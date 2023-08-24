Crouch, bind, sip…

The Rugby World Cup is fast approaching and where better to get in on the action than at one of the many fan zones scattered around Dubai? Otherwise, we recommend these sports bars. The What’s On HQ is divided into Welsh supporters, British supporters and South African supporters. But let the record show that the last World Cup’s winners will be triumphant once again.



Garden on 8

You don’t need to teleport to France to catch the game, you just need to head on over to Garden on 8 at Media One Hotel. Expect beer towers for Dhs239, bucket deals for a starting price of Dhs195, and a specially created rugby World Cup burger with popcorn, fries and a pint for Dhs99.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, open daily 12pm to 1am on weekdays and 12pm to 2am on weekends, rugby matches from Sept 8. Tel: (0)4 427 1000/ (0)52 144 7438. mediaonehotel.com

Wavebreaker

The beach stadium is back, with plenty of outdoor coolers, and multiple screens to choose from that are perfect to make sure you don’t miss a second of the game. This is the perfect sports bar for anybody who loves a beach bar too. Here you can enjoy pool and beach access for only Dhs129 which is also fully redeemable on food and drinks.

Waverbreaker Beach and Grill, Hilton Dubai Jumeriah, The Walk, Jumeriah Beach Residence, open daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 318 2319, @wavebreaker_jbr

Barasti

This Rugby World Cup season Barasti is turning up the heat in Dubai. Drinks will flow from as little as Dhs20, and when you buy five you get your sixth free. That sound like a good deal? Come to the beach club in your battle gear (rugby jersey) and receive a pint on the house. And don’t worry about the heat, the tent is airconditioned and enclosed until October.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, open daily 8am to 3am. Tel: (0)4 318 1313 @barastibeach

