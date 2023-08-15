It will debut alongside a Gaia beach club and St Tropez hotspot Gigi at La Mer’s new J1 Beach development…

From the ultra chic shores of Cannes comes Bâoli – and it’s set to open in Dubai. Renowned for its haute Mediterrasian cuisine and A-list guestlist, it’s set to bring a chic slice of the French Riviera to the city.

First linked to a Dubai opening back in 2019, Bâoli will now open its doors in the city in the form of a refined beach club at J1 Beach, the new development taking over La Mer South. Bâoli Dubai will debut as one of three beach clubs at J1 Beach, joining a beachside iteration of homegrown favourite, Gaia; and St Tropez hotspot, Gigi Beach.

At the time of announcing J1 Beach, developers Merex said that the beach clubs would all open in November 2023, although Bâoli hasn’t confirmed its official opening date yet.

The Dubai iteration of the famed Cannes hotspot will be created and operated by NOHM Hospitality, whose other concepts in the city include Taj Dubai’s Mediterranean restaurant, Meda; and the sizzling dinner and a show spot, Billionaire. According to the NOHM team, Bâoli Dubai is set to be ‘an exclusive emblematic experience like no other—exemplifying luxury dining and lively festivities by the seaside.’

While we don’t know much more than that right now, the original in Cannes is split into an upscale restaurant serving ‘Mediterrasian’ cuisine; a club that regularly plays host to international DJ sets; and rooftop bar. So, we can’t wait to see what the Dubai version looks like.

Bring on the beach clubs

Alongside the trio of sun-soaked spots coming to J1 Beach, Dubai’s beach club scene will get several new servings in the coming months. The 305 Dubai is a Miami-meets-Palm Springs beach club by hospitality heavyweights Solutions Leisure, and will open soon on Palm West Beach. The same strip will also welcome Maison La Plage a beach club that describes itself as a beachfront escape inspired by the sun-drenched shores of the South of France; and La Vita, a new beach club from the creators of DIFC’s Chic Nonna that will sit in front of one of the most ultra-luxury residences in the city, One at Palm Jumeirah by Dorchester Collection.

