Properties from Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection and One&Only are set to seriously elevate the city’s luxury hotel scene…

Dubai may have no shortage of five-star hotels, from sleek city stays to beautiful beachfront addresses. But before the year is out, we’ll see the arrival of several new haute hotels. From another Jumeirah resort right under the shadow of the Burj Al Arab, to to the long-awaited Dorchester debut, here’s four fabulous new hotels opening in Dubai before the end of 2023.

October: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

On the Jumeirah waterfront, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will complete a nautical-themed trilogy of hotels when it opens later this year alongside Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Expected to welcome guests from October, the five star hotel will boast 386 rooms and suites, four penthouses, and 83 luxury hotel apartment suites, alongside state of the art amenities. Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will be the perfect place to unwind and find your inner zen with their special wellness and leisure facilities set across a sprawling 3,500 square metre, three-storey spa. There will also be a collection of gorgeous pools that guests can take a dip in, including a large circular pool, a family infinity pool and a private VIP adult pool. The new resort will be every foodies dream with an impressive collection of 10 restaurants and bars, all of which have been designed by globally renowned restaurant designers.

jumeirah.com

October: Five LUXE

Opening later this year, FIVE LUXE will occupy a prime residential plot on the JBR beachfront, nestled between the Ritz-Carlton Dubai and Rixos Premium JBR. As well as all the best bits of the Palm Jumeirah property – the iconic social pool, a firm focus on culinary excellence and a sparkling beach club – there will be some exclusive additions specifically for the new luxury address. FIVE LUXE will boast 222 luxury rooms and suites and 277 opulent residences, with some seriously plush suites for guests to splash out on including the Writer Suite, Musician Suite and regal Royal Suite. In true FIVE style, you can expect a best-in-class culinary offering, with an array of restaurants and nightlife venues all designed to wow guests. So far, we know this will include sizzling Ibiza cabaret, Lio; and a Japanese concept called Ronin.

fiveluxe.fivehotelsandresorts.com

November: The Lana

First announced in 2018, the for its 10th property, Dorchester Collection will open The Lana in Dubai’s Business Bay this November. The striking 30-storey tower will house 225 ultra-luxury guest rooms – 69 of them suites – which will ooze contemporary-chic with triple height ceilings, plush furnishings in gold, beige and olive and deep-soaking bathtubs. The hotel’s facilities include a wellness centre with a gym and spa, a garden lounge, and an alluring rooftop scene that transforms from a stunning pool with views of the city during the day to a lively lounge bar at night. The Lana will also be a foodie playground with a beautiful patisserie, a Mediterranean restaurant with private dining, an Italian café with indoor and outdoor seating, and a signature experiential restaurant on the 18th floor. Hotel guests will be able to take a short and scenic boat ride from the Business Bay Marina to One at Palm Jumeirah where they can access beach club facilities.

dorchestercollection.com

December: One&Only Za’abeel

One&Only’s upcoming urban property, One&Only One Za’abeel is set to open in December 2023. The project is highlighted by The Link at One Za’abeel, a panoramic sky concourse that will feature world-class restaurants, celebrity chef outlets, a statement swimming pool (pictured above), wellness facilities and entertainment. Designed by the internationally acclaimed Denniston Architects, the 229 rooms and suites promise to be the epitome of contemporary comfort. The culinary line-up has already revealed some of the biggest names in the business, including Anne-Sophie Pic, whose restaurants make her the most Michelin-lauded female chef in the world; Paco Morales, who is known for his innovative take on Andalusian cuisine. Then there’s a trio of One&Only homegrown concepts, which includes Tapasake, a sleek poolside restaurant adjacent to the UAE’s longest infinity pool, which also exists at One&Only resorts in the Maldives and Montenegro.

oneandonlyresorts.com