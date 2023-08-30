20 capital reasons to crack that smile…

To help you make the most of your money, and still head out on the campaign to live your very best life — we’ve collected our pick of the best cash-saving deals available in Abu Dhabi’s bars and restaurants right now.

Here are 20 of the best happy hour deals in Abu Dhabi.

Appaloosa

This atmospheric sports bar is dishing up some huge savings. The menu features international gastro pub classics (and a full English breakfast for just Dhs59), and there’s a daily happy hour from 12pm to 7pm on weekdays and 10am to 7pm on weekends with selected drinks from Dhs30.

Appaloosa, Al Forsan International Sports Resort Khalifa City, open daily noon to 3am. Tel: (02) 201 4131. @marriottalforsan

Relax @ 12

You and your rave-up squad can enjoy daily happy hours at this trendy lounge bar. From Sunday to Thursday get cut-price purchases from 5pm to 8pm, and on weekends — the savings go into extra time with a massive noon to 8pm sip sale session. There’s 50 per cent off during the happy hours.

Relax @ 12, Aloft Hotel, ADNEC, open Sat to Tue 5pm to 2am, Wed to Fri 5pm to 3am. Tel: (02) 654 5138. relaxat12abudhabi.com

PJ O’Reilly’s

If happy hours seem to fly-by too quickly — PJ O’Reilly’s has a solution. Their Sunday to Wednesday ‘Happy Days’ promotion lasts from noon to 1.30am and offers select beverages (including some Irish favourites) at just Dhs25.

P J O’ Reilly’s, Le Royal Meridien, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Sun to Wed noon to 1.30am, Tel: (0)2 695 0515. @pjsabudhabi

Lemon & Lime

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa’s chic soiree spot, Lemon & Lime has a daily 2pm to 8pm happy hour where you can pair the rolling fairway vistas with offers on a big range of house beverages and cocktails.

Lemon and Lime, Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, open daily 2pm to 1am. Tel: (02) 616 9999, westinabudhabi.com

The Warehouse

The Warehouse Wine & Tapas bar is a sophisticated dining spot, located in the ADNEC end of town. They have a few promotions running throughout the week, including Smashing Sundays, where there’s 50 per cent off house beverages between 4pm and closing. Perhaps the most exciting deals is ‘Cheese and Wine not?” Two hours of free-flowing grape, cheese and cold cuts, all for just Dhs 140 per person. It’s available every night of the week, at any time between 4pm and closing time.

Warehouse Wine & Tapas, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, 4pm until 1am. Tel: (02) 307 5552. @thewarehouseabudhabi

Hemmingway’s

With dark timber beams, tiled floors and craft hops, Hemingway’s has the ‘write’ stuff to be considered slightly more sophisticated than the average pub. Named after famed American pensmith, Ernest Hemingway you can get a tasty range of international cuisine alongside a daily happy hour (with select drinks for Dhs25) which starts at 4pm and doesn’t stop until 10pm.

Hemingway’s, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Khubeirah, 4pm to 1am. Tel: (02) 681 1900. radissonhotels.com

Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge

In Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan’s Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge, happy hour runs from 5pm to 8pm every single day, with buy-one-get-one-free deals available on selected drinks at this relaxed alfresco spot.

Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge, First floor of Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed st corner Rabdan st, open daily 11am to 1am. Tel: (050) 898 3698 or (02) 501 6086. novotel-abudhabi-albustan.com

Up & Below

Lofty Caribbean-themed bar, Up & Below serves up happy hour every day with 50 per cent off a selection of house pours. Perch up with your mates and enjoy all the sporting action on the big screens, while sipping on some top drinks deals from 3pm to 9pm.

Up & Below, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, daily 3pm to midnight. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

W Lounge

The 8th hour is the name of the fantastic happy hour deal at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island’s oh-so-Instagrammable W Lounge. From 8pm to 11pm Sunday to Friday, expect to sit back, relax and sip on drinks for Dhs25.

W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island open daily 6pm to 1am. Tel: (02) 656 0000. @wabudhabi

Library Bar

This venue is a tribute to both tall tales and well-crafted cocktails. Sit amongst the tomes and indulge in tantalising tipples. Follow the white rabbit with two hours of literary-inspired cocktails between 5pm and 8pm, available Sunday to Thursday for just Dhs150 person.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, open from 5pm to 12am daily. Tel: (02) 208 0000. oakroomabudhabi.com

Tavern

Legit Brit rub-a-dub, Tavern presides over more than just a cosy atmosphere and a brilliant four-hour happy hour. Between the hours of 4pm and 8pm, this Brit boozer serves up selected drinks for Dhs27.

Tavern, Sheraton, Corniche road, Al Zahiyah, open daily from 4pm to 1am. Tel: (02) 677 3333. sheratonabudhabiexperiences.com

C.mondo

This laidback venue has a number of nifty, thrifty promotions running. There’s a daily happy hour running 5pm to 9pm with 50 per cent off selected beverages, a beer and a burger sets you back Dhs79, while a snack platter and two beers costs Dhs99.

Centro Capital Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, noon to 1am daily. Tel: (02) 409 6514. rotanatimes.com

Marco’s New York Italian

This trendy restaurant features a menu created by Marco Pierre White, and some brilliant drinks deals to boot. From 5pm to 8pm daily, you can enjoy two Italian aperitivo cocktails and an antipasti platter for Dhs119 per person, or Dhs89 gets you four hours of free-flowing Aperol Spritz for Dh89 from 4pm to 8pm.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, open 12am to 12pm daily. Tel: (02) 654 3333, marcosabudhabi.com

Belgian Cafe

You can enjoy all the delights of Europe’s secret weapon, at the InterContinental’s Belgian Cafe. Pro hack: Do it for less with the daily happy hour between 4pm and 7pm, giving you 50 per cent off selected beverages.

InterContinental Abu Dhabi, King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St – Al Bateen, open daily from noon to 1am. Tel: (800) 423 463. abudhabi.intercontinental.com

Captain’s Arms

An unashamedly British pub, complete with dark timber framing and red-cushioned stools, serving up traditional pub fare. There’s a massive 12.30pm to 8pm daily happy hour with selected drinks for only Dhs25.

Le Méridien Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, open daily noon to 2.30am. Tel: (02) 644 6666. lemeridienvillageexperience.com

Velocity

MVP trendy sports bar hang-out, Velocity, jogs on to the pitch with big happy hour swagger, offering select beverages for just Dhs24 between 3pm and 8pm.

Velocity, Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed St, daily 3pm to 10pm (closed Tuesday). Tel: (02) 304 7777. marriottdowntownabudhabilife.com

Hidden Bar

Soak up Abu Dhabi skyline views in this gin-spiring lounge. There’s a double daily happy hour 6pm to 8pm, and midnight to 4am. They also have a ‘Gin O’clock’ promotion available between 12 noon and 9pm every Friday and Saturday, where you can enjoy a set three-course menu alongside three hours of free-flow cocktails, bubbles and grape.

Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, open Thu to Sat noon to 4am, Sun to Wed 6pm to 4am. Tel: (02) 813 5550. rosewoodhotels.com

B Lounge

There are strong bohemian vibes at this breezy alfresco hang-out. There’s also a daily deal on drinks for Dhs199 that gets you three hours of free-flowing selected beers, house spirits, cocktails and wines. You can also get buckets of five hops for Dhs145 all day every day.

B Lounge, Sheraton Abu Dhabi, Corniche road, Al Zahiyah, open Sun to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thu to Sat 10am to 1am. Tel: (02) 677 3333. sheratonabudhabiexperiences.com

St. Regis Bar

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi’s lobby bar has its own 5pm to 8pm daily happy hour, a perfect location for people watching, and checking out those checking in.

St Regis Bar, St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Nation Tower, Corniche, open 10am to 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 694 4444. marriott.com

Viewz

There’s a three-hour free-flow package available daily at Viewz Bar. Dhs150 gets you unlimited sips of all house pour, bottle hops, and selected draught beverages between 3pm and 6pm.

Viewz, Cristal Hotel, Zayed the First st, near Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre, open noon to 4am daily. Tel: (02) 652 0132. cristalhospitality.com

Images: provided/Getty