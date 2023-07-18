8 cool gents' night deals to try in Dubai

Claw BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 230 0000. @clawbbqthepalm

Fogueira

When: Tuesday

Every Tuesday at this authentic Brazilian spot in Jumeirah Beach Residence, gents enjoy 50 per cent off on churrasco packages. It includes succulent cuts of meat and savoury sides which you can enjoy in a vibrant atmosphere. Pick from juicy steaks, chicken, or lamb paired with beer, wine or spirit. Book here.

Fogueira Churrasco Dubai, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, JBR, Tues 7pm to 10pm. Tel (0)50 189 6214. @fogueiradeltadubai

Qwerty, Media One Hotel

When: Monday

‘Madmen Monday’ at this popular Media City watering hole is perfect for after-work drinks. It offers one grazer and two complimentary house drinks for Dhs49.

Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Monday, 6pm to 10pm (two-hour seating). Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Sola Jazz Lounge

When: Tuesday

Gents, round up the lads and head to Sola Jazz Lounge on Tuesday evening for a night of Sinatra classics performed by Ciaran Fox. You will be able to sip on cocktails while tucking into Sola’s signature burger for Dhs145. More details and booking information here.

Sola Jazz Lounge, Raffles the Palm, West Crescent Palm Jumeirah, every Tues 8pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

The Hide

When: Daily until August 30

For an evening of indulgence, The Hide at Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah is the place to be. Taking place in the modern steakhouse grill and bar, gents will get a premium two-course steak menu plus sides and two cocktails. It will cost Dhs350 per person. Book your spots here.

The Hide at Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, 6pm daily until Aug 30. Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com

Roxy Cinemas

When: Wednesday, July 19

When just anther popcorn and movie night with the boys isn’t enough, this premium offering at Roxy Cinemas is one to try. Running once a month, this exclusive boys-only-allowed deal will see you enjoying a blockbuster plus games and food at Roxy’s Platinum experience. This month’s choice of movie flick is none other than Mission Impossible. Post the movie, continue the action with arcade games, snooker and foosball and small bites. The night out is priced at Dhs159 per person. Book here.

Roxy Cinema, Dubai Hills Mall, next event Jul 19, 7pm onwards, Dhs159. per person. @theroxycinemas

Trader Vic’s – Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

When: Wednesday

Every Wednesday, it’s time to feast and fiesta at Trader Vic’s on The Palm. The fun night out includes tunes from a live band plus Polynesian and Latin-American bites and beverages. For Dhs149, gents can enjoy two starters and three beverages for Dhs149.

Trader Vic’s, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, every Wed 7pm to 11.30pm, Tel: (0)4 230 0073. tradervicspalm.com

Images: Supplied