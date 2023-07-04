From healthy eats to full-belly treats, here are some of the best breakfasts in Dubai…

It’s said to be the most important meal of the day and who are we to disagree? Whether you’re craving a full English fry-up or a virtuous açai bowl, Dubai has a long list of restaurants and cafes that will deliver all your breakfast needs.

From long and leisurely to short and sweet, we’ve rounded up the best spots for breakfast in Dubai.

11 Woodfire

Black truffle fried eggs, salted cod and chorizo stew and 11’s big burger are all on the menu at this smokehouse restaurant. Served each weekend from 10am, the new menu is complimented by the restaurant’s unique tea trolley.

11 Woodfire, Villa 11, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Sat & Sun, from 10am. @11woodfire

At.mosphere

Watch the sunrise from this breakfast location in the sky… The 122nd floor restaurant at Burj Khalifa has recently reopened after a serious glow-up. Open daily from 7am, guests can dine both in the restaurant or in the lounge, indulging in international flavours for breakfast, lunch, high-tea and dinner. The lounge offers a more casual dining space, with smaller plates perfect for small bites or nibbles. On the breakfast menu? From deconstructed benedict to Wagyu charcuterie, tonka waffles to baked yoghurt, the menu oozes decadence and is sure to impress.

Atmosphere Grill & Lounge, Burj Khalifa, 122nd floor, Downtown Dubai, 7am to 11am and 5.30pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 888 3828, @atmospheredubai

Beacon

Sometimes breakfast doesn’t have to be a massive feast. A cruffin and coffee might be all you need to start your day productively. At Beacon, they have a whole host of pastry options to enjoy such as their za’atar and labneh cruffin. Pair it with a very trendy nitro coffee.

Beacon, 10 22nd street, Umm Suqeim, open weekdays from 8am to 10pm and weekends from 8am to 11pm. @beacon.cafe

Bungalo34

Tucked away on Pearl Jumeira Island, Bungalo34 is a place for those searching for a spot of calm in the form of breathtaking sea views, fresh Mediterranean food, and a cosy, family-friendly atmosphere. Whether you’re sat inside the restaurant, on the gorgeous terrace, or down in the sand, guests can enjoy breakfast from 9am to 11.30am on weekends, with dishes such as lobster Benedict, açai fluff, a ​​three-cheese souffle omelette, homemade pastries, and fresh fruits.

Bungalo34, Nikki Beach Residences, Pearl Jumeira Island, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Weekends 9am to 12am. Tel:(0)4 238 1780. @bungalo34 / bungalo34.com

Baker & Spice

It’s hard to go past the gently spiced shakshouka, but if you do want to stray, then may we suggest you veer towards the Turkish eggs with feta, labneh, Aleppo pepper, pita bread and salad. They also do fabulous croissants, baked fresh each day.

Baker & Spice, various locations, Dubai, daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 425 2240. bakerandspice.me

Bistro Des Arts

Perched on the corner of Dubai Marina Mall you’ll find Bistro Des Arts, a cosy French restaurant that serves up a great value breakfast brunch on the weekends. For Dhs119, you’ll get to help yourself from the social table to start, where there’s a selection of fresh juices, pastries, cheese and cold cuts. Then, pick your main from a collection of hearty breakfasts, a made-to-order crepe and a hot beverage.

Bistro Des Arts, Address Dubai Marina, Friday and Saturday, 10am to 2pm, from Dhs119. Tel: (04) 55 11 576. @bistrodesarts

Bombay Bungalow

Open daily from 8am, Bombay Bungalow offers breakfast dishes with an Indian twist, such as the butter chicken omelette, or an onion and tomato chili breakfast pancake.

Bombay Bungalow, The Beach Mall, JBR, daily 8am to 12am. @bombaybungalow

Brunch & Cake

Brunch & Cake is well-known for dishes that are as Instagrammable as they are tasty. From eggs Benedict served on a garden shovel (it’s way cooler than it sounds) to the famous avocado toast, açaí bowls adorned with fruit, beautifully decorated cakes and cool drinks, Brunch & Cake caters to breakfast, lunch, coffee dates and dinner. There are now three places in Dubai (and one in Abu Dhabi) to get your hit: Al Wasl, The Pointe Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Islands. The venues themselves are as gorgeous as the food, so Instagram at the ready.

Brunch & Cake, various locations, Dubai. @brunchandcake

The Boardwalk

For late risers, the weekend breakfast at The Boardwalk is a winner. Overlooking the shores of the Dubai Creek Marina, the grown-up breakfast menu features four dishes to share, such as shakshouka-style poached eggs, hummus and cake. It’s only served on weekends, from 12pm.

Boardwalk, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek Marina, 12am to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday. Tel: (04) 295 6000. hyattrestaurants.com

Boston Lane

This bijou bolthole in The Courtyard, Al Quoz, is a go-to for expertly pulled coffees, colourful açai bowls, bolognese-loaded toasties, and an indulgent brekkie roll packed with scrambled eggs, vintage cheddar and mozzarella.

Boston Lane Cafe, 25 4 B Street, Al Quoz, Dubai, daily 7.30am to 7pm. Tel: (058) 517 2131. bostonlane.com

Bounty Beets

From the Insta-perfect Millennial pink decor to the feel-good menu of vegan and gluten-free dishes, Bounty Beets puts the beauty into breakfast. Try the coconut crepes or charcoal and almond pancakes and watch your likes skyrocket.

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi or Le Meridien Dubai, Saturday and Sunday, 8am to 10pm, Dhs129. @bountybeets

Comptoir 102

While many come to Comptoir 102 to shop the cool brands and labels curated within the concept store, a morning breakfast at the organic cafe isn’t to be missed. The ethos is all about healthy, nourishing dishes that are packed with nutrition, and as such the plant-based menu changes daily according to what’s available and in season. It helps that the interiors at this healthy cafe are stunning too.

Comptoir 102, 102 Beach Rd, Jumeirah 1, 8am to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 385 4555, comptoir102.com

Café Society

1920’s themed Café Society serves up breakfast dishes that taste just as good as they look. The menu includes smoked salmon with poached eggs, Café Society breakfast, Café Society dulce de leche, as well as a pastry counter with tonnes of treats.

Café Society, Tamani Marina Hotel, KingSalman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street, Dubai Marina, daily 9am to 11pm, Dhs65. Tel: (0)4 318 3755. @cafesocietydxb

Carine

Renowned chef Izu Ani offers a weekend breakfast menu at pretty eatery, Carine. Expect typical French flair in dishes such as scrambled eggs with black truffle, and the elegant strawberry tartine with homemade peach jam.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 417 9885. @carine.ae

Cassette

Cassette has proven to have successfully captured hungry hearts in Dubai. This breakfast beauty is located in the unassuming Al Quoz Courtyard. The menu is extensive, serving brekkie favourites such as a classic Benedict, avocado smash and French toast and the vibe is busy yet relaxed. Go early on weekends or else you might have to wait a while.

Cassette, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, daily 8am to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 3491966. @cassettedxb

Clinton St Baking Co.

You’ll go a long way to beat the fried chicken and waffles at Clinton St Baking Co. The Deep South-inspired dish is one of the top brekkie dishes at this Downtown spot, but if you’re after something lighter, there’s a soft shell crab benedict, avo toast and a Huevos rancheros on the menu too.

Building 10, City Walk, Dubai, daily 9am to 9pm. Tel: (04) 428 1331. clintonstreetbaking.ae

Common Grounds

Healthy, vibrant and bursting with vitality, Tom Arnel’s menu at Common Grounds makes you feel as good as it tastes, whether it’s the açai bowl with dragonfruit, raspberries and cacao nibs, a vegan chia pudding with saffron-mango lassi, or the virtuous breakfast bowl packed with vegetables.

Common Grounds, Mall of the Emirates 10am to 10pm; JLT 8am to 6pm; DIFC 8am to 5pm; JBR 8am to 12am. Tel: (050) 478 1094. commongroundsdubai.com

Eggspectation

Taking the concept of all-day breakfasts to the eggstreme, Eggspectation offers a tempting Breakfast for Dinner menu that includes the standout Old Bay benny (Dhs72), two poached eggs on a pair of juicy crab cakes, slathered in Old Bay hollandaise.

Eggspectation, JBR The Walk 7am to 9pm; City Walk 7am to 8pm. JBR: (04) 430 7252. City Walk: (0)4 240 6876. eggspectation.ae

The Farm

When we need to recharge our batteries, The Farm at Al Barari beckons. Here, on the breezy patio overlooking lush gardens and bubbling ponds, linger over an exceptional Arabic breakfast of foul mefames, labneh, grilled halloumi, eggs to your liking and pillowy pita bread.

The Farm, Al Barari, breakfast served daily 8am to 12pm. thefarmdubai.ae

Friends Avenue

This perennially popular JLT cafe offers a trio of açai bowls (Dhs40). There’s the classic combo with granola, berries and banana, the nutty professor with cacao nibs, roasted peanuts and chia, and the hello from Hawaii adorned with tropical fruits. For an açai fix straight to your door, order from sister project Açai and the Tribe on Deliveroo.

Friends Avenue, various locations in Dubai. friendsavenue.ae

The Grey

Adopting a less-is-more approach, The Grey is found in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it villa in Al Wasl, and promises great coffee, top design and a space that breeds creativity. Fitted out in endless shades of grey, the stripped-back aesthetic is a minimalist’s dream. The tropical acai bowl is a healthy way to start the day, or there’s a whole array of eggs served a dozen ways if you prefer something savoury for breakfast.

The Grey, 9A Street, Al Wasl, Al Safa, 8am to 11pm daily. Tel: (054) 582 6779, the-grey.co

Ivy’s Secret Garden

Nestled within the industrial warehouses of Al Quoz is Ivy’s Secret Garden. Part plant shop, part cafe, this instantly relaxing space is named after its owner, who combined her love of coffee and plants into one one-stop shop where guests can enjoy a hidden green gem in the urban jungle. The menu has all-day acai bowls and small bites, plus an array of beverages that prove very popular. There are even green-themed workshops like skincare making and plant pot painting.

Ivy’s Secret Garden, Warehouse 3, Al Asayel St, Al Quoz 4, 9am to 9pm daily. Tel: (055) 8896982, secretgardenivy.com

Jones the Grocer

With multiple branches over the city, Jones the Grocer serves up an epic full English breakfast. There are healthier options too, and a selection of fresh juices, the homemade hash browns are definitely worth it though.

Jones The Grocer, various locations around Dubai, breakfast served until noon midweek, and 4pm on weekends. jonesthegrocer.com

Koko Bay

Popular West Beach hotspot Koko Bay is usually synonymous with sundowners but it also has a great beachside breakfast offering. Enjoy Koko Bay-inspired breakfast dishes such as Asian omelette with kai pad krawpow served with custard baos, the Koko Bay full English, brioche French toast, Koko nut pancakes infused with lemongrass infused maple syrup, and the Amazonica acai bowl. Bag a seat outside for those epic Dubai Marina skyline views.

Koko Bay, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon to Fri 10am to midnight, Sat and Sun 8am to midnight. Tel: (04) 5723444. @kokobayuae

Lowe

The edgy Antipodean eatery in the Koa Canvas hub delivers modern, produce-driven plates of exceptional fare. Be sure to book ahead for their leisurely weekend brunch (not the boozy, dance-on-tables kind), where standout dishes include smashed avo with prawns and yuzu koshu, and the Lowe breakfast of haloumi, boiled egg, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, chickpeas, olives and flatbread.

Lowe, Koa Canvas, Wadi Al Safa 3, breakfast served Sat and Sun 8am to 12pm. Tel: (0)4 320 1890. lowe-dubai.com

McGettigan’s

If you’ve sunk a few too many pints the night before, return to the scene of the crime for a restorative McGettigan’s Breakfast. Available in small or large, this hearty repast includes sausage, bacon, black and white pudding, eggs cooked to order, slow-roasted tomato, mushroom, hash brown, baked beans and toast, all washed down with tea or coffee.

McGettigans, JLT; Souk Madinat Jumeirah; JBR; and Home by McGettigan’s (City Walk). mcgettigans.com

Mitts & Trays

Perfect for a weekend catch up, Mitts & Trays has high-tech menus on iPads, and you can choose from a range of plates that are healthy and wholesome. The real stars of the show are their iced lattes, which are almost too pretty to drink.

Mitts & Trays, various locations in Dubai. mittsandtrays.com

Mondoux

Dubai Creek Harbour is a gorgeous spot for a bit of breakfast and Mondoux is the ultimate place to go. Dishes include croque madame made with homemade bread, a colourful acai bowl, French brioche toast with salted caramel, and a mascarpone and blueberry crepe. Wash it all down with a freshly-prepared coffee or juice. Breakfast is served from 8am until 12pm on weekdays and 1pm on weekends.

Mondoux, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, Mon to Fri 8am to 12pm, Sat & Sun, 8am to 1pm. Tel: (0)4 584 5177. mondoux.ae

Myocum

Named after the lush hinterland surrounding Byron Bay, this urban-chic eatery has a decidedly Aussie accent. Order the casuarina toast with smashed avo, beetroot hummus, feta, edamame and dukkah – and feel smug for the rest of the day. On the run? Grab a coffee from the takeaway window at Dar Wasl Mall.

Myocum, No. 45 Dar Wasl Mall, Al Safa, breakfast served 7am to 10pm. @myocum_dubai

Nightjar Coffee

This boutique roaster casts a wide net for culinary inspiration. Don’t miss their excellent nitro coffee on tap.

Nightjar Coffee, Alserkal Ave, daily 9am to 9pm. nightjar.coffee

Reform Social & Grill

Famous for their ever-popular English breakfast, Reform takes their full English so seriously, it’s actually called the ‘Breakfast of Champions’. There’s also a selection of Benedicts, and plenty of options for those with a sweet tooth.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, daily 8am to 12pm . Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Revo Cafe

Whether you’re keeping healthy with their health-focused super bowls or a light granola, or treating yourself to a slab of caramelised bread covered in mascarpone, Revo Cafe at Anantara The Palm has you covered.

Revo Cafe, Anantara, The Palm, Dubai, breakfast served daily 8am to 11.30am. Tel: (04) 5678304. @revo.cafe

Sarabeth’s

This New York export serves up breakfast all day from 7.30am to 10pm at its City Walk location – because eggs Benedict and fluffy pancakes shouldn’t only be served before noon.

City Walk, Al Safa Road, Dubai, daily 7.30am to 10pm. Tel: (052) 3976750. @sarabeths.uae

Saya Brasserie Cafe

Breakfast but make it fashion at Saya. Locations scattered around Dubai this is the perfect choice to catch up with your girlfriends over the weekend. This cafe is a beautiful backdrop to shoot some candid’s before you tuck into some really good food. Flaky croissants and tasty toasties are on the menu along with delectable lotus pancakes and brioche crunchy French toast.

Saya Brasserie Cafe, various locations around Dubai, sayacafe.ae, @saya.brasserie

The Scene by Simon Rimmer

Popular British eatery The Scene by Simon Rimmer not only serves up some top Marina views, it’s also home to a great daily breakfast menu. You’ll find lighter dishes such as classic pancakes or smashed avo, or opt for something heartier, such as eggs florentine or the breakfast burrito.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, 4th Floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, daily 10am to 12pm. Tel: (04) 222 2328. thescenedubai.com

tashas cafe

Tashas cafe’s distinct aesthetic is evident at all of the South African brand’s branches, which now include Dubai Marina Mall, Al Barsha and Mirdif. The breakfast menu is largely similar at all branches, packed with fluffy French toasts, omelettes and tasty avo toasts. As is customary, alongside the menu of classic favourites you’ll find at all tashas cafe branches across the city, there are signature dishes devised especially for each restaurant.

tashas, various locations including Dubai Marina, Al Barsha and Mirdif. tashascafe.com

Tom & Serg

If there’s one man who’s shaped the breakfast scene in Dubai, it’s Australian chef Tom Arnel. Visit the industrial-chic eatery that started it all, Tom & Serg, for his innovative take on cafe fare. Expect an avo toast layered with tomato, lemon oil, mint, zaatar, pine nuts and black salt, fried eggs with pumpkin seeds and chimichurri, and granola served with cashew milk and coconut yoghurt.

Al Quoz, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Mon to Fri 8am to 4pm, Sat and Sun 8am to 6pm. Tel: (056) 4746812. tomandserg.com

Two Neighbors

This cosy spot is open for brunch (in the traditional sense of the word) between 9am and 11.45pm daily. Dishes include truffle scramble on multigrain toasted bread, a guac and bacon Benedict, and the ‘babka’.

Two Neighbors, Madinat Badr, Dubai, daily 9am to 11.45pm. Tel: (0)4 548 3732. @twoneighbors.dxb

Ula Dubai

Located on the golden sands of Palm Jumeirah, Ula serves up breakfast from 10am through the week and 9am on weekends. This pretty spot’s weekend bottomless breakfast is as good as it gets and the perfect spot to catch up with loved ones. For Dhs200 per person, guests can choose from a range of dishes including smoked salmon pita, lobster benedict, and shakshuka, alongside unlimited mimosas and prosecco.

Ula, Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. 10am to 1am Mon to Thurs, 9am to 1am Fri to Sun. Tel:(0)45663041. @uladxb

Images: Supplied/Instagram