All the massive gigs, concerts and shows coming to Dubai in 2023
Get your diary out and slot these great shows in…
A number of great shows are taking place in Dubai over the next few months and if you can’t keep track, don’t worry as we have rounded up all the must-see performances.
July
Bassem Youssef live at The Theatre
View this post on Instagram
Legendary Egyptian comedian and former doctor Bassem Youssef is coming to The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates with social commentary on the state of the world today. Nothing serious, of course so you can expect plenty of laughs. Catch him on July 15 at 8pm.
Bassem Youssef live at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, Saturday, July 15, 8pm, tickets start at Dhs299, Tel: (04) 457 3212, for bookings and more information visit dubai.platinumlist.net
Leave your worries outside! by The Selfdrive Laughter Factory
View this post on Instagram
This is a tour you don’t want to miss. Featuring some of the best comics in the world – Adam Bloom, Michael Fabbri and Red Richardson – lauded and loved all around. They’ve entertained audiences from the UK to Australia, and now it’s your turn for a chuckle. The tour lasts five days, so you don’t have an excuse to miss out.
Leave your worries outside! by The Selfdrive Laughter Factory, across various locations, July 21 to 29, 8.30pm, tickets at Dhs160, Tel: (0)50 878 6728, for bookings and more information visit thelaughterfactory.com
September
Joanne McNally
When: September 2, 2023
Where: The Agenda, Dubai Media City
One-half of the iconic podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me duo, Joanne McNally will be coming to Dubai for an evening of ab-workout-inducing laughs. The funny woman has sold out prestigious venues like Vicar Street in Dublin, the London Palladium, and the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo. She will be in Dubai as part of her Prosecco Express world tour. Tickets are available here.
Joanne McNally, The Agenda, Media City, Sept 2, show starts at 8.30pm, tickets start from Dhs295. dubai.platinumlist.net
Swan Lake
View this post on Instagram
When: September 8 to 10, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai
A timeless tale of love and magic, presented by the Hungarian State Opera and Hungarian National Ballet brings their rendition of the exquisite Swan Lake. Taking place from September 8 to September 10 – mark your calendars for this gorgeous ballet.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 8 to 10, prices to be confirmed. dubaiopera.com
Madama Butterfly
View this post on Instagram
When: September 12 and 13, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai
Bare witness to the tragic and heart-wrenching story of love, sacrifice the cultural clash in this beloved opera. Also presented by the Hungarian State Opera the performance promises to be a captivating experience. The opera will take place on September 12 and 13.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 12 and 13, prices to be confirmed. dubaiopera.com
Peppa Pig
When: September 16 and 17, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
If you didn’t get the chance to say hello to Peppa Pig and her family and friends the last time they landed in the UAE last year, then this is your chance. Peppa Pig will be coming to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17. Tickets are already on sale. This 60-minute live musical stage show features life-size puppet performances, telling the story of a Peppa Pig camping adventure.
Peppa Pig’s Next Adventure, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, multiple timings, Saturday, September 16, Sunday September 17. Tickets from Dhs125. platinumlist.dubai.net
A1 and 911
When: Friday, September 22, 2023
Where: The Agenda, Dubai Media City
Iconic boybands of pop yesteryear, A1 and 911 are heading to Dubai in September. These mega music acts took the industry by storm in the 90s and have since given the world many, many tunes of the ear-worm category. Tickets are already on sale, so you might want to hurry and grab yours. Prices start from Dhs100 and can be purchased here.
A1 and 911, The Agenda, Media City, Dubai, Fri Sept 22, Tel: (0)4 580 9159. theagenda.com
Vir Das Mind Fool tour
When: Thursday, September 28, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
Comedy fans, mark your calendars. Indian standup comedian and actor Vir Das is heading to Dubai this September. The funnyman will be on stage at Dubai Opera on September 28 with two back-to-back shows, both on the same night. Tickets are priced at Dhs150 for silver, Dhs195 for gold, Dhs250 for platinum and Dhs295 for VIP. Snap up your seats here.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 28, tickets go on sale July 13, pre-sale on July 12 (registration required), Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera
October
Trevor Noah
When: October 3, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
On Tuesday, October 3, comedian Trevor Noah will bring his new stand-up show to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Noah is a regular performer in the UAE after having performed a number of times across Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. The South African funnyman is known for his Emmy award-winning show, The Daily Show, as well as his bestselling books including Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, and sell-out global shows. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.
Trevor Noah, Off The Record Tour. Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai. Tuesday, October 3, from Dhs295. livenation.me
Matilda the Musical
When: October 3 to 12, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
In the past few years, Dubai Opera has thrilled us with a number of phenomenal musicals from Mamma Mia! to Chicago, the Musical; Footloose and so much more. This year, the performing arts centre has announced that yet another highly popular musical will be gracing its stage – Matilda the Musical. The multi-award-winning performance by The Royal Shakespeare Company will be heading to Dubai Opera for ten days from Tuesday, October 3 to 12. Tickets are now on sale on dubaiopera.com and start from Dhs325. Read more here.
Matilda The Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 3 to 12, 2023. Ticket prices start from Dhs325. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
The Boys Are Back
View this post on Instagram
When: October 12, 2023
Where: Irish Village, Al Garhoud
The Irish Village will be popping off with a long list of performances taking place at the venue this year. Blue, Boyzlife and Five are all headed for Irish Village this October for one night of some of your favourite boy bands. Taking place on Friday, October 13, get your tickets booked, the concert starts at 9pm.
The Boys are Back, Irish Village, Al Garhoud, Fri Oct 13, Tickets from Dhs225. Tel:(0)4 282 4750. theirishvillage.com
Kiss
When: Friday, October 13, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Legendary American band KISS are set to rock Dubai later this year. The iconic four-piece will take to the stage at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Friday October 13 as part of their ‘End of the World’ tour. KISS are best known for their unique look, black and white make-up and hit songs such as I Was Made for Lovin You, and Rock and Roll All Nite. The band last performed in Dubai in December 2020, when they headlined Atlantis, The Palm’s socially distanced New Year’s Eve bash. The event was live-streamed all over the world as many celebrated the new year in lockdown. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10am UAE time on Monday, June 5. You’ll need to be quick, as pre-sale is open for just 24 hours before general tickets go on sale. You can register now via coca-cola-arena.com.
KISS presents End of the World tour, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Friday October 13. coca-cola-arena.com
Defected Records
View this post on Instagram
When: October 12 to 15, 2023
Where: Various locations
A British independent label group that has been responsible for some of the biggest parties across the UK, Ibiza, and Miami is finally returning to Dubai. The record label was last in the city for a 12-hour rave in 2018 at Soho Beach, and this year they are promising three days of non-stop house beats. The event will be taking place from Friday, October 13 until Sunday, October 15. The three days will be spread across various locations in Dubai. Tickets will officially go on sale at the end of June, however, access to pre-sale tickets go live on Thursday, June 29. You can sign up for pre-sale here.
Defected Records, Dubai, Oct 13 to 15. @defectedrecordsdefecteddubai.com
Dizzee Rascal
When: Saturday, October 28, 2023
Where: Emirates Golf Club
Fix up, look sharp: British music legend Dizzee Rascal will take to the stage at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai for one night only on October 28. Still just a rascal, fans can expect to experience his chart-topping hits such as Dance Wiv Me, Bonkers, Holiday, Fix Up Look Sharp, and more. Tickets are on sale now priced at Dhs225 for general admission. You can get your hands on them here.
Dizzee Rascal at Emirates Golf Club, Dubai. Saturday, October 28, 8pm. Strictly 21 years and above event. Dhs225, dubai.platinumlist.net
November
Loaded
View this post on Instagram
When: November 4, 2023
Where: Irish Village, Al Garhoud
The Irish Village is gearing up to host a music mania of sorts with their upcoming concert night, LOADED, featuring some of the best rock and hip-hop bands from the 90s. The sensational live performance is slated for November 4, 2023. Delivering iconic hits is definitely the memo for this one because on the itinerary we have Stereo MC’s, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Toploader and Dodgy.
LOADED, Irish Village Dubai, Al Garhoud, Dubai, Nov 4 9.30pm onwards (doors open at 7pm), prices start from Dhs175, Tel:(0)4 282 4750. theirishvillage.com
Bryan Adams
When: November 4, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Ready to sing “I got my first real six-string…” at the top of your lungs with the legend himself? Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is performing at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, November 4. The superstar rocker, who is best known for his hits like Summer of ’69 and Everything I Do, will land in the capital as part of his world tour with his 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts. Tickets are on sale now, you can purchase them directly from the Coca-Cola Arena website: coca-cola-arena.com
Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai. Saturday, November 4, 2023. From Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com
Jethro Tull
When: November 24, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
The English rock band will be performing at Dubai Opera on Friday, November 24. Wond’ring Aloud who you will see on the night, expect Ian Anderson, Joe Parrish-James, Scott Hammond, John O’Hara and David Goodier. Prices start from Dhs295 and if you want to be right in front of the stage, because you know… you’re never Too Old to Rock ’n’ Roll, tickets are going for Dhs600. Purchase your tickets here. The show will begin at 8pm and will last approximately two hours (including an interval).
Jethro Tull, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, 8pm on Nov 24, ticket prices start from Dhs295 Tel: (04) 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
December
Matteo Bocelli
View this post on Instagram
When: December 21, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
The extraordinary talent of Matteo Bocelli will grace our stage on December 21. The son of renowned opera singer Adrea Bocelli will serenade the audience with his stunning interpretations of classical and contemporary songs.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, December 21, prices to be confirmed. dubaiopera.com
Sole DXB
When: December 8 to 10, 2023
Where: Dubai Design District
Dubai’s top festival, Sole DXB, will return to Dubai Design District this December. The three-day festival will take place from Friday, December 8 to Sunday, December 10, 2023. For Dubai’s urban crowd, Sole DXB is one of the hottest and most-anticipated events on the Dubai calendar known for street footwear, music, art, and lifestyle.
Sole DXB, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai, December 8 to 10, 2023. @soledxb
2024
February
UNTOLD Music Festival
When: February 2024
Where: Expo City Dubai
It’s one of the world’s largest music festivals and a must-visit for electronic music fans, and now Romania’s UNTOLD music festival is coming to Dubai. The first ever UNTOLD music festival outside of Romania will take place at Expo City Dubai in February 2024, bringing with it some of the world’s biggest acts and DJs for an unforgettable showcase of music and entertainment. The line-up will be announced soon, but to be the first in the know, sign up here.
UNTOLD Music Festival, Expo City Dubai, Feb 2024, @expocitydubai
March
Rewind
When: March 1 and 2, 2024
Where: Bla Bla, JBR
80s music fans, we have some great news… The sell-out Rewind Festival is returning to Dubai next year, with an epic lineup of throwback 80s and 90s artists confirmed so far. The artists confirmed so far include Bananarama, Chesney Hawkes, ABC, Midge Ure, The Real Thing, and returning for a second time, Heather Small. Rewind Festival will take place over two days on Friday, March 1 and 2 in 2024
Rewind Festival, Bla Bla, JBR, Fri and Sat, Mar 1 and 2, 2024, Tickets from Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. blabladubai.ae@blabladubai@rewindfestdxb
Images: Getty Images and supplied