We asked these cool Dubai residents to share their top restaurants with us…

Dubai is a city for foodies; from homegrown eateries to renowned restaurants, you won’t struggle to find a new place to dine every day of the week. So, to point you in the right direction, here are seven recommendations from some of the city’s well-known residents.

From beachfront spots to Michelin-recommended restaurants, these are the places to make a reservation right now:

Natalia Shustova

Artist, creative entrepreneur, and self-proclaimed ‘flower fairy’ of the popular multi-disciplinary luxury brand Gosha (@natmorcos)

“As I’m not a foodie, for me going to a restaurant is all about the experience – not just the food. Everything matters, from the music to the lights and crowd. Zuma, which offers contemporary Japanese cuisine, is the one for a fun dinner with friends. We always have the best time, plus the food is consistently great.”

@zumadubai

Mona Kattan

Entrepreneur and beauty mogul (@monakattan)

“My favourite restaurant is hands down, 3Fils. My husband and I go all the time. Their food is divine and I love that it’s super casual and by the water. Make sure you try their Wagyu Burger. You can thank me later!”

@3.fils

Charlie Sloth

DJ, entrepreneur, and TV presenter (@charliesloth)

“Indego by Vineet at Grovesnor House is one of the best Indian restaurants in the world. The food and the service are incredible and I could easily recommend the entire menu. I also love Taverna Greek. Their saganaki is a dish that will leave you wanting more. It’s a simple dish but the way it’s prepared, the love, attention to detail, the marmalade garnish – everything is wow.”

@indegobyvineet / @tavernagreek.ae

Nadia Zaal

Al Barari real estate developer and entrepreneur (@nadiazaal)

“My current favourite restaurant is Kyma at Palm West Beach. It’s a wonderful experience with fantastic food, stylish design, and great DJs. I love to take my friends there for some much-needed adult time, which doesn’t happen often.”

@kymabeachdubai

Samantha Wood

Founder of impartial restaurant review website FooDiva.net (@foodiva)

“One restaurant that is close to my Greek-Cypriot heart is Mythos – the OG in JLT. Delicious mezze morsels aside and a wallet-friendly Greek wine list, plus the warmth of the service, set this restaurant apart.”

@mythosdubai

Layla Kardan

Singer, creative director, and entrepreneur (@laylakardan)

“The Palm’s new beach club and restaurant Tagomago transports you to Ibiza with the setting, vibe and menu. We’re not big fans of loud beach clubs, but we are so inspired by this beautiful space. It’s a great date spot or a place to go as a group.”

@tagomagodubai

Helen Farmer

Broadcast journalist on Dubai Eye 103.8FM and expert on family life in Dubai (@_helenfarmer_)

I love visiting new openings and we live in an area with some great restaurants like 21grams, Lila Taqueria, Monno and Orfali Bros. For a celebration, it’s Josette or BB Social Dining and for pizza, it has to be Blu by the water, or Pitfire.

@21grams.dubai, @lilataqueria, @monnodubai, @orfalibros_ bistro, @bbdifc, @josettedubai, @blupizzeria, @pitfirepizzadubai

