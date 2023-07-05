45 new bars, restaurants and beach clubs opening soon in Dubai

Keep these on your radar…

Dubai is a city that never stands still with new venues popping up all of the time. We’re bringing you the inside scoop on some of the most exciting bars, restaurants and beach clubs opening in Dubai in the coming months.

Bookmark this list as we will keep it updated…

The 305 Dubai

The 305 Dubai is a Miami-meets-Palm Springs beach club opening soon on Palm West Beach. Nestled between palm trees, the intriguingly cool beach club is an ode to the Magic City. Guests will be able to top up their tan on the beach, cool down in the pool, and graze on a South Florida-inspired all-day menu.

The 305 Dubai, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Opening soon. @305dubai

Agora

Set to open this summer, Agora is a stylish new cocktail bar that’s set to add to the drinking and dining experiences in The Dubai Edition. A social spot that draws inspiration from the ancient Greek ‘agora,’ which served as a central gathering place. The mixology will take centre stage, with master of libations Simone Caporal helming the bar. Intimate interiors, live DJ sets, and light, Mediterranean-inspired sharing plates will compliment the beverage menu.

Agora, The Dubai Edition, opening summer 2023. @agora_dxb

Aretha

From Rikas Hospitality comes Aretha, a chic restaurant and lounge that will remind you of the roaring twenties. Their second restaurant opening at the St Regis Gardens alongside just-opened Chez Wam, expect live entertainment that invokes the glory days of the jazz age complete with plush seating, gold detailing, and glittering chandeliers. It is set to open its doors in September.

Aretha, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, opening soon.

Arrazuna by Mehmet Gürs

Featuring eight open kitchens and a gourmet retail offering where diners can shop signature products, Arrazuna by Mehmet Gurs is designed like a high-end food hall. It’s cuisine will focus on the vibrant flavours of the Levant and the Arabian Peninsula when it opens at The Link.

Arrazuna by Mehmet Gurs, The Link, One&Only Za’abeel, opens late 2023. oneandonlyresorts.com

Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia

Another acclaimed chef is set to bring their signature flavours to Dubai this year, with chef Ritu Dalmia set to open Atrangi at Jumeirah Al Qasr. Atrangi promises to bring a unique twist on traditional cuisine, channeling the many culinary traditions found across India to present Indian gastronomy in an authentic yet contemporary light. The menu at Atrangi takes inspiration from the many mothers, grandmothers and great-grandmothers who create their home-cooked meals with a dollop of simplicity and a generous sprinkle of love. Colourful and creative, the 96-seater restaurant promises to exude Dalmia’s vibrant personality across an indoor restaurant and alfresco terrace that oveerlooks the Al Qasr lagoons.

Baoli Beach

From the ultra chic shores of Cannes comes Bâoli, renowned for its haute modern Japanese cuisine and A-list guest. In Dubai, it will be managed by Neat Food, and will become the first extension into the Middle East for the brand when it opens as part of the new J1 Beach at La Mer. “Bâoli is a retreat-styled space inspired by the beautiful stepwell baolis in India and which will offer a unique experience for visitors to J1 Beach,” says Sanjeev Nanda, Founder of Neat Food. It’s slated to open in December.

BCH: CLB

Adding to the action-packed array of culinary and leisure offerings at W Dubai – The Palm sometime in the second quarter of 2023 is BCH: CLB, which will be the hotel’s brand new beach club. Details remain scarce, but what we do know is that BCH: CLB will incorporate a decorated restaurant for long, lazy lunches, a sandy bar for sundowners as well as a cabana-lined pool and even a retail area for snapping up your next beach club look.

BCH: CLB, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, opening Q3 2023. @bchclbdxb

Boom Battle Bar

Boom Battle Bar is bringing its axe-throwing, beer pong-ing, crazy golfing to Dubai this July. Hailing from the UK, the brand is known as a lively bar where you’ll find street food, pumping tunes and fun-filled games. For their first international outpost, Boom Battle Bar has chosen Dubai, and is set to open in the DoubleTree by Hilton JBR on The Walk. The Dubai iteration will be home to a collection of their all-star activities, including crazy golf, beer pong, axe throwing, augmented reality darts, shuffleboard and even karaoke. So whether you want to come and sing your heart out in the karaoke room, or get competitive over a game of axe throwing (easy on the drinks ahead of that one), this is the place to go.

Boom Battle Bar Dubai, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, The Walk, opening July 15. @boom.dxb

Cyrano

From the streets of Gemmayze, Beirut to the Trade Center neighbourhood comes Cyrano, a casual all-day eatery that serves up wholesome brunches by day and cool cocktails by night.

DuangDy by Bo.Lan

The brains behind Michelin starred restaurant, Bo.Lan, Bo Songvisava and Dylan Jones will open DuangDy by Bo.Lan in The Link later this year. It promises to bring a slice of Bangkok’s most cutting-edge Thai experience to the city.

Bo.Lan, The Link, One&Only Za’abeel, opens late 2023. oneandonlyresorts.com

Evie’s

One of six new openings from Fundamental Hospitality, the creators of Gaia, Shanghai Me and La Maison on Ani, Evie’s is a new restaurant opening in DIFC. While we don’t know much more than that for the moment, we do know it’s set to offer imaginative dining and entertainment.

Franky in Florence The Park is a new concept brought to you by Tom Arnel, the man behind some of our favourite Aussie-inspired cafes and eateries. The EatX concept stretches over three floors, with each floor housing a different concept to create a new foodie hotspot in JLT. Still to come is Franky in Florence, an open-sky Italian on the building’s rooftop, where guests can enjoy an aperitivo spritz and a plate of antipasti or wood fired pizza. Frankie in Florence, The Park, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, opening October 2023. eatx.com Frantzén and Studio Frantzén Fine-dining figurehead Björn Frantzén will open two new restaurant concepts at Atlantis, The Palm later this year. Presenting two world-renowned restaurants inside one venue, the Nordic chef is set to open Studio Frantzén as well as a fine dining concept and the sibling to both three-Michelin star restaurants, Frantzén in Stockholm and Zén in Singapore. The first concept, Studio Frantzén, will showcase the best of Chef Frantzén’s creative Nordic cuisine with Asian influence in a relaxed yet immersive setting that will feature a lively bar, private dining area, intimate booths, as well as space at the kitchen counter for an intimate dining experience. Set inside Studio Frantzén will be a more intimate, fine-dining restaurant, and a sibling of Stockholm’s famous three Michelin star concept, that currently ranks No.25 in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. Studio Frantzén, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, opening Q4, 2023. Gigi Rigolatto Merex will team up with Paris Society International for one of three beach clubs at J1 Beach, bringing the legendary Gigi Rigolatto to the region for the first time. From the sun-drenched shores of St Tropez, this all-encompassing space for long, leisurely days and unforgettable evenings by the beach will feature an Italian menu, two terraces, an indoor restaurant, a garden, a Bellini bar, a kids’ circus and a wellness area. Described by Brian Bendix, CEO of Paris Society International, as setting “a new standard for ultra-premium hospitality and lifestyle beach offering,” we’re promised ‘extraordinary experiences’ when it opens later this year. Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening late 2023. The Guild Another exciting new opening from EatX, The Guild, is a supersized new dining destination at ICD Brookfield in DIFC. Although we’re not sure of exactly what to expect, their Instagram page promises ‘epicurean feasts among the Nurseries, Rockpool, Salon, and Aviary.’ We’re intrigued. The Guild, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, opening mid 2023. @theguilddubai Harry’s Bar Credited as the birthplace of the Bloody Mary, Harry’s Bar opened in Paris in 1911 as an ode to pre-prohibition Manhattan. It’s been in the MacElhone family for more than 100 years, and still has the same dimly lit, mahogany interiors that it did from its conception. On the menu in Paris, there’s some 400 cocktails to discover, so expect this to become your new drinking den when it opens later this year at East Park in Trade Center. IT Born in Ibiza in 2015, there’s now six IT restaurants in hedonistic party hotspots around the world, including London, Mykonos and Porto Cervo. Dubai will be next, with an opening slated for late 2023 in East Park. Contemporary interiors, curated music and best-in-class Mediterranean cuisine make up the DNA of IT restaurants, all of which we can expect when the brand lands in Dubai for the first time. Kygo Another new opening in DIFC from Fundamental Hospitality is Kygo, a Japanese omakase restaurant. It will open in Four Seasons DIFC, adding to the hotel’s culinary array that already features Michael Mina’s Mina Brasserie and Luna Sky Bar. La Dame de Pic Enlivened by Anne-Sophie Pic, La Dame de Pic is a breathtakingly chic restaurant found in foodie capitals including London, Paris and Singapore. In Dubai it will open as one of 11 restaurants at The Link at One&Only Za’abeel, and we can expect the same wow-worthy aesthetic and exquisite French fine dining dishes. La Dame de Pic, The Link, One&Only Za’abeel, opens late 2023. oneandonlyresorts.com La Môme Hailing from Cannes, La Mome is a trendy restaurant and cocktail bar that’s been frequented by A-Listers including Jamie Foxx and Ciara. The Art Deco interiors are complimented by a menu of fine fare masterminded by chef Julian Cazalas, and a soundtrack that turns dinner into dancing. Expect it to open later this year at East Park, a new dining hotspot at Trade Center. La Vita La Vita is the name of a new Dubai beach club currently under construction at the southernmost point of Palm West Beach, just beyond FIVE Palm Jumeirah. This beach club not only sits in front of one of the most ultra-luxury residences in the city, One at Palm Jumeirah by Dorchester Collection, but the hoarding advertisers that La Vita is a concept by Mine & Yours Group. La Vita, One at Palm Jumeirah by Dorchester Collection, Palm West Beach. Leña Top Andalusian chef Dani García is set to open his first restaurant in Dubai. The man behind some of Spain’s top restaurants, including BiBo, Lobito de Mar and Dani Brasserie, will bring his sleek steakhouse Leña to The Palm in 2023. If you’re not familiar with the brand, let us introduce you. Leña was born in Marbella in the summer of 2020, replacing chef Dani García’s eponymous fine dining restaurant, which the chef announced would close just 21 days after it was awarded its third Michelin star. A year after opening Leña Marbella, an opening in Madrid followed, the same year that the Marbella restaurant was recognised with the highest accolade of the restaurant category at the 2021 Restaurant & Bar Design Awards. So, we can expect some pretty wow-worthy interiors when the brand opens in Dubai. Leña, Nakheel Mall Rooftop, East Side, Palm Jumeirah, opening Q3, 2023. groupodanigarcia.com Limonata Sister restaurant to vibrant Amalfi-inspired Italian Lucia’s in Downtown, Limonata promises the same interiors that demand to be Instagrammed and the kind of ambience that keeps you partying into the night. You’ll find it at Club Vista Mare. Limonata, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, opening February 2023. @limonatadubai Maison La Plage Set to open later this year on Palm Jumeirah is a beachfront restaurant from Dubai-born Fundamental Hospitality. The eatery is described as a beachfront escape inspired by the sun-drenched shores of the South of France. At the culinary helm is chef Izu Ani, so expect a delectable taste of the Med. Market Island A brand new food hall is coming to Dubai Festival City Mall later this year. Called Market Island, the food hall is set to open in December 2023, at the mall’s north end on the ground floor. Across 70,000 square feet, the food hall is set to be the biggest in the Middle East and will be the first licensed bar venue located inside a mall in the UAE. The market will have 53 venues along with dedicated restaurant spaces, bars, and lounges. Basically: a tonne of great food and drink to choose from. There will also be live entertainment including performances from local artists and DJs. Market Island, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival City, opening December 2023. Mr Porter A sleek steakhouse by way of Amsterdam and Barcelona, Mr Porter blends a modern steakhouse with a buzzing lounge, creating a lively fun-dining experience. Their vibe-driven approach to a meal out means the music is just as important as the mixology and menu. It’s opening at East Park. NAC Looking for a casual spot to catch up with your friends? Prepare to fill your feed with snaps of NAC, a popular Mayfair eatery set to open soon in Dubai. NAC, which stands for North Audley Canteen, is opening in a new development on the intersection of Al Wasl Road and Street 19, where Al Safa Centre used to be. On the menu, guests can expect to catch-up over picture-perfect sharing plates inspired by the chic restaurants of Paris, as well as decadent desserts perfect for an indulgent weekend treat. The breakfasts at NAC are also legendary, so expect to tuck into some of the tastiest shakshouka’s avo toasts and fluffy pancakes you’ve ever tried. Osh Del Mar Uzbek restaurant Osh has spent a few years welcoming diners to its outpost at La Mer. And this year it’ll add a second branch to the Dubai dining scene in the form of Osh Del Mar. Set to open in the coming months at Address Beach Resort, the restaurant will add to the impressive culinary array at Address Beach Resort, joining the likes of Italian restaurant Via Toledo; Chinese hotspot Mott 32; and dinner and a show experience, Dream. Papa’s Say goodbye Marina Social and buongiorno to Papa’s, a new Italian restaurant that replaces the former Jason Atherton restaurant at InterContinental Dubai Marina this October. The neighbourhood eatery has been kitted out to represent a classic Italian trattoria and of course, you can expect authentic hospitality which will teleport you to Italy with its attentive, kind and nurturing experiences. As for the food, we can expect rich classic Italian flavours combinations using secret cooking techniques and recipes passed down through generations. Papa’s, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, opening in October 2023, @papasdubai Qabu by Paco Morales Adding a fine dining edge to the moorish cuisine of Andalusia is chef Paco Morales. A celebration of Cordoba’s culinary history, Qabu by Paco Morales promises to be a destination both for dinner and drinks, with a separate bar area alongside the elegant dining room. It opens later this year at One&Only Za’abeel. Qabu by Paco Morales, The Link, One&Only Za’abeel, opens late 2023. oneandonlyresorts.com Sagetsu by Tetsuya Wakuda No Dubai dining destination is complete without a Japanese restaurant, and the one at The Link at One&Only Za’abeel is left in the capable hands of Tetsuya Wakuda. The man behind two Michelin Starred Waku Ghin, he presents an elevated menu of traditional and modern Japanese cuisine, which marries classical French techniques with the Japanese philosophy of using natural, seasonal flavours. Sagetsu by Tetsuya Wakuda, The Link, One&Only Za’abeel, opens late 2023. oneandonlyresorts.com Shoku From Aussie-born, New Zealand-adopted chef and restauranteur Nic Watt comes Shoku, one of a number of new restaurants opening this year at Trade Center’s new dining destination, East Park. According to its website, Shoku will open in 2023 and is described as ‘the spirit of Japanese dining.’ The man behind the menu, chef Nic Watt, co-founded acclaimed Japanese restaurant Roka alongside Rainer Becker, which is an indication of the high-pedigree we can expect from his debut Dubai restaurant.

Signor Sassi

Iconic Knightsbridge restaurant, Signor Sassi, is set to open on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall – now called St Regis Gardens – in 2023, brought to the city by Sunset Hospitality. Signor Sassi Dubai will be the third Signor Sassi in the Middle East, with the brand already operational in Riyadh and Doha. Signor Sassi is as famed in London for its hearty portions of classic Italian cuisine as it is for its VIP clientele. Stars including Rihanna, Lionel Richie, Jackie Chan and Tom Jones have all been spotted enjoying a meal at the celebrated Italian restaurant, which has welcomed diners since 1984. So, we can’t wait to see who walks through the doors when the restaurant opens in Dubai. On the menu, you’ll find delicate antipasti, traditional pasta, succulent meat dishes, or beautifully presented seafood, but the must-try dish is the spaghetti lobster.

Signor Sassi, Nakheel Mall Rooftop, Palm Jumeirah, opening Q2 2023.

Sirene Beach by Gaia

From award-winning homegrown restaurant Gaia comes Sirene Beach by Gaia, described as a ‘coastal evolution of Dubai’s home-grown, Greek-Mediterranean concept, Gaia. A new opening from Fundamental Hospitality at La Mer’s new J1 Beach development, chef Izu Ani will once again take the culinary reigns to present a menu of signature dishes designed for a barefoot luxury beach setting. We’re promised a contemporary aesthetic and an unrivalled entertainment schedule befitting of Sirene Beach by Gaia elegant setting.

Sirene Beach by Gaia, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening late 2023.

Smoki Moto

While Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah on Palm West Beach is already welcoming guests, it won’t be until later this year that its culinary array of 10 restaurants and bars is fully open. Among the last to open will be Smoki Moto, a high-end, Korean steakhouse that will serve as the hotel’s signature restaurant. Stealing the show is the tabletop barbecue, where trailblazing design meets uncompromisingly fresh ingredients.

Smoki Moto, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, opening Q3, 2023. marriott.com

Soul Kitchen The first part of a multi-room experience in Business Bay, Soul Kitchen is opening soon. Described as a fusion of Levantine and Latin American flavors, it promises to combine food, drinks, art and culture across a space that features an indoor restaurant, chic cocktail bar and a breezy terrace. it is a space to discover the best in regional alternative culture, art, and talent. StreetXO by Dabiz Muñoz From one of Madrid’s finest culinary stars comes the international street food eatery, StreetXO by Dabiz Muñoz, a concept we’re particularly excited about. In an informal and relaxed setting at The Link at One&Only Za’abeel, expect haute cuisines with a dynamic edge, inspired by street food from all over the world. StreetXO, The Link, One&Only Za’abeel, opens late 2023. oneandonlyresorts.com Tapasake A One&Only homegrown concept already found in the Maldives and Montenegro is Tapasake, a refined poolside experience that serves elevated Nikkei cuisine. In Dubai, you’ll find it perched atop The Link with access to the UAE’s longest infinity pool. Alongside dining in the restaurant, guests will be able to enjoy the Japanese-Peruvian menu poolside on plush cabanas, while admiring the show-stopping views of the Dubai skyline. Tapasake, The Link, One&Only Za’abeel, opens late 2023. oneandonlyresorts.com

Tatel

Another culinary venture from Roger Federer is Tatel, which injects a little fun into Spanish fine dining. Tatel was first established in 2014, and now can be found in locations across the globe including Beverly Hills, Ibiza, Madrid, Doha and most recently Riyadh. Hot on the heels of the opening in Saudi Arabia, it was confirmed that the brand is being brought to Dubai, with the location and opening date still unknown.

Tavolina

Another import from Beirut, this cosy Italian trattoria is all about friendly service in a fuss-free environment. Expect to tuck into Italian classics aplenty when it opens later this year at East Park.

Tiffany Blue Box Cafe

The Tiffany and Co. Blue Box Café is landing in Dubai – and we’re convinced the food is going to have at least a tiny bit of diamond dust on it. The famed spot is opening its doors at The Dubai Mall at the Grand Atrium entrance next to the Tiffany and Co. store. It is currently under construction and we are keeping our ears open for any information on any opening date. Like its blingy sisters from around the world, it will be decked out from head to toe in the iconic baby ‘Tiffany’ blue hue, complete with diamond displays and befitting tributes to Breakfast at Tiffany’s – the legendary movie that took it to the stars – starring America’s sweetheart, Audrey Hepburn.

Tiffany Blue Box Cafe, Grand Atrium, Dubai Mall, opening soon.

Timbuktu Market

The Dubai food scene is about to reach new heights with the addition of an exciting new food market called Timbuktu Market. Set to open in Q1 2024, the market will be located in Two Towers, Barsha Heights. Inspired by London’s Borough Market and New York’s Chelsea Market, Timbuktu Market will bring an exciting new energy to the city’s hospitality industry. The market will be home to several different eateries under one roof, all of which will be brand-new concepts that don’t already have a physical presence in Dubai, including home chefs, bakers, pop-ups, supper clubs, and some international concepts.

Timbuktu Market, Two Towers, Barsha Heights, Dubai, opening Q1 2024. @timbuktu_market

Toto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

The brainchild of Saudi-based football legend Cristiano Ronaldo and Tennis Ace Roger Federer, Italian restaurant Toto is set to open in Dubai this year. Well-known for its classic Italian cuisine and live music, the location of the restaurant, which hails from Madrid, has not yet been confirmed.

Twiggy Family

Also located at Park Hyatt Dubai, Twiggy Family promises to be a child friendly iteration of the breathtaking Mediterranean-inspired original. Twiggy Family, which already has an Instagram page advertising that it’s coming soon, will take over Al Porto Lagoon Beach, the family-friendly beach club at Park Hyatt Dubai. The beach club will be a family-friendly venue inspired by the same stunning Rivera that the original Twiggy embodies.

Twiggy Family, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, opening soon. @twiggyfamilydxb

W Beach Club

Set to be a new addition to the lively drinking and dining scene at W Dubai – Mina Seyhai is a brand new beach club currently called W Beach Club. Set over 8,000 square metres, it will transform the existing Horizon pool bar into a beach destination complete with 50-metre-long pool and private beach.

W Beach Club, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, opening late 2023. marriott.com

