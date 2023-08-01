Amazing art festivals in Dubai to look forward to in 2024
Art lovers, this one’s for you…
We may be five months away from 2024, but there are plenty of art festivals in Dubai announced that are fueling our excitement for the new year.
Art season in Dubai usually takes place at the start of the year, so while you may not have your 2024 diaries yet, pop these dates on your phone for now and remember to tell all your art-loving friends both in the country and abroad.
Here are all the upcoming art festivals in Dubai to look forward to in 2024
Sikka Art and Design Festival
When: February 23 to March 3, 2024
Where: Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood
A visit to Old Dubai is always worth it, but during art season, the historical neighbourhood gets a lot more colourful thanks to Sikka Art and Design Festival. Now in its 12th edition, the upcoming festival will feature an array of aspiring UAE and regional talents, including art installations, live performances, film screenings, music, fashion and jewellery, local food and beverage concepts and more. Art fans can get lost (literally) while exploring the very many lanes of the open art museum and the different houses. Make sure you take your time, as you’ll never know which magnificent work of art you will find hiding in a corner or in an alleyway (see picture above). Usually, entry is free but we will have to wait for this to be confirmed closer to the festival date.
Sikka Art and Design Festival, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Bur Dubai, Feb 23 to Mar 3, @sikkaplatform
Art Dubai
When: March 1 to 3, 2024
Where: Madinat Jumeirah Conference & Events Centre
Now in its 17th edition, Art Dubai 2024 will run from Friday, March 1 to 3, 2024 at the picturesque Madinat Jumeirah. As in the past, we can expect the art fair’s usual three sections: Contemporary, Modern and Bawwaba and we can also expect to see the return of Art Dubai Digital for fans of digital art. Tickets and more information will be made available closer to the date.
Art Dubai, Madinat Jumeirah Conference and Events Centre, Al Sufouh 1, March 1 to 3, 2024. Tel: (0)4 563 1400. artdubai.ae
World Art Dubai
When: May 2 to 5, 2024
Where: Dubai World Trade Centre (TBC)
World Art Dubai is one of the events part of the official Dubai Art Season and it is returning for its ninth edition from May 2 to 5, 2024. In short, if you love art but are on a budget, this is the event for you as all the art here is on sale for an affordable cost. In past festivals, visitors were treated to live art performances, street and graffiti artists showing off what they do best with a drab white wall, workshops, art fashion shows and more. Ticket prices have not been announced yet, but at past festivals, it was Dhs20 per person.
World Art Dubai, Dubai World Trade Centre, May 2 to 5, 2024 @worldartdubai
Art fans, bookmark this page as we will be sure to update it when we get confirmation on other art festivals taking place in Dubai in 2024.
Images: Supplied