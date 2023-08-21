Soak up the sun – and epic skyline views – from these incredible rooftop pools…

In Dubai, we love nothing better than a luxe pool day at a top hotel, and there are so many to choose from across the city. But if it’s your ‘gram game you’re looking to top up as well as your tan, we’ve rounded up a selection of incredible rooftop pools in Dubai that are sure to tick every box.

Aura Skypool

While not strictly on the rooftop, Aura Skypool is very high up – 50 floors to be exact. The rooftop is actually taken up by The View at The Palm, so Aura cleverly designed a wraparound concept, making it a 360-degree infinity pool with panoramic views across the entire city. Bookings can be made for the morning, afternoon, or full day, with prices from Dhs200. Be warned, it gets booked up weeks in advance.

Aura Skypool, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to 7pm daily, from Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 566 2121. auraskypool.com

Look Up, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk

Perched atop boutique hotel La Ville is Look Up, a rooftop bar and pool that overlooks the Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah surrounds. While it may be small, it makes for a peaceful paddle or some quiet relaxation on the handful of loungers that are smattered around. Be sure to stick around for sundowners or shisha at the sleek poolside bar. It’s Dhs150 for a pool pass, with Dhs100 redeemable.

La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk Dubai, Dubai, 7am to 10pm daily, Dhs150 with Dhs100 redeemable. Tel: (0)4 403 3111. livelaville.com

Paros

Soak up the chic Mediterranean vibes and jaw-dropping Dubai skyline views from Paros, the lofty rooftop pool, bar and eatery on the 46th floor of the Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers. Settle in for sunsets sips and a tasty Greek menu. The pool access runs from 12pm to 5pm and is priced at Dhs75 for one person, or Dhs120 for two, which is fully redeemable on food and drink.

Paros, 46th Floor, Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers, pool 12pm to 5pm daily, from Dhs75. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. @paros.dubai

Privilege, SLS Dubai

One of the highest swimming pools in the city, there’s two rooftop pools at SLS Dubai’s adults-only Privilege. Both are small, so it’s more for soaking up the music and vibes rather than getting your lengths in, but from the city-facing pool, you’ll enjoy some incredible city vistas. It comes with a minimum spend of Dhs500 per person. But you’ll want to arrive early, as loungers are limited. There’s also a pool party every Saturday, where entry is priced at Dhs75 for ladies and Dhs185 for gents, which is inclusive of one free drink. Tuesday is ladies’ day, where Dhs100 gets you pool access and a glass of bubbly.

Privilege, SLS Dubai, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, daily 9am to 6pm, Dhs500 min spend. Tel: (0)4 607 0737, book.ennismore.com

Tasca

Mandarin Oriental Jumiera, Dubai boasts a gorgeous infinity pool at its chic sixth floor restaurant, Tasca. With the adults-only infinity pass, you’re invited for a day full of indulgence – although you’ll need to splash out Dhs1,000 for it. Included in the daycation, you’ll get a sun lounger, welcome drink, fruit platter, luxurious pool amenities, a three-course meal from the progressive Portuguese menu at Tasca, plus a selection of Portuguese drinks. There’s also a second pool pass for Dhs500, of which you’ll get Dhs200 back to spend on food and drink.

Tasca, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Road, 9am to sunset daily, from Dhs500. Tel: (0)4 777 2231. mandarinoriental.com

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum is a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, bar and pool from the heir to the Lamborghini fortune. The luxury synonymous with the Lamborghini name translates here into plush sun loungers and cabanas that line an inviting swimming pool on one side, and a chic restaurant in oceanic shades on the other. The entire space oozes Mediterranean charm with a VIP Dubai touch. Stretching views of the Dubai skyline from Ain Dubai to Burj Al Arab are jaw-dropping, a DJ steals the show spinning against a shimmering blue tiled backdrop, and a duo of private jacuzzies gaze out over West Beach. Weekday pool passes are Dhs200 with Dhs150 redeemable, while weekends are Dhs500 with Dhs300 back to spend on food and drink.

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, Level 14, Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah, 11am to 7pm pool, 11am to 6pm pool menu, 11am to 1am restaurant and bar, from Dhs200. Tel: (0)58 559 4222. tlamborghini-marenostrum.ae

Zeta Seventy Seven

This world record-breaking rooftop pool has some of the best views of Dubai from its 77th floor perch atop Address Beach Resort. The chic spot is reserved mostly for hotel guests, so if you’re not checking-in, you’ll need to book a cabana, which start from Dhs2,777 for four guests this summer. Not keen to splash out on a pool day? Book a table in the restaurant and enjoy the same stunning views while grazing on a menu of crowd-pleasing Asian fusion dishes.

Zeta Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR, pool 9am to sunset daily, Dhs2,777 for cabanas. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com

Hotel guests only

CE LA VI, Address Sky View

Joining the two towers of Address Sky View hotel and residences in Downtown Dubai, this incredible infinity pool serves up some of the city’s best vistas. You can kick back with drinks, snacks or shisha on the Pool Deck, or enjoy a day of dipping by the poolside while enjoying the incredible skyline views, then head to the restaurant for a modern Asian meal.

CE LA VI, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, pool from 9am to sunset, pool deck 10am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. celavi.com

Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal

One of the most show-stopping stars of the culinary and leisure offering at Atlantis The Royal is Cloud 22. This dazzling pool deck connects the two towers of this skyscraping, ultra-luxury resort with a shimmering infinity pool flanked by luxe, air-conditioned cabanas complete with plunge pools, and even day beds positioned overwater. A swim-up bar, pumping tunes and a delightful menu for poolside grazing complete the five-star offering.

Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 11am to 7pm daily. Tel: (0)4 426 3000. atlantis.com

NH Collection Dubai The Palm

Linking the two towers that form NH Collection Dubai The Palm at the top of Palm West Beach is a rooftop infinity pool that measures 50 metres long. If you’re looking to get your lengths in, this is the place to come for an early morning dip. But there’s also loungers on the deck for guests to enjoy a day of dipping between the temperature-controlled water and their lounger.

NH Collection Dubai The Palm, Palm West Beach, The Palm, 7am to sunset daily. Tel: (0)4 549 7777. world.nh-hotels.com/en/nh-collection-dubai-the-palm