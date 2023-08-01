Here’s what we know so far…

Most of us here in UAE were looking forward to catching the Barbie movie last month in July, but we were asked to wait a little longer when the film release date was postponed.

The movie was slated to be out in cinemas in mid-July but due to unknown reasons the release date was pushed, and we can now expect to dress up in our best pink attire and catch the film in UAE cinemas on Thursday, August 31, 2023. The date is currently reflected on the official Vox Cinemas website, but we aren’t able to purchase tickets just yet. We will let you know as soon as the show timings become available, so you can nab those tickets.

What’s the Barbie movie about?

The movie follows Barbie and Ken who are having the time of their lives in the seemingly perfect (and very pink) world of Barbie Land. However, after an existential crisis, they go on a journey of self-discovery where they realise that not everything is not all that rosy-pink after all.

The Warner Bros Pictures movie stars Margot Robbie playing Barbie (of course), and Ryan Gosling as her Ken. The movie also stars Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon and Helen Mirren. The director is Greta Gerwig who directed Little Women and Lady Bird, the latter of which snapped up a whopping 13 awards.

Other movies to keep you busy while you wait

Need some other movies to fill the Barbie void? There are plenty of other pop-corn munching films to catch including the terrifying Insidious: The Red Door, Hidden Strike starring Jackie Chan and John Cena, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning with Tom Cruise, Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt and more.

Images: Barbie still