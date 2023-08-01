Amazing art festivals in Dubai to look forward to in 2024

Art lovers, this one’s for you…

We may be five months away from 2024, but there are plenty of art festivals in Dubai announced that are fueling our excitement for the new year.

Art season in Dubai usually takes place at the start of the year, so while you may not have your 2024 diaries yet, pop these dates on your phone for now and remember to tell all your art-loving friends both in the country and abroad.

Here are all the upcoming art festivals in Dubai to look forward to in 2024

Sikka Art and Design Festival

When: February 23 to March 3, 2024

Where: Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood

A visit to Old Dubai is always worth it, but during art season, the historical neighbourhood gets a lot more colourful thanks to Sikka Art and Design Festival. Now in its 12th edition, the upcoming festival will feature an array of aspiring UAE and regional talents, including art installations, live performances, film screenings, music, fashion and jewellery, local food and beverage concepts and more. Art fans can get lost (literally) while exploring the very many lanes of the open art museum and the different houses. Make sure you take your time, as you’ll never know which magnificent work of art you will find hiding in a corner or in an alleyway (see picture above). Usually, entry is free but we will have to wait for this to be confirmed closer to the festival date.

Sikka Art and Design Festival, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Bur Dubai, Feb 23 to Mar 3, @sikkaplatform

Art Dubai

When: March 1 to 3, 2024

Where: Madinat Jumeirah Conference & Events Centre

Now in its 17th edition, Art Dubai 2024 will run from Friday, March 1 to 3, 2024 at the picturesque Madinat Jumeirah. As in the past, we can expect the art fair’s usual three sections: Contemporary, Modern and Bawwaba and we can also expect to see the return of Art Dubai Digital for fans of digital art. Tickets and more information will be made available closer to the date.

Art Dubai, Madinat Jumeirah Conference and Events Centre, Al Sufouh 1, March 1 to 3, 2024. Tel: (0)4 563 1400. artdubai.ae

World Art Dubai

When: May 2 to 5, 2024

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre (TBC)