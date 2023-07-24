We have a few more public holidays to enjoy until the end of the year…

If you’re planning an outing with loved ones or making travel plans for 2023, it will be helpful to have a list of upcoming UAE public holidays.

So far this year, we had a public holiday on January 1 and then waited until Eid Al Fitr for the next holidays which fell on Thursday, April 20 to 23. Following this, we had Eid Al Adha where we were off from Tuesday, June 27 to 30 and we’ve just enjoyed a day off on Islamic New Year this past weekend on Friday, July 21.

And we have a few more public holidays to enjoy until the year is over. Keen to know when the next one is?

Here are all the UAE public holidays coming up in 2023

Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday

Al-Mawlid Al-Nabawi is listed on Friday, September 29, 2023. This would mean another long weekend at the end of September, for those that have a typical Saturday-Sunday weekend.

Commemoration Day and UAE National Day

Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyrs’ Day), is marked annually on December 1, which is a Friday in 2023.

Immediately after this, UAE celebrates National Day which falls on December 2 and 3, which is a Saturday and Sunday. This means it will be a three-day weekend for the final long weekend of the year. During this time the UAE lights up with celebrations, fireworks and so much more.

Post this, the next public holiday will be in 2024, but we don’t have to wait for long as we will start the New Year off with a public holiday on January 1. It falls on a Monday, which once again means we will enjoy a long three-day weekend. In other good news in 2024, we could be getting a nine-day break for Eid-Al-Fitr – of course, this news needs to be confirmed, but it’s something to look forward to.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for the official announcements which are usually released a week or so before the holiday.

Images: Getty Images