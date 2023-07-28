Hi Barbie…

While things are still up in the air with Barbie being released, beat the barbie blues by heading to one of these gorgeous breakfast places in Dubai to up the pink in your life. Get your Insta shots set up for the weak and enjoy some super tasty treats.

Here is a list of pink cafes in Dubai…

Vibe Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIBE (@vibeuae)



We love a female-owned business, especially one that appreciates the need for healthy food that tastes as good as it looks. With two branches in Al Wasl and DIFC, this is the ultimate place for you to kick back and hang with your favourite females. They have some tasty breakfast options, as well as pretty all-day plates. But the DIFC branch is licensed and has some killer cocktails to try at their daily happy hour from 4pm to 7pm.

Vibe Cafe, Gate Avenue, DIFC, open Sun to Thurs 10am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight, Tel: (800) 8423, vibeuae.com, @vibeuae

Secret Garden by L’ETO

Peonies, Roses and more. Secret Garden by L’ETO is anything but hidden. The shop front is encrusted with pink flowers. Grab an Instagram pic or two at the wall of flowers before you sit down on their garden themed seating, while you enjoy some of the most instagrammable mocktails. Of course, their perfect pastries and cakes are also worth a try.

Secret Garde by L’ETO, Perfumery & Co, Dubai Mall, open Mon to Thurs 10am to 11pm, Fri to Sun 10am to midnight, Tel: (0)4 388 2080, letocaffe.ae, @lovesecretgarden.ae

Nabi Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NABI CAFE || نابي كافيه (@nabi.cafe)

This cafe and lounge found in Business Bay is a slightly lesser-known place to head to – but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still absolutely fabulous. With pink floral walls, pink down to the crockery and food it is a pink lover’s paradise. Having only opened in August of 2022, this cafe is one you and the girlies can head to before it becomes mainstream. They do also serve shisha.

Nabi Cafe, The Wharf Tower, Business Bay, open daily 10am to 3am. Tel:(0)4 580 1666 @nabi.cafe

Saya Brasserie Cafe

Breakfast but make it fashion at Saya. Locations scattered around Dubai this is the perfect choice to catch up with your girlfriends over the weekend. This cafe is a beautiful backdrop to shoot some candid’s before you tuck into some really good food. Flaky croissants and tasty toasties are on the menu along with delectable lotus pancakes and brioche crunchy French toast.

Saya Brasserie Cafe, various locations around Dubai, sayacafe.ae, @saya.brasserie

La Petite Ani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Petite Ani by Chef Izu (@lapetiteanibychefizu)

At the helm of La Petite Ani, you will find the mastermind chef Izu. Newly opened in DIFC, the little sister of La Maison Ani is an understated and tastefully pink cafe that sings all things Barbie.

La Petite Ani, Gate Avenue, DIFC, open daily 9am to 10pm. @lapetiteanibychefizu

EL&N

This London based cafe is one of the most Instagram worthy cafes out there. If you’re not sure where to go for a late morning breakfast, well, this is the perfect place to head down to with the girls and enjoy everything that EL&N has to offer. Their breakfast menu is endless, with sweet and savoury options as well as their famously beautiful beverages. Lattes, Frappes and more. They say you eat with your eyes first, if that is the case, then this is a truly encapsulating experience.

EL&N, Gate Village, DIFC, open daily from 8am to midnight, Tel: (0)4 770 0222, @elan_cafe

Bounty Beets

One of Dubai’s newer favourites, is the perfect place for you and the girlies to enjoy a weekend brekkie. Breakfast at Bounty on weekends includes an unlimited select breakfast menu tea, coffee and juices. Prior reservations are required, so make sure to get them in before the weekend creeps up on you at 5pm on a Friday.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Dubai and Mina Seyahi, Weekends at Mina Seyahi from 8am to midday and at Le Meridien Dubai from 9am to midday. Unlimited breakfast – Dhs129 Mina Seyahi, Dhs79 Le Meridien Dubai. Bountybeets.com, @bountybeets

Flamingo Room

Sleek, chic and utterly classy Flamingo Room located in Jumeirah Al Naseem is the perfect spot to head to if you’re after a beautiful venue that serves up delicious dishes. One of the best parts? They’re licensed, which turns your breakfast into a champagne and orange juice kind of affair.

Flamingo Room, Jumeirah Al Naseem, open daily from midday to 4pm and 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 244 7278 @flamingoroomae

Circle Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Circle Café (@circlecafe_dxb)

While it isn’t pink everywhere you look at Circle’s array of Dubai cafes, it certainly uses pink as one of its main accent colours. Circle Cafe is a wallet-friendly but absolutely lovely cafe to head to with your crew. On weekends they offer an all-you-can-eat breakfast that has all of the quintessential breakfast items from avo on toast, to a full English and beyond for only Dhs69. If you’re looking for a pink meal, try out the beetroot hummus and avocado on toast – it’s tasty and looks good on your Insta feed.

Circle Cafe, various locations across the UAE, all-you-can-eat breakfast, Sat and Sun from 8am to 4pm, Dhs69 per person. @circlecafe_dxb

Images: Social and supplied