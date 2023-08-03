Apple’s new phone could be with us in just over a month…

Whether you’re a tech-lover or just in need of an upgrade, listen up…The latest Apple smartphone, the iPhone 15, is expected to launch the second week of September in the UAE, according to Gulf Business.

There will be four different models available: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

How much will the new iPhone cost in the UAE?

According to an article by Forbes, it is rumoured that Apple will be increasing the prices of the Pro and the Pro Max by around Dhs360 and Dhs730 respectively.

Here are the (unofficial) prices of the new iPhone 15 models:

iPhone 15: from Dhs2,937

iPhone 15 Plus: from Dhs3,300

iPhone 15 Pro: from Dhs4,035

iPhone 15 Pro Max: from Dhs4,770

Alternatively, you can trade in your current or old iPhone to save money on your next one.

What features will the new iPhone have?

For the new models, Apple will bring back the standard USB-C chargers. There will also be a new ‘action button’ which will replace the mute switch and can be programmed to perform various different functions.

Both Pro models will move from a stainless steel to titanium chassis, which are lighter and more durable, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a new periscope zoom camera, which is expected to have double the 3x optical zoom of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As of now, Apple has not officially released any information regarding the iPhone 15, stay tuned to What’s On to stay up to date with the latest.

Images: iPhone 14, Apple

Source: Gulf Business and Forbes