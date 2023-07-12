All the massive gigs, concerts and shows coming to Dubai in 2023

Get your diary out and slot these great shows in…

A number of great shows are taking place in Dubai over the next few months and if you can’t keep track, don’t worry as we have rounded up all the must-see performances.

July

Bassem Youssef live at The Theatre

Legendary Egyptian comedian and former doctor Bassem Youssef is coming to The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates with social commentary on the state of the world today. Nothing serious, of course so you can expect plenty of laughs. Catch him on July 15 at 8pm.

Bassem Youssef live at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, Saturday, July 15, 8pm, tickets start at Dhs299, Tel: (04) 457 3212, for bookings and more information visit dubai.platinumlist.net

Leave your worries outside! by The Selfdrive Laughter Factory

This is a tour you don’t want to miss. Featuring some of the best comics in the world – Adam Bloom, Michael Fabbri and Red Richardson – lauded and loved all around. They’ve entertained audiences from the UK to Australia, and now it’s your turn for a chuckle. The tour lasts five days, so you don’t have an excuse to miss out.

Leave your worries outside! by The Selfdrive Laughter Factory, across various locations, July 21 to 29, 8.30pm, tickets at Dhs160, Tel: (0)50 878 6728, for bookings and more information visit thelaughterfactory.com

September

Joanne McNally

When: September 2, 2023

Where: The Agenda, Dubai Media City

One-half of the iconic podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me duo, Joanne McNally will be coming to Dubai for an evening of ab-workout-inducing laughs. The funny woman has sold out prestigious venues like Vicar Street in Dublin, the London Palladium, and the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo. She will be in Dubai as part of her Prosecco Express world tour. Tickets are available here.

Joanne McNally, The Agenda, Media City, Sept 2, show starts at 8.30pm, tickets start from Dhs295. dubai.platinumlist.net

Swan Lake

When: September 8 to 10, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

A timeless tale of love and magic, presented by the Hungarian State Opera and Hungarian National Ballet brings their rendition of the exquisite Swan Lake. Taking place from September 8 to September 10 – mark your calendars for this gorgeous ballet.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 8 to 10, prices to be confirmed. dubaiopera.com

Madama Butterfly

When: September 12 and 13, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

Bare witness to the tragic and heart-wrenching story of love, sacrifice the cultural clash in this beloved opera. Also presented by the Hungarian State Opera the performance promises to be a captivating experience. The opera will take place on September 12 and 13.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 12 and 13, prices to be confirmed. dubaiopera.com

Peppa Pig

When: September 16 and 17, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

If you didn’t get the chance to say hello to Peppa Pig and her family and friends the last time they landed in the UAE last year, then this is your chance. Peppa Pig will be coming to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17. Tickets are already on sale. This 60-minute live musical stage show features life-size puppet performances, telling the story of a Peppa Pig camping adventure.

Peppa Pig’s Next Adventure, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, multiple timings, Saturday, September 16, Sunday September 17. Tickets from Dhs125. platinumlist.dubai.net

A1 and 911

When: Friday, September 22, 2023

Where: The Agenda, Dubai Media City

Iconic boybands of pop yesteryear, A1 and 911 are heading to Dubai in September. These mega music acts took the industry by storm in the 90s and have since given the world many, many tunes of the ear-worm category. Tickets are already on sale, so you might want to hurry and grab yours. Prices start from Dhs100 and can be purchased here.

A1 and 911, The Agenda, Media City, Dubai, Fri Sept 22, Tel: (0)4 580 9159. theagenda.com

Vir Das Mind Fool tour

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

Comedy fans, mark your calendars. Indian standup comedian and actor Vir Das is heading to Dubai this September. The funnyman will be on stage at Dubai Opera on September 28 with two back-to-back shows, both on the same night. Tickets are priced at Dhs150 for silver, Dhs195 for gold, Dhs250 for platinum and Dhs295 for VIP. Snap up your seats here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 28, tickets go on sale July 13, pre-sale on July 12 (registration required), Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera

October

Trevor Noah

When: October 3, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

On Tuesday, October 3, comedian Trevor Noah will bring his new stand-up show to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Noah is a regular performer in the UAE after having performed a number of times across Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. The South African funnyman is known for his Emmy award-winning show, The Daily Show, as well as his bestselling books including Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, and sell-out global shows. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.

Trevor Noah, Off The Record Tour. Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai. Tuesday, October 3, from Dhs295. livenation.me

Matilda the Musical

When: October 3 to 12, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

In the past few years, Dubai Opera has thrilled us with a number of phenomenal musicals from Mamma Mia! to Chicago, the Musical; Footloose and so much more. This year, the performing arts centre has announced that yet another highly popular musical will be gracing its stage – Matilda the Musical. The multi-award-winning performance by The Royal Shakespeare Company will be heading to Dubai Opera for ten days from Tuesday, October 3 to 12. Tickets are now on sale on dubaiopera.com and start from Dhs325. Read more here.

When: December 21, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera