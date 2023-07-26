Great news for those who commute between the two emirates…

If you travel between Dubai and Sharjah, this is one way to beat the dreaded traffic. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that the ferry service between Dubai and Sharjah will resume on Friday, August 4.

The ferry will run eight times per day from Monday to Thursday and six times per day Friday to Sunday, from Al Ghubaiba Marine Station in Dubai and Aquarium Marine Station in Sharjah. The journey will take roughly 35 minutes.

.@rta_dubai is set to resume the operation of the marine transportation line via #Dubai Ferry between Dubai and Sharjah starting Friday, August 4th, 2023. https://t.co/sr8zKgqUYP pic.twitter.com/13cb0fxNop — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 25, 2023

Tickets for the ferry between Dubai and Sharjah will be priced at Dhs15 for silver class and Dhs25 for gold class. Tickets are free for people of determination and children under the age of five. Passengers can use their nol cards, or tickets can be purchased from the station or online: marine.rta.ae

Sharjah to Dubai departures:

Monday to Thursday: 7am, 8.30am, 4.45pm, and 6.15pm

Friday to Sunday: 2pm, 4pm, and 6pm

Dubai to Sharjah departures:

Monday to Thursday: 7.45am, 4pm, 5.30pm, 7pm

Friday to Sunday: 3pm, 5pm, 8pm

More ways to beat the Sharjah traffic

As well as the ferry service, a major new road project was recently announced by the RTA, set to reduce travel time between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It involves the construction of four bridges, spanning 3,000 meters and capable of carrying an average of 17,600 vehicles per hour.

One of the four bridges will run from Garn Al Sabkha Street westwards towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road northwards, heading toward Al Qusais and Sharjah. It will have two lanes and span 660 meters.

The bridge will handle 3,200 vehicles per hour and motorists travelling to Al Qusais and Sharjah through this route can expect a 40 per cent reduction in transit time – from 20 minutes to 12 minutes – during peak hours.

Image: Dubai Media Office