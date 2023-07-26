56 brilliant business lunch deals in Dubai
Business doesn’t have to be boring…
Whether you need to recharge those creativity levels and tuck into lunch outside the office or if you have to sign a business deal with a client, there are plenty of business lunches in Dubai to choose from.
Here are some of our favourite business lunches in Dubai you need to try…
99Sushi
99 Sushi Bar and Restaurant offer an Omakase Lunch where you will pay Dhs169 for nine courses inclusive of coffee or tea. There’s tiger prawn tempura, yellowtail nigiri with jalapeno and gochujang, quail egg with truffle and more.
99 Sushi Bar and Restaurant, The Address Downtown Dubai, Mon to Sun, 12pm till 2.15pm, Tel: (0)4 547 2241, 99sushibar.com
Aamara
Licensed fine dining concept, Aamara by the Award-winning Trèsind Team in VOCO Hotel has a business lunch for Dhs95++. Highlights on the menu include seekh kebab, steam bao, butterfly prawn, and more. There’s a menu for vegetarians too that include paneer butter masala, palak corn, dal makhani and more.
Aamara, Voco Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Tel: (0)52 573 5723. aamara.ae
Amazonico
Head to Amazonico for lunch where you can enjoy a three-course meal for Dhs130 or a four-course meal for Dhs155. Dishes change regularly to keep things fresh and seasonal.
Amazonico, Gate Village 11, Pavillon DIFC, Dubai, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonico.ae
Avli by Tashas
Escape to Greece during your lunch break, with the delicious set menu at Avli by Tashas, in DIFC. For Dhs130, you’ll be treated to two courses while three courses will cost you Dhs165.
Avli by Tashas, Ground Floor, Gate Village Building 9, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 4pm. Tel: (04) 359 0008. avlibytashas.com
Beau Rivage Bistro
Beau Rivage Bistro, Grand Millennium Business Bay, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm Tel: (0)4 873 3333. millenniumhotels.com
Boca
No time for a leisurely lunch? Head to Boca for a speedy lunch served up from Monday to Thursday if you only have a little more than an hour or so away from your desk. You can choose from a selection of Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired dishes from the daily menu where you will see old lunch favourites and some new dishes made from what is local and in season each week. Pay Dhs115 for a two-course meal and Dhs140 for a three-course meal. The menu changes every week, so you can keep going back for more.
Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Dubai, 12pm to 3.30pm, Mon to Thur. Tel: (04) 323 1833. boca.ae
Bombay Borough
Fancy Indian food for lunch? Head to Bombay Borough for its ‘dabba lunch’ – a concept that dates all the way back to 1890. For Dhs105, you will get a starter plate, small plate and main. There are several menus to choose from, so you have plenty of reasons to head back.
Bombay Borough, Gate Village 3, DIFC, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 327 1555. @bombayborough_uae
Cafe Belge
Take a break from the office at the art deco eatery inside the Ritz-Carlton. The business lunch features the dish of the day plus complimentary coffee or tea, and will cost you Dhs135 for a two-course meal and Dhs155 for a three-course meal. It runs over weekdays from 12pm to 3pm.
Cafe Belge, The Ritz Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Tel: (0)4 372 2323. @cafebelgedubai
Carnival by Trèsind
Need an inventive spin for your lunch on a workday? Carnival by Trèsind has a new business lunch set menu. It’s Dhs110++ for a four-course meal and Dhs135++ for a five-course meal. It runs from 12pm to 3.30pm from Monday to Friday. A few highlights include Carnival kale salad, tandoori burrata, soft shell crab with coconut sambhol and more.
Carnival by Trèsind, The Buildings by Daman, DIFC, Tel: (052) 242 4262. carnivalbytresind.com
Cé La Vi Dubai
What’s On award-winning, Cé La Vi Dubai is one of those spots in Dubai that keep popping up on the ‘Gram. You’ll see a lot of folks enjoying the nightlife, brunching and of course, taking that iconic swing snap with the Burj Khalifa in the background. This pretty sky bar also does a pocket-friendly business lunch for just Dhs140 for three courses on weekdays with tea or coffee which is a must-try.
CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs140 per person. Tel: (04) 582 6111. celavi.com
Certo
This business lunch in Dubai City runs from Monday to Friday, from noon to 3.15pm. Choose a two-course meal for Dhs100 or three courses for Dhs120.
Certo, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, 12pm to 3.15pm. Tel: (0)4 366 9187. radissonhotels.com
Clap
DIFC favourite, Clap, has a cool three-course business lunch deal featuring miso soup followed by a choice of two starters and one main for Dhs115. You will start with a miso soup, followed by two starters and one main and a dessert.
Level 9, Gate Village Building 11, DIFC, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. @clapdxb
Cordelia
Dine inside The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm for a chic business lunch at Cordelia where a two-course meal costs Dhs125 with coffee or tea. Starters include smoked and poached salmon with crème fraiche, while mains feature Carnaroli rice topped with crème fraiche, duck confit and more.
St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Mon to Fri noon to 3pm, Dhs125. Tel: (0)4 218 0125. @stregisdubaithepalm
Couqley
Couqley’s business lunch includes two starters, or a starter and a main, or a main and dessert for Dhs109. The menu has delicious treats including their popular steak frites, homemade ravioli, an Amerian-style cheeseburger and more.
Couqley French Brasserie, Pullman Hotel Downtown Dubai, until 3pm. Tel: (0)4 514 9339, couqley.ae
Duomo
At Duomo, diners sit beneath a 15-metre vaulted cathedral-like ceiling as an ever-changing art projection envelope the walls. It’s cool yet elegant and the food is classically Italian. The three-course menu of one antipasti, main course and dolci will cost Dhs135 per person.
The Dubai Edition, Mon to Fri noon to 3.30pm, Dhs135 per person. Tel: (0)4 602 3399. @duomodubai
Esco-Bar Coctel y Cocina
This cool spot on The Palm has a business lunch deal available from 12pm to 4pm for Dhs105 per person. From the select menu, pick from one entrada, one ensalada, and one plato dish to share between two guests. Want more? For Dhs144 per person, guests can choose one entrada, one ensalada, and one fajita dish to share between two guests.
Esco-bar Coctel y Cocina, Radisson Beach Resort, Palm Jumeriah West Beach, 12pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)56 444 7575. @escobardubai
garden on 8
Take a break from your desk to enjoy a delicious and relaxed lunch at Garden on 8 at Media One Hotel. The lunch offer takes place every weekday from 12pm until 5pm, where you can indulge in either a burger and a soft drink for Dhs75 or a burger and brew for Dhs95.
Garden On 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 5pm Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com
Gonpachi Dubai
For an unparallel Japanese dining experience, head to Gonpachi (The home of blockbuster ‘Kill Bill’) for its business lunch deal. It runs from Monday to Friday, 12pm to 4pm. Prices start from Dhs130. The three or four-course menu includes dishes such as Caesars salad, tuna tataki, black cod, and more.
Gonpachi Dubai, Boulevard, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Mon to Fri 12pm to 4pm, @gonpachidubai
Hayal
Hayal will be plating up a range of mouthwatering Turkish dishes as part of their business lunch. The three-course menu features the best of Hayal for Dhs130 per person. It runs Monday to Friday 12pm to 4pm. Dishes include lamb meatballs, baked eggplant, sea bass fillet, beef casserole, and more.
Hayal, Mezzanine Floor, St. Regis Downtown, Mon to Fri 12pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)4 512 5686. hayaldubai.com
Hunter & Barrel
Hunter & Barrel’s two-course business lunch will cost you Dhs85 per person. It’s served with a dessert and a soft drink. You can add on an appetizer for Dhs25.
Hunter & Barrel, available at both locations in Vida Emirates Hills and Mirdif Hills, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs85 per person for two courses. Tel: (0)4 589 0970. hunterandbarrel.ae
Hutong
At Hutong, you will enjoy Northern Chinese cuisine (with a contemporary twist). It’s Dhs88 for a soup and a choice of main, or Dhs110 for soup, two starters and one main course.
Hutong, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Dubai. Mon to Fri, 12pm to 2.30pm, Tel: (04) 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com
Il Pastaio
Italian restaurant Il Pastaio offers three-course business lunch for Dhs125 per person. Feast on Italian faves such as arancini, risotto burrata, baby chicken, tiramisu and more. It runs from 12pm to 3pm.
Il Pastaio, Al Habtoor City, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 379 1382 ilpastaiodubai.ae
Indochine
A cosy setting for a midday break, Indochine’s business lunch offers four sharing starters, a choice of one main and sorbet for dessert for Dhs115. Make it a ‘premium’ treat for Dhs175.
Indochine, Gate Precinct Building 3, Level 2, DIFC Dubai, 12pm to 4pm, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 208 9333. indochinedxb.com
Jun’s
Downtown Dubai Jun’s serves up a two-course meal for Dhs110 or a three-course meal for Dhs130. There’s wagyu beef potsticker, black pepper steak frites, softshell crab with garlic noodles, and more.
Jun’s, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.30pm, Tel: (0)4 457 6035. junsdubai.com
Kata
Kata has introduced a new ‘Lunch Affair’ set menu featuring a blend of contemporary and traditional Japanese cuisine. The three-course meal for Dhs88 will get you a miso soup, a starter and a main. Add on a signature fizz for Dhs25.
Kata, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, 11am to 3pm, Tel: (0)4 273 3800. kata.ae
La Cantine du Faubourg
In the mood for French cuisine? La Cantine Du Faubourg does a great business lunch deal. There’s scallop tartare, burrata and pear, Asian seabass and more. It is priced at Dhs120 and you can add on a dessert for Dhs20 and a glass of wine for Dhs40. Go the healthy route and build your own poke bowl for Dhs110 where you can pick your protein, base and sauce after which you will enjoy a guilt-free dessert. Available from 12pm to 2.45pm from Monday to Friday.
La Cantine Du Faubourg, Emirates Towers, Trade Centre 2, Dubai, 12pm to 2.45pm Mon to Fri, Tel: (04) 352 7105. lacantine.ae
Ladurée
Skip lunch at your desk and head to the business lunch at Ladurée. Options include vegetable soup, Caesar salad, poke bowl, saffron risotto, beef burger and more for Dhs107. Do note, the business lunch is available at all outlets except the Dubai Mall Tea Room, Nakheel Mall and DFC.
Ladurée, 12pm to 4pm Mon to Fri, Dhs107. @ladureeuae
Lah Lah
Popular Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is great for refuelling with a business lunch in Dubai. A two-course meal will cost you Dhs70 and a three-course meal is Dhs80. There’s also a dedicated sushi combo for Dhs80.
Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 519 1111. jumeirah.com
Larte
Take a break from the workday and treat yourself to an Italian experience at Larte. The menu is packed with Italian classics including pizzas, pasta, risottos, and more. It will cost you just Dhs69 for two courses and is available 12pm to 3pm from Monday to Friday.
Larte, Studio One, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 581 6870. larte.ae
Le Petit Beefbar
For a fixed cost of Dhs125, you’ll get a mixed salad or starter, followed by a quesadilla or dragon shrimp plus a dish of the day or an option of Le Petit Beefbar popular dishes. Check out their menu here.
Le Petit Beefbar, DIFC Gate Village, Dubai. 11.30am to 3pm, Mon to Fri. beefbar.com
Lo+Cale
Head to Lo+Cale at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina for a quick lunch from Monday to Friday, 1pm to 4pm. For two courses it’s just Dhs59 and for three courses, Dhs69. You will get water and soft drinks with your lunch. Dishes include shrimp and corn chowder, miso salmon and more.
Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)54 997 8599. @localedxb
La Sirène
La Sirene at Avani+ Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites is a great place to go to taste flavours from Beirut. There’s mezze and mouthwatering mains. Pick from either the two-course meal for Dhs99 or the four-course men for Dhs129. You will also get coffee, tea, soft drinks or juices to pair your meal with.
La Sirene, Avani+ Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites, Mon to Fri 12pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)4 604 2220. avanihotels.com
Lola Taberna Española
You and your team can lunch the Spanish way (think relaxed, leisurely and long) with a menu del dia, featuring classic Spanish dishes. A starter and a main course will cost you Dhs75, two starters and a main course is Dhs95 and two starters; a main and a dessert is Dhs125.
Lola Taberna, Tryp by Wyndham, Barsha Heights, Mon to Fri 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 247 6688. @lolataberna
LPM Bar & Restaurant
If you work around Dubai’s DIFC district, check out the lunch deal at LPM Bar & Restaurant. For Dhs135, you can get a starter and a main, or for Dhs180 you can get one starter, a main and a dessert. The restaurant has taken a seasonal approach to the menu which means diners always have something new from Chef Adriano to try before it gets swapped out for something new.
LPM Bar & Restaurant, Gate Village 8, DIFC, Dubai, available Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 439 0505. lpmrestaurants.com/dubai
Mama Zonia
From 12pm to 3pm on weekdays, Mama Zonia offers an express business lunch for Dhs110 for four courses. There are sake rolls, beef tataki, black pepper beef and more to choose from.
Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm Mon to Fri. mamazoniadubai.com
Masterchef, the TV Experience
Craving a fusion of flavours? Head to Masterchef, the TV experience. For Dhs85 you will get a two-course meal and for Dhs105, a three-course meal. Indulge on weekdays from 12pm to 4pm.
Masterchef, the TV Experience, Millennium Place Marina, Al Marsa St, Mon to Fri 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (04) 550 8111. masterchefdxb.com
Meda
Meda at Taj Dubai offers up favourites from around the coast – each dish a fresh interpretation of traditional favourites such as the patatas bravas, grilled calamari and loukoumades with gianduia. For two courses, it’s Dhs115 and for three, it’s Dhs130.
Meda, Taj Dubai, Downtown, Tel: (0)4 438 3100. medadubai.com @medadubai
Mina Brasserie
Sample chef Michael Mina’s contemporary cuisine over a sophisticated business lunch at Dubai International Finance Centre. Three courses with tea, coffee or ice cream cost Dhs155 or pay Dhs135 for two courses with tea, coffee or ice cream.
Mina Brasserie, Four Seasons Hotel, DIFC, Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (04) 506 0100. minabrasserie.com
Nonya
For just Dhs99, Nonya’s Pan-Asian business lunch offers a selection of starters and mains. For the four-course menu, choose from satay ayam, tiger prawn har gao, chicken Szechuan, black cod, buttermilk prawn and more. You’ll get coffee and tea, too. It runs Monday to Friday, 12pm to 4pm.
44th Floor, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 12pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 574 1144, @nonyadubai
Pincode
Pincode by Chef Kunal Kapur, nestled in Dubai Hills Mall offers a business lunch for a starting price of Dhs59. The pan-Indian menu features kale and spinach kebab, tandoori chicken tikka, kurkuri fish fingers, fish curry and more. But before you tuck in, you will be served a refreshing in-house mocktail. It is available from 12pm to 4pm from Monday to Thursday.
Pincode, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills, Tel: (0)4 566 1424. @pincode.dubai
PizzaExpress
Planning a fuss-free business lunch in Dubai with colleagues or business partners? Available at all locations, including their licensed venues, PizzaExpress’ business lunch will see you tucking into one main plus a soft drink for Dhs54, or if you have more time to spare – get a starter, main and soft drink for Dhs64. Know you can’t finish a meal without a sweet treat, pay Dhs74 for a starter, main and a soft drink.
Qwerty
Qwerty’s business lunch is available Monday to Friday, from 12pm to 3pm. For a two-course meal, you will pay Dhs90 which includes a starter and a main course plus coffee or tea. Add on a dessert for Dhs10.
Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com/venues/qwerty
Roobaru
Choose from a delicious two-course meal for Dhs69 or fill your tummy with a three-course feast for just Dhs10 extra. It runs from 12pm to 4pm on weekdays.
DT1 Residential Tower, Burj Khalifa Blvd. Tel: (054) 776 6384. @roobaru.me
Roberto’s
Roberto’s, Gate Village 1, DIFC, Dubai, Dhs125, 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (04) 386 00 66. robertosrestaurants.com
Roka Dubai
Zuma’s little sister has not one, but two tempting lunch menu. The classic menu cost Dhs125 per person while the premium lunch menu is Dhs180. Both include sharing appetizers such as iceberg lettuce with caramelized onion dressing, dumplings and maki rolls. You will be able to choose from signature mains from the robata grill, sea bream fillet, Cedar-roasted baby chicken with chili and lemon, and more.
Roka, The Opus, Business Bay, Mon to Fri, Dhs115 per person. Tel: (04) 439 7171. rokarestaurant.com
Rüya
Rüya’s new business lunch features an array of signature Anatolian dishes. Running from 12pm to 3.30pm, expect hearty soup, sharing small plates and a main. It costs Dhs130 per person. Ruya, The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 218 0065. @ruyadubai
Salero
To satisfy those Spanish cravings head to Salero where Spanish favourites await. It’s a Dhs150 set menu and you can tuck in on weekdays from 12pm to 3pm. There’s tapas, gazpacho, patatas bravas and more.
Salero, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (04) 409 5888. kempinski.com
Salmon Guru
At this popular spot in the Opus by Omniyat, you will get a selection of two sharing dishes, one main course, one dessert and one house wine for Ds100. It is available Monday to Friday, 12.30pm to 4pm.
Salmon Guru Dubai, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, Mon to Fri 12.30pm to 4pm. Tel: (052) 814 9537.
@salmongurudubai
Shanghai Me
The business lunch at Shanghai Me is Dhs120 where you can devour one soup, one appetizer and one main. The menu changes weekly but you can check it out here. Add on a bao bun for Dhs40 per piece.
Shanghai Me, Gate Village 11, Podium Level, DIFC, Dubai, 12pm to 3.45pm Mon to Fri Tel: (04) 564 0505. shanghaime-restaurant.com
SushiSamba
If we were asked which is one of the most popular business lunch in Dubai – we’d say SushiSamba. This venue is perched on the 51st floor of St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, offering its visitors 360-degree panoramic views of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks such as the Palm Jumeirah coastline, the Arabian Gulf, Ain Dubai, and the Dubai skyline. There’s miso soup to start; small plates like prawn gyoza; tuna seviche, and more; mains which include black cod; tiger prawn; sushi and more. The restaurant’s business lunch is all yours for Dhs159. It runs from 12pm to 3pm from Monday to Friday.
SushiSamba Dubai, St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs159. @sushisambadubai
Sucre
Sucre Dubai in DIFC brings punchy Latin American flavours to Gate Village 05. The business lunch features a selection of the finest Latin American-inspired dishes such as tuna tartare, yellowtail ceviche and more for starters while mains will see you digging into baby chicken, paccheri pasta, Australian Angus ribeye, and more. The express business lunch (one main and one side) for those short on time will cost you Dhs80, while the regular business lunch (one starter, one main course, and a side) will cost you Dhs115.
Sucre Dubai, Podium Level, Gate Village 05, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Tel: (0)4 340 0829. @sucredubai
Tamoka
Head here with colleagues, for a meeting or just some time away from your desk and tuck into a menu that blends fire and ice elements with Antillean and Caribbean-inspired cuisine. It’s Dhs140 for a two-course meal and Dhs250 for two courses and three drinks per person.
The Ritz Carlton, Dubai, daily 12pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)4 318 6099. @tamokadubai
Tandoor Tina and Project Chaiwala
British Indian spot Tandoor Tina has teamed up with homegrown tea concept Project Chaiwala to bring a familiar chai charm to Tina’s express business lunch. A lively Chaiwala server, along with his customised chai cart, will serve piping-hot tea to guests within the restaurant. The delicious three-course meal will cost you Dhs85 and includes tandoori salmon, lamb kofta, and more.
25hours Hotel One Central, Trade Centre, Mon to Fri noon to 3pm, from Dhs85. Tel: (0)4 210 2500. @tandoortina
The Artisan
The Artisan has a delectable and refreshing business lunch to help you recharge those creative minds. The three-course menu will transcend diners to the lands of Italy with wood oven-baked mini pizzas, beef carpaccio, braised short ribs, and more. Indulge for Dhs135 and add on grape for an additional Dhs55.
The Artisan, Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 338 8133. @theartisandubai
The Crossing
Located at chic The H Hotel, The Crossing is a must-try for fans of Indian cuisine. There are two options to pick from: a small plate and main for Dhs95; or a small plate, main and dessert for Dhs125. Add on a glass of red or white wine for Dhs29. The menu includes chaat, paneer tikka, chicken malai, goat curry and more. The mains are served with a portion of dal or salad and a portion of rice or bread.
The Crossing, The H Hotel, Trade Centre 1, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 491 9695, crossingtherestaurant.com
Zuma
For an express lunch, pay Dhs81 and get miso soup and any main courses. You can add a dessert from the a la carte menu. For a bigger meal, opt for the Dhs159 menu which will get you miso soup, and a choice of two starters.
Zuma Dubai, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Restaurant. Tel: (0)4 425 5660, zumarestaurant.com