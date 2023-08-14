This will ‘maki’ your heart sing…

Sushi is a cuisine that is quite possibly one of the most popular in Dubai. A meal that can end up being quite pricy, luckily there are quite a few venues across Dubai that offer diners unlimited sushi deals.

Here are 8 restaurants that offer unlimited sushi deals in Dubai.

Asia Asia

Every Sunday indulge in a selection of unlimited Chef’s selection of Sushi and dim sum. You and a partner can share all the sushi your heart desires and a bottle of wine for only Dhs330 per couple. Sounds like the ideal meal for a catch-up or a cute Sunday date.

Asia Asia, various locations in Dubai, every Sunday from 2pm to 4pm, 3pm to 5pm, or 4pm to 6pm. Dhs330 per couple inclusive of unlimited sushi, dim sum and one bottle of wine. @asiaasiauae

Barfly by Buddha-Bar

This fabulous rooftop bar and lounge have recently launched a weekly event, Sushi Social. Every Tuesday head to the bar with your mates and enjoy unlimited sushi and a shared carafe of selected drinks for only Dhs295 per person.

Barfly by Buddha-Bar, Hilton The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, every Tuesday from 7pm to 11pm, Dhs295 per person inclusive of unlimited sushi and one carafe of select drinks. Tel: (0)4 230 0000 barflydubai.ae @barflybybuddhabar

Benihana

This globally known sushi and Japanese steakhouse offers a unique experiential dining experience. What we’re most interested in, however, are their Hiro Nights. It takes place every Wednesday and is an all-you-can-eat feast of incredible Japanese cuisine.

Benihana, Amwaj Rotana, The Walk, JBR, every Wednesday from 6pm onwards, Dhs209 soft, Dhs309 house, Dhs129 kids aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 428 3089 @amwajrotanahotel

Soon

The latest Japanese Izakaya to grace the JLT neighbourhood is making it even easier for you to get your fill of Sushi. Soon is offering up 2 hours of unlimited sushi from a set menu every Sunday from Dhs160 per person. If you’d like to include drinks add Dhs100.

Soon, Cluster P, Armada Tower, JLT. Sundays from 6pm to 10pm, Dhs160 for food, Dhs260 for food and drinks. @soon_dxb

Iris

Not only are the vibes at Iris incredible, but the food is too. On Wednesday evenings, you and your plus one can tuck into unlimited sushi and of course wine. Sounds like a fab night out to us.

Iris, Meydan Grandstand, every Wenesday from 7pm onwards, Dhs220 unlimited uramaki rolls, Dhs290 unlimited uramaki rolls and wine, Dhs380 unlimited uramaki rolls and house drinks. Offer valid for two guests for two hours. Tel:(0)4 334 3355 @irisdubai

Izakaya

Located in the JW Marriott Marquis, Izakaya is offering guests the chance to make their Tuesdays just a little better with unlimited Sushi and prosecco.

Izakaya, JW Marriott Marquis, 6pm to midnight, Dhs195 unlimited sushi, Dhs300 unlimited sushi and two hours of free flow prosecco and cocktails. Tel: (0)4 414 3000 @izakayadubai

Kanpai

Dine, mingle, and indulge in as much as humanly possible. Meaning “cheers” in Japanese, Kanpai is the perfect venue to head to when you’re not quite ready to accept that the weekend is over. On Sundays and Mondays enjoy two hours of unlimited sushi for only Dhs299 per person and you can even add a bottle of wine from Dhs159.

Kanpai, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, every Sunday and Monday from 1pm to 11pm Dhs299 for two hours of unlimited sushi. Tel: (0)4 441 9262 @kanpaidubai

Mama Zonia

Sundays at Mama Zonia mean unlimited Sushi fever. For Dhs299 enjoy unlimited sushi, sashimi and miso soup. The deal is also inclusive of appetisers and wine or beer.

Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sundays from 1pm to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 240 4747

