you’re looking for authentic Italian pizza, you’ve found it here. The expansive restaurant is kitted out in bold, brash hues of purple and red, and it’s well-priced for its prime location on JBR. There’s a dedicated kids’ menu and cinema room too, so it’s a good choice for families looking for hearty Italian food that won’t break the bank.

Luigia, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai Marina, Sun to Thu 5.30pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12.30pm to 12am. Tel (04) 349 6950. luigia.ae

Moon Slice

If you’re looking for a little more pizzazz with your pizza, look no further than Moon Slice, which recently opened in Al Wasl. Hugely popular Dubai chef Reif Othman was consulted on the design of the menu and customers can expect some seriously innovative ‘space’ pizzas such as the ‘Fruity di mare’ with shrimp and octopus carpaccio, fontina and BBQ aioli. They’re served up on a crispy ‘Naples’ base.

Moon Slice, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl Road, Dubai, 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)50 695 9733 , @moonslicepizza

Motorino

World-famous pizzeria Motorino hails from New York and now has a spot in Dubai. These Neapolitan pizza pies boast a bubbly and crispy crust with some ingredients imported from Italy. The fully-licensed restaurant serves up some great cocktails and other drinks alongside its very extensive menu.

Motorino, JA Ocean View Hotel, The Walk, JBR, Sun to Thur 12pm to 11pm, Fri to Sat 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0) 56 216 5027, @motorinodxb

Rossovivo Artisan Pizza

Artisanal pizza is this spot’s specialty and it’s certified authentic. So, all the great basics and an extended unmatched variety of special iterations like pizza pistachio and formaggi – a four cheese pizza with mozzarella, gorgonzola, emmental and parmesan.

Rossovivo Artisan Pizza, across various locations, Sunday to Thursday 11am to 11pm, Friday to Saturday 11:30am to 11:30pm, rossovivo.com

Pitfire

Dubai’s canon of great pizza joints wouldn’t be complete without this famous brand, which has been slinging perfect pies for years. All the usual toppings are available, but the classic pepperoni primo shines through for us.

Pitfire Pizza, across various locations, 11am to 11pm. Tel: (800) 748 3473. @pitfirerpizzabakers

800 Pizza

This pizzeria has been making Roman-style pizzas in Dubai since 2007. Thin, crispy and light, the pizzas are made in wood-fired ovens. Doesn’t get more authentic than that. They operate largely on deliveries but also have dine-in branches in Marina, Barsha, Motor City, Jumeirah and more.

800 Pizza, across various locations, Tel: (800) 74992, 800pizza.com

Red Tomato Pizza

Another spot with authentic Italian wood-fired pizza, Red Tomato Pizza has two locations across the country – Al Barari in Dubai and Zawaya Walk in Sharjah. They’ve got all the authentic flavours of pizza, with vegetarian and seafood options as well.

Red Tomato Pizza, Al Barari, Tel: (800) 866 286, @redtomatopizzarestaurant

Images: Social