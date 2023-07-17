The celebrated San Carlo restaurant is already found in Riyadh and Doha…

San Carlo operate some of the UK’s most popular Italian restaurants, and the famed hospitality brand have now set their sights on Dubai. For their first restaurant in the UAE, San Carlo are teaming up with UAE-based operators Sunset Hospitality to bring iconic Knightsbridge restaurant, Signor Sassi, to St Regis Gardens, the new dining destination on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall.

Slated to open in late September, Signor Sassi Dubai will be the third Signor Sassi in the Middle East, with the brand already operational in Riyadh and Doha. The one in Kuwait, which was the first in the region, has since closed its doors.

Signor Sassi is as famed in London for its hearty portions of classic Italian cuisine as it is for its VIP clientele. Stars including Rihanna, Lionel Richie, Jackie Chan and Tom Jones have all been spotted enjoying a meal at the celebrated Italian restaurant, which has welcomed diners since 1984. So, we can’t wait to see who walks through the doors when the restaurant opens in Dubai.

On the menu, you’ll find delicate antipasti, traditional pasta, succulent meat dishes, or beautifully presented seafood, but the must-try dish is the spaghetti lobster.

Signor Sassi Dubai will add to the already-impressive dining division of Sunset Hospitality, whose existing restaurant portfolio already includes Mott 32, Sushisamba, Isola, Lola and L’Amo Bistro Del Mare.

When it opens, Signor Sassi will be in good company at St Regis Gardens, joining two Michelin starred Tresind Studio and newly opened Chez Wam, a product of Rikas Group. The rooftop spot will also welcome the arrival of Dani García’s acclaimed steakhouse, Leña later this year..

Signor Sassi Dubai, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, opening September2023. sunsethospitality.com

Images: Supplied