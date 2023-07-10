Save those dirhams…

The temperature in Dubai and rising but that doesn’t mean your utilities bill needs to go through the roof. Thanks to these official tips by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), you will be able to save some dirhams this summer.

The tips are a part of DEWA’s ‘Make Smart Summer Choices Your Habit’ campaign to raise awareness to customers how on they can manage their electricity and water consumption. The campaign is also in line with The Year of Sustainability announced by UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

From electrical and water appliances to lighting and more, here’s how you can save on your DEWA bill this summer

Electrical Appliances

When it comes to cooking, DEWA has suggested using a microwave (rather than an oven), pressure cookers and flat-bottom pans with tight lids to consume less energy.

Water heaters can be switched off over the summer to save up to 50 per cent on your energy consumption. Solar water heaters or electric water heaters will shave plenty of dirhams off your total bill.

To further save, set your fridge temperature to 4°C and freezer at -18°C.

Lighting

LED lights, lights with motion detection, and dimmers will all save on energy consumption.

DEWA advises turning off lights in unoccupied areas.

Cooling

The perfect temperature to keep the thermostat according to DEWA is 24°C, or higher. Each degree increase can save up to 5 per cent on AC consumption.

DEWA also suggests replacing old air conditioners (10 years and older) with new energy-efficient ones and cleaning AC filters periodically to reduce energy consumption. You can reduce the amount of heat entering your home by using curtains, drapes, shades, awnings and reflective materials, thus lowering the need to switch the AC on.

Water Appliances

We all love our water appliances, but DEWA suggests using them only when it’s full to save on water and energy (and detergent).

When buying a new washing machine, purchase one with a good efficiency rating (5 or 4 stars), and one which allows you to control the temperature, control the wash cycle and timing. Oh, and rather than using the dryer, just hang your clothes out to dry and let the sun work its magic.

Washrooms and Faucets

Looking to give your bathroom a makeover? Ensure your new shower heads are water-efficient, and install aerators to reduce water usage to save on your DEWA bill. Another great way to save over 10,000 litres of water a year, is to replace your toilet flush with a dual flush to select the amount of water you need to use. Ensure you check for leaks and get it repaired as soon as possible if you spot one.

And of course, you don’t need to leave that tap running when you’re brushing your teeth, applying that facemask or shaving.

For more tips, visit dewa.gov.ae and download the DEWA smart app so you can track your energy usage.

Featured image: Getty Images